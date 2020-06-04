50 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

With many American families struggling with high rent, credit card debt and student loans, it may be difficult to find an affordable place to lay down roots. Finding a place to live with good-paying jobs and affordable housing is certainly a delicate balance. Many U.S. cities have one or the other, with American families assuming that a city with decent wages will come with high housing costs. But luckily, there are plenty of cities that offer the best of both worlds.

To determine which U.S. cities have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates analyzed factors such as median listing price, typical market rent and unemployment rate. To qualify, each city had to have values lower than the national average in each category. This study then scored the 50 qualifying cities based on the three factors above, with the lowest value as the most desirable city. GOBankingRates also looked at the labor force participation rate, median household income and livability score for each city. Livability is always scored out of a possible 100. This study is ranked from highest to lowest value, with the No. 1 city being the best.

The Lone Star State has 12 cities on this list; surprisingly, Florida is the second-highest state with only five cities on the list. So, rest assured that there is a city in nearly every state that provides a great balance to live comfortably. Find out if your city has cheap housing and job opportunities.

Last updated: Feb. 21, 2020

50. Fort Myers, Florida

Median list price: $259,900

Monthly market rent: $1,570

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Labor force participation rate: 51.2%

Median household income: $41,742

Livability score: 70

49. Mesa, Arizona

Median list price: $280,000

Monthly market rent: $1,440

Unemployment rate: 4.5%

Labor force participation rate: 63.9%

Median household income: $58,247

Livability score: 77

48. Saint Petersburg, Florida

Median list price: $277,250

Monthly market rent: $1,440

Unemployment rate: 4.2%

Labor force participation rate: 65.1%

Median household income: $58,057

Livability score: 72

47. Worcester, Massachusetts

Median list price: $249,900

Monthly market rent: $1,410

Unemployment rate: 4.4%

Labor force participation rate: 59.4%

Median household income: $46,967

Livability score: 60

46. New Bedford, Massachusetts

Median list price: $254,850

Monthly market rent: $1,250

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Labor force participation rate: 64.0%

Median household income: $48,762

Livability score: 59

45. Aurora, Illinois

Median list price: $209,900

Monthly market rent: $1,430

Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Labor force participation rate: 73.2%

Median household income: $69,463

Livability score: 72

44. Richmond, Virginia

Median list price: $269,540

Monthly market rent: $1,260

Unemployment rate: 4.4%

Labor force participation rate: 64.6%

Median household income: $48,987

Livability score: 76

43. Pittsburgh

Median list price: $220,000

Monthly market rent: $1,330

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Labor force participation rate: 62.8%

Median household income: $47,417

Livability score: 72

42. Saint Paul, Minnesota

Median list price: $227,900

Monthly market rent: $1,370

Unemployment rate: 4.4%

Labor force participation rate: 70.0%

Median household income: $59,033

Livability score: 64

41. Lawrence, Kansas

Median list price: $239,450

Monthly market rent: $1,070

Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Labor force participation rate: 71.6%

Median household income: $50,985

Livability score: 69

40. Manchester, New Hampshire

Median list price: $245,000

Monthly market rent: $1,450

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Labor force participation rate: 69.4%

Median household income: $60,232

Livability score: 63

39. College Station, Texas

Median list price: $269,900

Monthly market rent: $1,190

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Labor force participation rate: 56.4%

Median household income: $50,397

Livability score: 83

38. Lakeland, Florida

Median list price: $199,900

Monthly market rent: $1,270

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Labor force participation rate: 57.8%

Median household income: $46,593

Livability score: 71

37. Omaha, Nebraska

Median list price: $229,998

Monthly market rent: $1,150

Unemployment rate: 4.5%

Labor force participation rate: 70.0%

Median household income: $59,266

Livability score: 75

36. Bowling Green, Kentucky

Median list price: $242,500

Monthly market rent: $1,000

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Labor force participation rate: 69.0%

Median household income: $38,665

Livability score: 70

35. Melbourne, Florida

Median list price: $274,995

Monthly market rent: $1,400

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Labor force participation rate: 57.3%

Median household income: $49,142

Livability score: 75

34. Cape Coral, Florida

Median list price: $261,750

Monthly market rent: $1,450

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Labor force participation rate: 56.5%

Median household income: $60,197

Livability score: 85

33. Kansas City, Missouri

Median list price: $196,637

Monthly market rent: $1,120

Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Labor force participation rate: 68.6%

Median household income: $54,372

Livability score: 64

32. Grand Prairie, Texas

Median list price: $249,900

Monthly market rent: $1,350

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Labor force participation rate: 69.3%

Median household income: $63,289

Livability score: 83

31. Yakima, Washington

Median list price: $279,925

Monthly market rent: $1,240

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Labor force participation rate: 57.7%

Median household income: $48,942

Livability score: 64

30. Tyler, Texas

Median list price: $249,900

Monthly market rent: $1,090

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Labor force participation rate: 62.0%

Median household income: $53,962

Livability score: 77

29. Arlington, Texas

Median list price: $260,000

Monthly market rent: $1,310

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Labor force participation rate: 71.4%

Median household income: $63,091

Livability score: 80

28. Little Rock, Arkansas

Median list price: $219,975

Monthly market rent: $880

Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Labor force participation rate: 66.6%

Median household income: $47,996

Livability score: 61

27. Livonia, Michigan

Median list price: $209,900

Monthly market rent: $1,270

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Labor force participation rate: 68.5%

