500 acres have been burned and 0% contained in Johnson County Mustang wildfire

About 500 acres of land have burned in the Johnson County Mustang Wildfire with zero containment and home evacuations underway, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire that started north of Godley, in the area of the 15000 block of FM 2331, has prompted a call for forest service assistance to help the multiple fire departments fighting the grass fire.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters have formed a line in the 9400 block of County Road 917 in Johnson County to block the northward advance of the fire.