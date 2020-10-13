50 years after October Crisis, son of Pierre Laporte reflects on father's death

It's been almost 50 years since Jean Laporte learned from a television report that his father had been killed by a radical group of separatists trying to turn Quebec into an independent socialist state. But as he looks back over the unprecedented events that helped shape his life, Jean barely addresses the politics over the emotional loss of the time.

The kidnapping and murder of Pierre Laporte, Quebec's labour minister and a senior member of the province's cabinet, was, for the tightly knit Laporte family, not about historical significance but about the loss of a cherished father, husband, brother and uncle.

And for Jean, the death of the man he idolized was only ever about losing someone he thought of as the "king of the world."

"My only conclusion — and it's a simple one — is when you're 11 years old and your father is kidnapped and then murdered, is you missed the person," Jean told CBC's Rosemary Barton.

"I was totally admiring him. You know, normally a son with his father, as king of the world, that was exactly what I was seeing," he said.

War Measures Act invoked following kidnapping

The Front de Libération du Québec, or FLQ, had since the early 1960s engaged in a bombing campaign across the province, setting off more than 200 devices in an effort to further its political goals.

But on Oct. 5, 1970, the group changed tactics. Four men posing as delivery men kidnapped British trade commissioner James Richard Cross from his upscale Montreal residence. Five days later, Laporte was also abducted by the group.

"That day I was playing dodge ball with friends," remembers Jean. "And suddenly they ask us to go back inside the house ... normally we play until the sun goes down.

"We went back into their place and I opened the TV. And at that specific moment on TV, I saw my home, I saw my house. And there was about, I'll say, 100 people in front of the house, I saw some policemen ... they asked me to shut down the TV.... And that's when I learned that my father was kidnapped, on October the 10th."

The FLQ wanted the release of 23 prison inmates charged with crimes committed in the name of the Front. The group insisted these people were political prisoners. It also wanted the group's manifesto to be read on national television.

Five days after Laporte was taken, about 3,000 FLQ supporters gathered at Paul Sauvé Arena to show support for the group's separatist ideas. The FLQ's lawyer, Robert Lemieux, fired them up with a speech promising to "vanquish" opposition to their ideals.

Robert Bourassa, Quebec's premier at the time, asked then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau for help, and the following day, on Oct. 16, 1970, Trudeau invoked the War Measures Act, suspending basic civil rights and liberties.

The act allowed police to conduct searches and arrests without warrants and extend detentions for 21 days without charges and without the right to see a lawyer. It was the first time in Canadian history the act was used during peacetime.

'Everything went so fast'

The day after the first arrests, the tide turned for the FLQ. On the night of Oct. 17, an FLQ communiqué led police to a car parked near St. Hubert airport. In the trunk was the body of Pierre Laporte. He had been strangled to death.

