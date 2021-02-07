50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away

Sabah Karimi
·19 min read
okan akdeniz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
okan akdeniz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You probably don’t realize all the ways you’re wasting money and leaving free money on the table — and these little missteps can add up to big dollar losses. Fortunately, once you’re aware of these bad money behaviors, you can take steps to change them. Making small tweaks to your lifestyle and spending habits could pay off in a big way.

See: 100 Ways To Make Your Money Last Until You’re 100

Keep reading to find out the costly money mistakes you’re making — and how to stop making them so you can keep more money in your wallet.

Last updated: Feb. 2, 2021

couple shopping for a television
couple shopping for a television

Throwing Money Away on Layaway

While layaway might seem like a sensible way to hold onto something you want to buy, it’s not always a smart way to net savings. That’s because layaway locks you into a certain price and — if ultimately financed by a credit card — additional interest charges.

Read: 12 Easy, Proven Ways To Get Free Money

Curious little boy helping his father to plant the tree while working together in the garden.
Curious little boy helping his father to plant the tree while working together in the garden.

Not Using a High-Interest Savings Account

Having a high-interest savings account can help you grow your money and build an emergency fund more quickly than with a traditional bank account — so if you don’t have one, you’re leaving free money on the table.

The average savings account interest rate is 0.09%, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., but high-interest savings accounts can offer rates that are much higher — easily reaching over 1.00%, which is quite a difference compared to the average rate.

Check Out: 9 Successful Money-Making ‘Schemes’ (That Are Actually Legal)

female marketing coordinator working with designer
female marketing coordinator working with designer

Trying To Time the Stock Market

When stocks are on the rise, it’s tempting to think you’re smart enough to know when to get in and out to make a killing. But this move is one of the worst mistakes rookie investors make.

Experts say it’s nearly impossible to do this correctly every single time. After all, you need to be right twice — when you get out of the market and when you get back in.

man refurbishing computer product
man refurbishing computer product

Ignoring Refurbished Goods

It’s easy to dismiss refurbished electronics as rejects or factory failures. The truth is, many items are returned for trivial reasons, like being the wrong color. Even then, manufacturers subject these returned projects to rigorous tests. And the difference in price between refurbished and new usually starts at 10% and can be as much as 50%.

Find Out: 39 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money

Couple moving to new home.
Couple moving to new home.

Closing the Box on 'Open Box' Savings

A great way to save money when shopping online marketplaces such as eBay is to see if a vendor has cheaper, brand-new “open box” products, which are returned items that have been inspected and put back on shelves by retailers.

gas prices could be going up
gas prices could be going up

Paying Full Price for Gas

Even though gas prices aren’t at their highest, you might not be taking advantage of free ways to drive the bill down further, such as by using rewards credit cards for cash back. Make sure to pay off your balance every month to avoid interest charges or late fees that’ll eat up any rewards you earned. You can also use the GasBuddy app to find the lowest gas prices in your area.

Me in my store.
Me in my store.

Paying Full Price for Anything

With bargain sites such as Groupon, it’s a wonder why people shop at stores and pay the manufacturer’s suggested retail price on anything — it’s probably one of the biggest ways you’re wasting money. Take advantage of coupon and deal sites to keep more money in your wallet year-round.

Busy trendy office with business people achieving success.
Busy trendy office with business people achieving success.

Forgetting Your Company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan

Your company’s employee stock purchase plan typically works by payroll deduction, with the company converting the money into shares at up to a 15% discount off the market price.

“If you immediately liquidate those shares every time they’re delivered, it’s like getting a guaranteed 15% rate of return,” said Dave Yeske, managing director at the wealth management firm Yeske Buie.

woman writing a check in her checkbook
woman writing a check in her checkbook

Paying Checking Account Fees

What’s your bank’s policy on checking account fees? Some banks waive monthly fees for new customers during a promotional period, but will then charge as much as $10 or $12 per month if you don’t meet certain balance requirements.

Be aware of these terms and conditions so you can maintain a balance that won’t incur fees. If you can’t meet requirements, talk to a banker about switching over to a free checking account — or switch to a better bank.

Make the Most of Them: 18 Reasons Why You Should Be Using Your Credit Cards More

Young women enjoying a window shopping.
Young women enjoying a window shopping.

Paying Sales Tax

Sales tax can add up over the year, especially in places such as Chicago, where it’s a hefty 10.25%. But thankfully, many states offer tax-free shopping weekends, which would be a good time to make any major purchases. So, keep an eye out for any opportunities to get goods tax-free.

Shopaholic lifestyle friendship women holding shopping bag in shopping mall center.
Shopaholic lifestyle friendship women holding shopping bag in shopping mall center.

Not Having a Shopping Accountability Partner

One big problem with shopping at the mall alone or online is the lack of accountability. Spouses — or friends — can do each other a favor by being accountability partners and asking questions like, “What’s being spent? Is it being spent wisely? How’s the budget holding up?” The idea here is not to police money, but to gently steer things back when your friend drifts off course.

woman shopping for clothes deals
woman shopping for clothes deals

Not Shopping Ahead for Next Year

The worst time to buy Halloween paraphernalia is the month before, and the worst time to buy winter gear is in the winter. So, why not buy your fall clothes for next year when they’re “so last season” and stores are eager to dump them to make room for high-priced items? Buying items one to three seasons behind their price peak means you’ll get a bargain.

couple grocery shopping for alcohol
couple grocery shopping for alcohol

Impulse Shopping

It’s tempting to spend money on impulse buys when you’re caught up in the passion of sales galore. But you wouldn’t want to come home from the supermarket with a 20-pound cheese wheel you bought on a whim — right? Make a list of what you need at the store and stick to it.

man paying with his credit card
man paying with his credit card

Running Up Balances on High-Interest Credit Cards

Don’t get carried away with frivolous purchases — the last thing your wallet needs is a shopping spree. Credit cards can put you on a hamster wheel where making minimum payments barely nibbles at the balance.

If you do have a high credit card balance, don’t fear — you can erase it by prioritizing it and not adding to it.

Businessman team work holding pieces two jigsaw connecting couple puzzle piece for matching to goals target, success and start up new project in office.
Businessman team work holding pieces two jigsaw connecting couple puzzle piece for matching to goals target, success and start up new project in office.

Missing Out On Matching Contributions

An estimated two-thirds of Americans are not contributing to a 401(k), according to a 2017 study from Vanguard, meaning they are missing out on employer matching — which is basically leaving free money on the table. Don’t be one of these people — take advantage of this free money that can fund your retirement.

These Don’t Work: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

Young woman in her thirties (30s) hold a notepad thinking about to do list at home.
Young woman in her thirties (30s) hold a notepad thinking about to do list at home.

Lacking a Clearly Defined Plan

From shopping trips to investment moves, it’s futile to sweep the numbers under the rug and hope for the best. You need a plan to get the most out of your money and avoid costly errors.

Part of your financial planning process should include having an emergency fund, and the best way to build one up is through a high-interest savings account. This way, all the money you put in will accrue interest at a high rate, so you’ll be financially prepared for any curveballs life throws your way.

friends eating out for lunch
friends eating out for lunch

Spending Too Much While Eating Out

Sure, you don’t know how to make Thai food and don’t feel like cooking dinner. But consider how that attitude drains your wallet over time.

Say you eat out for lunch five times a week and spend $15 on each meal. That’s $3,900 you spend a year. By eating out for lunch just two times a week instead of five, you save $2,340.

Man checking pressure and inflating car tire.
Man checking pressure and inflating car tire.

Not Inflating Your Tires Properly

Keeping your tires properly inflated can improve your gas mileage by up to 3%, according to FuelEconomy.gov. Imagine that: A little bit of air keeps gas prices from inflating.

young man driving a luxury car
young man driving a luxury car

Confusing Needs and Wants

Whether you’re looking for discretionary cash or more investment funds, it’s too easy in the budgeting process to overlook places where you blow your dough. But, understand what is a need — food, housing, clothing, transportation — and what is a want. Hint: The newest designer handbag and a luxury sports car are not needs.

man donating to charity on tablet
man donating to charity on tablet

Giving To Wasteful Charities

Charities shouldn’t be painted with a broad brush; some make much better use of your donations than others. A good first step is to check out a nonprofit at the Charity Navigator website, which breaks down the particulars for thousands of charities.

Gambling Hand Holding Poker Cards and Money Coins Chips.
Gambling Hand Holding Poker Cards and Money Coins Chips.

Gambling

Gambling is an epidemic in this country, and compulsive gambling is a very real disorder affecting an estimated 10 million adults in the U.S., according to the North American Foundation for Gambling Addiction Help. But the simple fact of the matter is that casinos and gambling parlors aren’t built because people win more than they lose.

professional-hair-salon
professional-hair-salon

Neglecting New Customer Specials

Whether you’re heading to the new hair salon in town for the first time or getting chiropractic treatment from a wellness center, don’t forget to ask about new customer and client specials. Some small-business owners who offer personal care and wellness services want repeat business and will invite new customers to come in and try their services at a discounted rate.

Stop Now: Thousands of Americans Waste $348 a Year on Subscriptions They’re Not Using

two friends cheersing drinks
two friends cheersing drinks

Skipping Happy Hour Specials

You might not be extremely hungry come happy hour, but this is the perfect time to enjoy a meal at your favorite restaurant at a discount. You can take advantage of buy one, get one free deals on many drinks and appetizers, and turn your entire visit into an early dinner.

Shot of a young couple shopping in a grocery store.
Shot of a young couple shopping in a grocery store.

Not Clipping Grocery Coupons

Whether you need to stock up on snacks or cereal, don’t forget to check your newspaper for this week’s coupons. If you don’t have access to the newspaper, check out the store’s circular and other special offers on products you buy every day so you aren’t paying extra on each grocery run.

man with broken down car on highway
man with broken down car on highway

Skipping Important Warranties

Vehicle warranties can cover some of the costs of many common car repairs and end up saving you money in out-of-pocket expenses every time you head back to the dealership or garage. Seek out a warranty you can afford, but read the fine print — some third-party warranty providers often have many restrictions and limitations.

Along with that, make sure your smartphone is protected with at least a basic phone warranty. That way, you don’t rack up a bill of a few hundred dollars just to replace a cracked screen or a power button.

record player
record player

Leaving Unused Electronics Plugged In

If you leave the house in a hurry and forget to unplug the coffee maker or leave lamps and small appliances turned on all day, you’re wasting energy. Lower your energy bill by unplugging any appliances you aren’t using at any given time. From shaving tools to laptop computers, it pays to unplug.

people shopping for food in the supermarket.
people shopping for food in the supermarket.

Grocery Shopping When You’re Hungry

If your grocery store bills are always high, you might be buying much more than you actually need. Shopping on a full stomach could be all it takes to trim that grocery bill. So, the next time you head to the supermarket, eat a meal or a snack to resist the urge to buy food you really don’t need.

Happy woman using phone at cafe.
Happy woman using phone at cafe.

Ignoring In-Store Savings Apps

Many retailers and drugstores, including Target and Walgreens, have smartphone apps that help you find coupons and discounts on your purchases. Ignoring these apps could keep extra dollars on your bill, so pull out the smartphone as you make your shopping rounds.

Woman in cafe shopping online with laptop.
Woman in cafe shopping online with laptop.

Making Pricey Credit Card Balance Transfers

If your favorite credit card issuer is offering you a low-interest or zero-interest balance transfer, don’t make the mistake of transferring thousands of dollars over without reading the fine print. Many credit card companies charge balance transfer fees as a percentage of the total transfer, so you could end up paying a few hundred dollars in transfer charges that negate the benefits of a lower interest rate.

Take the time to calculate the total cost of the balance transfer so you don’t end up making an expensive decision in an effort to consolidate debt.

retirement savings concept
retirement savings concept

Tapping Your Retirement Fund for Extra Cash

Dipping into your retirement fund to finance emergencies is one thing — financing a kitchen renovation or taking a cruise with your retirement dough is another. Not only might you run into high penalty fees, but you’ll also miss out on the compound interest you would have earned on whatever money you take out.

If you want to save for a home improvement project or vacation, a better way to do this is with a high-interest savings account. High-interest savings accounts allow your funds to compound at a high rate, but there’s no penalty for making withdrawals whenever you want to.

Housekeeping Supplies
Housekeeping Supplies

Overlooking Generics

When you’re buying grocery and household staples such as rice, oatmeal and cleaning supplies, being loyal to a particular brand might be costing you. Unless you’re using coupons, you can save money on staples just by switching over to a generic brand.

Shop Smarter: 40 Supermarket Buys That Are a Waste of Money

stock up on bottled water
stock up on bottled water

Stocking Up on Bottled Water

You know you need to drink eight glasses a day, but don’t let that goal of staying hydrated burn a hole in your wallet. Save some money by investing in a water filter so you’re only paying for replacement filters after your initial purchase.

Woman opening many parcels she received, view from above, fees, America, money, payment, avoid fees, bills, debt
Woman opening many parcels she received, view from above, fees, America, money, payment, avoid fees, bills, debt

Paying High Shipping Fees

Pay attention to shipping charges posted at checkout, or you could be overpaying for items that otherwise qualify for free shipping. Many stores will ship items for free when your order is above a certain dollar amount, for example. And, some stores offer free shipping year-round.

Combining orders to meet the minimum and planning ahead can help you offset the cost of your next online purchase.

weights lined in a row at a gym
weights lined in a row at a gym

Neglecting Your Gym Membership

Less than half of Americans with gym memberships make it to the gym at least twice a week, and 6% of those with memberships never actually go, according to a 2019 study by Finder.com. You could be losing dollars a day just by skipping a few workout sessions a week or neglecting your fitness regimen altogether.

Consider the cost of not going to the gym the next time you contemplate skipping a workout. If you’re not using your membership, talk to the gym about canceling your membership or putting it on hold.

woman looking at sale while shopping
woman looking at sale while shopping

Missing Post-Holiday Sales

If you’re the party planner of the family, love to decorate or just enjoy arts and crafts, don’t overpay for supplies. From party hats to Christmas decorations, you can find a wide range of party supplies and craft items on sale at party stores and craft stores right after a major holiday. This is the perfect time to stock up on holiday-themed items as well as decor and craft supplies you can use year-round.

Rancho Cordova, California, USA - December 1, 2016: Late evening shot of people walking in and out of a Costco Wholesale warehouse in Rancho Cordova.
Rancho Cordova, California, USA - December 1, 2016: Late evening shot of people walking in and out of a Costco Wholesale warehouse in Rancho Cordova.

Buying Gift Cards at a Store or Restaurant

The next time you’re thinking about buying a gift card for a friend or family member, don’t buy it directly from the store or restaurant. Instead, shop warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club or Costco to buy cards at a higher value but for less.

You can find gift cards for fast-food restaurants, chain restaurants and more with values of $25, $50 or more — but the actual price you pay is a few dollars less. Also, you can purchase discounted gift cards through sites such as Gift Card Granny, Raise and Cardpool.

person subscribing to email newsletter
person subscribing to email newsletter

Not Signing Up for Email Offers

When you’ve found your new go-to online retailer for home furniture, personal care items or makeup, don’t pay the full retail price on your first order. Many online retailers will offer a discount on your first order if you sign up for their email newsletter. And other stores send freebies, exclusive discounts and special offers to email subscribers throughout the year.

If you miss out on these offers, you could be paying extra on your first and future orders.

Young woman shopping in the supermarket.
Young woman shopping in the supermarket.

Doing Last-Minute Grocery Shopping

You already know a trip to the supermarket on an empty stomach is never a good idea, but don’t make another common grocery shopping mistake: not waiting for weekly sales to begin. Take the time to map out your grocery strategy and make note of available deals and coupons so you’re paying the lowest possible price at any given time.

Smiling young woman trying on glasses on mirror in optician.
Smiling young woman trying on glasses on mirror in optician.

Not Using All Your Warehouse Club Benefits

You make the effort to pay your annual membership dues, so take full advantage of warehouse club member benefits — beyond having access to the store.

From discounts on eyeglasses to travel, you can save money on a variety of services and products. Review your membership agreement to learn more about perks beyond grocery, clothing and household item discounts available to you.

Read More: 25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

Working at home - work office.
Working at home - work office.

Missing Bill Payments

If you don’t open your mail regularly or keep track of bill due dates, it’s easy to fall into the trap of playing catch-up when you realize your bills are overdue.

Most companies will charge you a late fee, and some credit card companies might cancel your promotional rate if you fail to pay on time. Do this long enough and the late payments could show up on your credit report and lower your credit score.

woman using valet car service
woman using valet car service

Choosing Valet Parking To Save Time

When you’re running late and need to be at an event, you might not have the time or patience to find a parking spot near your destination. So, you take advantage of valet parking to save time — but you end up throwing away money in the process.

Unless you’re prepared to spend $5 to $10 or more plus a tip for each event, map out a low-traffic route and leave as early as possible so you don’t have to pay extra just to park your car.

Young boy eating a corndog at a major league baseball game.
Young boy eating a corndog at a major league baseball game.

Buying Food at Sporting Events

You’ve probably already spent a pretty penny on tickets to cheer on your favorite sports team. So, stay within budget by taking care of food purchases outside of the stadium.

Many sports venues charge higher prices on snacks and meals because they know attendees have few options. Eat a bigger meal on game day before you head to the field or pack a few snacks for the road so you don’t have to buy food at the stadium. Read the event rules beforehand to make sure you can bring your snacks into the venue; otherwise, you’ll have to throw your food — and money — away.

woman-gym-workout
woman-gym-workout

Paying Gym Sign-Up or Initiation Fees

You’ve recommitted to your fitness routine, so buying a new gym membership is probably at the top of your priority list. But as you start searching for your ideal workout destination, don’t waste money on sign-up fees and other costs that you can easily avoid.

New gyms opening up in your neighborhood might offer free passes and discounts for new members. If so, take advantage of those deals. You might even be able to get fees waived with your AAA membership.

Parking
Parking

Parking at Hotel Restaurants

Treating your significant other to a gourmet meal or planning a special gathering at a hotel restaurant can be a splurge-worthy venture, and you’ll find plenty of parking at the hotel. However, guests who aren’t staying at the hotel often are charged a daily parking fee as they exit the gate. Ask the restaurant or hotel’s front desk to validate your parking so you aren’t paying an extra $20 per visit.

See: 50 Mindless Ways You’re Burning Through Your Paycheck

young guy with hurt tooth
young guy with hurt tooth

Skipping the Dentist

If you’re experiencing any discomfort with your teeth, don’t delay your dentist appointment. Schedule an appointment and make room in your budget for dental products your dentist might recommend. Delaying your dental visits could lead to costly dental treatments in the near future.

Skipping Your Annual Doctor Visit

If you’ve been skipping your annual doctor visits in an effort to save on the co-pay or because you don’t think you have any serious medical issues, you might be setting yourself up for costly health problems down the line. Make full use of your insurance benefits and budget for additional visits your doctor recommends so you aren’t putting your health at risk.

Shot of a mature pharmacist assisting a young woman in a chemist.
Shot of a mature pharmacist assisting a young woman in a chemist.

Not Shopping Around To Fill Your Prescription

When the doctor recommends a prescription drug, don’t assume your insurance will cover everything. Depending on your insurance provider, you could be responsible for a co-pay on all prescriptions or have to pay a portion of the cost out of pocket. When that’s the case, shop around for the best prices at drugstores and pharmacies in the area.

Consumer Reports found that your next prescription drug could cost as much as 10 times more at one pharmacy over another. Explore options at a warehouse club or even stores such as Target, Walmart or your supermarket to get the best deal. If you can, ask for the generic version of your prescription to save more.

woman doing yoga stretch on park grass
woman doing yoga stretch on park grass

Not Taking Advantage of Company Wellness Benefits

If you work for a corporation or a larger company, your employer might offer health and wellness perks in addition to health insurance benefits. Many promote these benefits as a way to encourage work-life balance. Don’t waste your money on a gym membership, chiropractic adjustments or even counseling services before you see if your employer offers to foot some or all of the bill.

Young blonde woman smiling and looking at her reflection in a mirror while sitting in a salon chair during an appointment with her hairstylist.
Young blonde woman smiling and looking at her reflection in a mirror while sitting in a salon chair during an appointment with her hairstylist.

Buying Products at the Salon or Spa

You walk out of the salon or spa with a bag full of fancy products your stylist or massage therapist recommended so you can recreate the experience at home — but you probably burned a small hole in your wallet by doing so.

Instead of giving in to the expensive massage oil or shampoo, have a little patience and save your money. When you get home, check out online megastores such as Amazon to find authentic brand-name products at a discount. Or, pamper yourself with DIY spa treatments.

A couple are out having drinks and the woman looks irritated that her partner is on his mobile phone and not paying her any attention.
A couple are out having drinks and the woman looks irritated that her partner is on his mobile phone and not paying her any attention.

Ignoring Rebate Offers

It’s easy to miss rebate offers that are not heavily advertised in store circulars or even listed next to an item for sale. But before you make a purchase, ask the retailer if there are any manufacturer’s rebates available. Then, compare prices online and offline so you’re paying the lowest possible price.

More From GOBankingRates

Lou Carlozo and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away

Latest Stories

  • Super Bowl LV: Chiefs-Buccaneers preview, live stream, kickoff time

    Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Matthews stays hot as Maple Leafs thump Canucks

    Auston Matthews scored twice to extend his goal streak to seven games and Wayne Simmonds added a pair as the Maple Leafs whomped the Canucks on Saturday.

  • Kevin Durant had close contact with Nets employee, will quarantine for 7 days

    Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.

  • Raptors' Chris Bouche has career night in loss to Hawks

    Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points and added 10 boards in the Raptors' loss to the Hawks.

  • How Patrick Mahomes compares to other sports legends at this stage of his career

    At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.

  • Jake Allen sensational as Habs edge Sens in matinee affair

    Jake Allen made 34 saves while Josh Anderson and Jeff Petry each scored as Montreal beat Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

  • Child hurt in crash involving Chiefs' Britt Reid remains in critical condition; GoFundMe page details injuries

    According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”

  • Pro Football Hall of Fame: Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson make it on first ballot

    The three recent legends were joined by John Lynch, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Drew Pearson and Bill Nunn.

  • Cory Sandhagen viciously KOs Frankie Edgar with flying knee in 28 seconds

    It was scary for several minutes as the medical staff attended to Edgar.

  • Giannis, Kawhi join LeBron in ripping NBA over All-Star game fiasco

    Arguably the NBA's three biggest stars aren't happy with the league trying to forge ahead with an All-Star game amid a pandemic.

  • Chiefs hold the ultimate trump card in Super Bowl

    You can't write off Tom Brady and the Bucs, but if Patrick Mahomes does his thing on Sunday the Chiefs will once again be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Mike Hoffman is about to pop off

    Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.

  • Eagles reportedly expected to trade QB Carson Wentz soon

    Carson Wentz threw 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 12 starts last season.

  • Bet the second half of the big game with this special offer from BetMGM

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for the second half of the big game.

  • Frankfurt wins again; snowstorm nixes Bielefeld vs. Bremen

    BERLIN — Filip Kostic steered Eintracht Frankfurt back to fourth in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win at Hoffenheim on Sunday, as the day's late game was called off due to a heavy snowstorm sweeping across Germany. Arminia Bielefeld and Werder Bremen's match was called off hours before kickoff. Kostic scored one goal and set up the other two as Frankfurt stretched its unbeaten run to nine games and stayed one point ahead of Bayer Leverkusen in the last qualification place for the Champions League. The Serbian midfielder broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, finishing off brilliantly from a difficult angle after being played down the left by Amin Younes. Martin Hinteregger headed over shortly afterward as the visitors kept up the pressure. Hoffenheim could offer little in response. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß reacted with two changes at the break, bringing on midfielder Pavel Kaderabek and striker Ihlas Bebou. The latter needed only a minute to equalize. Andrej Kramaric sent Bebou through and he eluded Makoto Hasebe then Hinteregger before shooting inside the right corner. Ishak Belfodil almost put Hoffenheim ahead when his shot fizzed past the post shortly afterward. But Kostic wasn’t finished. The 28-year-old sent in a free kick for Evan Ndicka to head in the visitors’ second goal in the 62nd, two minutes before he crossed for André Silva, who made it 3-1. Frankfurt remains the best team in the league this year. Adi Hütter’s team has collected 19 from a possible 21 points, the only blip a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Jan. 20. SNOWED OFF Officials felt they had no option but to call off the late game in Bielefeld. “Due to the heavy and prolonged snowfall combined with frost, it’s not guaranteed that the game can be carried out properly,” the German soccer league said in statement. “A new date for the game will be announced shortly.” Bielefeld is in the north east of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which was among those worst hit by the storm. Police said early Sunday they had counted 222 accidents due to the bad weather conditions in the state. Arminia club employees had tried clearing the pitch of snow, and the Bremen team had already travelled the day before to Bielefeld, but there was no let-up in the wintry conditions. The second division game between Paderborn and Heidenheim was also called off. Paderborn is just over 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Bielefeld. Hoffenheim’s game against Frankfurt was unaffected by the weather. Sinsheim is more than 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of Paderborn. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Here are 10 reasons to appreciate Tom Brady as he makes his 10th Super Bowl appearance

    The stats and trivia about Tom Brady's career are endless and stunning.

  • Leipzig to host Liverpool in Hungary due to travel curbs

    NYON, Switzerland — Leipzig will play Liverpool in Budapest in the Champions League after Germany blocked almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. Leipzig's round of 16 first leg will be at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, still on Feb. 16. The German travel rules are set to expire on Feb. 17, a week before Borussia Mönchengladbach is also due to host Manchester City on Feb. 24, but could be extended. Gladbach has said it had made inquiries with venues including Danish club Midtjylland, which played in the group stage of the Champions League this season. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Quebec native Antony Auclair could taste Super Bowl glory tonight

    There's about 1,700 people in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, a small municipality in Quebec's Beauce region, and chances are on Sunday night they will all be watching the Super Bowl. The community's claim to fame, aside from a picturesque covered bridge crossing the Chaudière River, is Antony Auclair, a six-foot-six, 256-pound tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Auclair's success is a major point of pride for the town of Notre-Dame-des-Pins. Strung up along the side of Highway 173 is a banner that cheers on Auclair's team. The town's mayor, Lyne Bourque, wears a signed Buccaneers mask as a show of support. Now in his fourth season with Tampa Bay, Auclair signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after playing at Laval University in Quebec City. If Laurent Duvernay-Tardif hadn't opted out of the NFL season to work on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in Quebec, two of the province's homegrown football pros would be facing off as the Buccaneers go up against last year's champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. Following in the footsteps of Duvernay-Tardif, Auclair will become the 17th Canadian to appear in a Super Bowl, though there's a good chance he won't get playing time because he's not on the starting line. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Auclair's younger brother Adam, a defensive back for the Ottawa Redblacks, is in Tampa Bay to cheer on his brother's team in person. "It's kind of crazy to live this with my brother," he told CBC's All in a Weekend. "I'm pretty excited about the game. I'm excited to feel the vibe of the Super Bowl even if there are less fans in the building." Adam said he wasn't sure about travelling to the U.S. because of the pandemic restrictions, but he ultimately decided that this was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" he couldn't pass up. Beyond that, he said everyone who will be in attendance at the game has to present a COVID-19 negative test. Auclair's parents will be watching from their home in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, and according to Adam, "they are going to be really really close to the TV." Hard work pays off Auclair is one of a handful of people who have graduated from playing football at a Canadian university to securing a spot in the NFL. Adam attributes his brother's success to his work ethic, saying he is one of the hardest working members of the team. "When I was playing with him at Laval, he was always, after every practice, going to the gym. Or studying plays before he went to bed. He was always giving more than anyone else on the team. And he's also a great leader, he's a leader who will show by example and I think that's what the coaches over there liked about him." This sentiment is echoed by Auclair's former coaches. "He always wanted to know more. He always wanted to work harder than everyone else. He was often the first in the field," said Mathieu Bertrand, special teams co-ordinator for the Laval Rouge et Or. "Going to the NFL is one thing, but staying there for four years is another." "My biggest dream now is that he can bring the Super Bowl trophy back to PEPS (Pavillon de l'éducation physique et des sports de l'Université Laval) sometime in the spring," said head coach Glen Constantin. True to form, Adam says Auclair is extremely focused ahead of the game. "He is studying his play even if he is probably not going to play this weekend, he is ready to play if his name gets called," said Adam. "I told him to enjoy every moment and I think that is really what he's going to do. Even if he's not playing, it's a really big accomplishment that he's going to be there."

  • Super Bowl betting: This is Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl. How did he do against the spread in the first 9?

    If you bet on the Super Bowl every year, you've have experience betting on or against Tom Brady.

  • Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67

    LAS VEGAS — Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died. He was 67. Spinks, who lived his later years in Las Vegas, died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. He had been battling prostate and other cancers. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away. A lovable heavyweight with a drinking problem, Spinks beat Ali by decision in a 15-round fight in 1978 to win the title. He was unranked at the time, and picked as an opponent because Ali was looking for an easy fight. He got anything but that, with an unorthodox Spinks swarming over Ali throughout the fight on his way to a stunning win by split decision. The two met seven months later at the Superdome in New Orleans, with Ali taking the decision this time before a record indoor boxing crowd of 72,000 and a national television audience estimated at 90 million people. “It was one of the most unbelievable things when Ali agreed to fight him because you look at the fights he had up to then and he was not only not a top contender but shouldn’t have been a contender at all,’’ promoter Bob Arum said Saturday. ”He was just an opponent but somehow he found a way to win that fight." Spinks would lose the rematch to Ali in New Orleans and fought for the title only once after that, when he was stopped in the third round in 1981 by Larry Holmes. He continued fighting on and off into the mid-1990s, finishing with a record of 26-17-3. Spinks, with a big grin that often showed off his missing front teeth, was popular among boxing fans for both his win over Ali and his easygoing personality. But he burned through his earnings quickly, and at one point after retiring was working as a custodian at a YMCA in Nebraska, cleaning locker rooms. He later was part of a group of ex-fighters who had their brains studied by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. Spinks was found to have brain damage caused by a combination of taking punches to the head and heavy drinking, though he functioned well enough to do autograph sessions and other events late in his life. “He was a good soul,” said Gene Kilroy, who was Ali’s business manager when he fought Spinks and became friends with the fighter. Spinks won the light heavyweight division at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, beating Sixto Soria of Cuba in an upset to become one of five U.S. fighters to win gold. His brother, Michael, who would later become heavyweight champion himself, won the middleweight gold, and Sugar Ray Leonard took the welterweight title. Spinks was hardly spectacular after turning pro, winning six of his first seven fights. Just four months before he met Ali, he could manage just a draw with journeyman Scott LeDoux and he wasn’t on anyone’s radar in the heavyweight title picture. But Ali was coming off a brutal fight with Earnie Shavers and wasn’t looking forward to what would have been a mandatory bout against Ken Norton, whom he had already fought three times and who seemed to have Ali’s number. Instead, he sought an easy mark for a fight that was to be nationally televised on ABC, even knowing he would be stripped of one of his titles for taking another fight. Enter Spinks, who was such a big underdog most sports books didn’t even take bets on the fight. “In that fight everything clicked,” Arum said. “He came in with a game plan and he beat Ali. It wasn’t that Ali wasn’t at his best, but Leon shocked everybody with how good Leon was.” Suddenly, Spinks was the heavyweight champion of the world at the age of 25. “I'm not The Greatest,” Spinks said afterward. “Just the latest.” Arum was in the dressing room with Ali after the fight, and said Ali directed him to sign Spinks to a quick rematch. The two fought seven months later in a prime-time fight on CBS that set television viewing records at the time, with nearly half the country tuning in. Ali took the rematch more seriously than he did the first fight, winning a decision though Spinks was competitive. Spinks might have been better, Arum said, but enjoyed the life of being heavyweight champion too much and partied much of the time between fights. “Leon posed in a bathtub with a glass of champagne smoking a cigar. He suddenly had an entourage as big as one that Ali had,” Arum said. “We were all staying at the same hotel in New Orleans for the rematch and one morning I was coming down to breakfast and Leon got in the elevator and collapsed on the floor. Obviously he had been out drinking and I said, `Leon, are you crazy, you’re fighting in just a few days.’ He said `What do you mean? I’m just coming in from roadwork.'” Among the notable people in Spinks’ entourage was Lawrence Tureaud, who would later be known as the actor Mr. T and served as bodyguard for the champion. Spinks was born July 11, 1953, in St. Louis, raised in poverty along with his brother Michael. After discovering boxing both brothers became top amateurs, culminating in the 1976 Olympics where Leon won the light heavyweight gold and Michael won the middleweight gold. Michael Spinks would go on to win the heavyweight title himself in 1985, defending it three times before being knocked out by Mike Tyson in 91 seconds in their 1988 fight in Atlantic City. By then, the best part of Leon’s career was over, though he would fight until losing a December 1995 fight against Fred Houpe in St. Louis. After moving to Las Vegas, Spinks was married to Brenda Glur Spinks in 2011. The two were often seen at boxing-related activities, including Spinks’ 2017 induction into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. “He was happy go lucky, the salt of the earth,” Arum said, chuckling at the memories. “Leon was nutty but you couldn’t get angry at the guy. He never meant any harm to anyone. You couldn’t help but love him even though you shook your head at how he acted.” ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Dahlberg, The Associated Press