Median household income: $77,892

Livability score: 84

26. Greenville, South Carolina

Median list price: $265,000

Monthly market rent: $1,200

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Labor force participation rate: 69.1%

Median household income: $61,748

Livability score: 73

25. Norman, Oklahoma

Median list price: $247,616

Monthly market rent: $1,020

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Labor force participation rate: 65.7%

Median household income: $56,827

Livability score: 81

24. Johnson City, Tennessee

Median list price: $199,500

Monthly market rent: $940

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Labor force participation rate: 58.7%

Median household income: $45,359

Livability score: 72

23. Beaumont, Texas

Median list price: $199,900

Monthly market rent: $1,080

Unemployment rate: 4.2%

Labor force participation rate: 58.1%

Median household income: $42,249

Livability score: 71

22. San Angelo, Texas

Median list price: $189,700

Monthly market rent: $1,020

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Labor force participation rate: 65.9%

Median household income: $51,745

Livability score: 82

21. North Charleston, South Carolina

Median list price: $215,990

Monthly market rent: $1,300

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Labor force participation rate: 66.5%

Median household income: $46,823

Livability score: 65

20. Springfield, Missouri

Median list price: $160,000

Monthly market rent: $780

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Labor force participation rate: 53.7%

Median household income: $33,879

Livability score: 65

19. Abilene, Texas

Median list price: $199,900

Monthly market rent: $950

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Labor force participation rate: 61.9%

Median household income: $46,383

Livability score: 83

18. Lincoln, Nebraska

Median list price: $249,000

Monthly market rent: $1,030

Unemployment rate: 3.3%

Labor force participation rate: 72.3%

Median household income: $55,388

Livability score: 80

17. Bryan, Texas

Median list price: $219,900

Monthly market rent: $1,040

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Labor force participation rate: 61.1%

Median household income: $47,452

Livability score: 82

16. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Median list price: $214,949

Monthly market rent: $940

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Labor force participation rate: 67.5%

Median household income: $70,476

Livability score: 83

15. Oklahoma City

Median list price: $200,000

Monthly market rent: $950

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Labor force participation rate: 67.8%

Median household income: $53,973

Livability score: 76

14. Fargo, North Dakota

Median list price: $242,500

Monthly market rent: $940

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Labor force participation rate: 74.3%

Median household income: $51,839

Livability score: 75

13. Billings, Montana

Median list price: $249,000

Monthly market rent: $1,150

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Labor force participation rate: 67.1%

Median household income: $57,692

Livability score: 63

12. McAllen, Texas

Median list price: $225,000

Monthly market rent: $920

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Labor force participation rate: 62.3%

Median household income: $45,495

Livability score: 63

11. Independence, Missouri

Median list price: $129,000

Monthly market rent: $930

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Labor force participation rate: 65.1%

Median household income: $55,323

Livability score: 85

10. Rochester, Minnesota

Median list price: $275,950

Monthly market rent: $1,230

Unemployment rate: 2.2%

Labor force participation rate: 69.5%

Median household income: $70,094

Livability score: 82

9. Mesquite, Texas

Median list price: $195,000

Monthly market rent: $1,230

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Labor force participation rate: 69.0%

Median household income: $56,936

Livability score: 78

8. Newport News, Virginia

Median list price: $194,000

Monthly market rent: $1,140

Unemployment rate: 3.0%

Labor force participation rate: 66.7%

Median household income: $50,180

Livability score: 73

7. Amarillo, Texas

Median list price: $189,000

Monthly market rent: $820

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Labor force participation rate: 67.4%

Median household income: $50,234

Livability score: 78

6. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Median list price: $228,250

Monthly market rent: $970

Unemployment rate: 2.8%

Labor force participation rate: 74.8%

Median household income: $56,670

Livability score: 73

5. Appleton, Wisconsin

Median list price: $175,000

Monthly market rent: $1,050

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Labor force participation rate: 66.9%

Median household income: $60,021

Livability score: 77

4. Lubbock, Texas

Median list price: $195,000

Monthly market rent: $980

Unemployment rate: 2.8%

Labor force participation rate: 64.5%

Median household income: $48,042

Livability score: 78

3. Sterling Heights, Michigan

Median list price: $209,000

Monthly market rent: $1,330

Unemployment rate: 2.0%

Labor force participation rate: 64.3%

Median household income: $60,631

Livability score: 80

2. Fort Smith, Arkansas

Median list price: $159,200

Monthly market rent: $750

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Labor force participation rate: 61.1%

Median household income: $45,496

Livability score: 62

1. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Median list price: $162,500

Monthly market rent: $910

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Labor force participation rate: 69.4%

Median household income: $59,603

Livability score: 76

Methodology: In order to identify cities in the U.S. that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates gathered information on the top 475 biggest housing markets in the U.S., according to Zillow. To be considered for the ranking, each city had to have data available on: 1) its median listing price (for single-family, condominium and co-operative housing), according to Zillow; 2) its typical market rent (for multifamily, single-family, condominium and co-operative housing), according to Zillow; and 3) its unemployment rate, according to the 2018 American Community Survey. To move on, cities had to have values lower than the U.S. average in all three of the above categories. GOBankingRates then scored the 50 qualifying cities on the above three criteria, with the lowest values considered most desirable. Finally, GOBankingRates ranked each city based on its cumulative score for all three criteria, with factors No. 1 and No. 2 each carrying half as much weight as factor No. 3 to capture that they are both a measure of housing affordability. All research was conducted on and up to date as of Jan. 30, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing