Oreo, Ritz team up to make limited edition cookie-cracker snack: '50% sweet, 50% salty'

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Move over Burger King chicken fries. Step aside, Combos Baked Snacks Vanilla Frosting Pretzel (Yes, that used to be a real thing). Meet "Oreo x Ritz."

This week, Oreo and Ritz announced the latest eye-catching snack combination – pairing up the classic chocolate and cream cookie with the salty cracker for a limited time treat. Inside the newcomer cookie and cracker sandwich? Oreo cream filling smooshed along with peanut butter.

Intrigued? Mondelēz International, the Chicago-based company that owns the two brands, is giving out the treats for free online starting Thursday at noon ET. FYI: Snackers will pay a $3.95 shipping fee.

Oreo x Ritz, a new snack collaboration, is available beginning Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Oreo x Ritz, a new snack collaboration, is available beginning Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The giveaway ends July 5, 2022 or when all 1,000 packs are claimed, whichever occurs first, according to Oreo's website. To get an email when orders go live, visit https://www.oreo.com/ritz.

"RITZ and OREO are always looking for ways to surprise fans with unique, can’t-stop-talking-about product innovations," Mondelēz International spokeswoman Anna Whitelaw told USA TODAY Wednesday. "We saw some chatter on social and thought, why not? Sounds delicious! After a few tries – 12 to be exact – we found the perfect combination."

Some people are on board with the crookie launch, "because the combination of the saltiness of the Ritz with the sweetness of the Oreo sounds like a great combo," Twitter user @JWillsNH tweeted.

Others, not so much. "Oreos and Ritz crackers had a baby... I don't know if I like this, Twitter user @heatherhunterdc posted.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oreo and Ritz giving away free cookie-cracker snack

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lowe’s CIO Seemantini Godbole Joins Elite Lineup of Executives From Giant Eagle, Kellogg, Kroger, Yesway and Other Major Retailers and Consumer Brands Speaking at Analytics Unite

    Event Takes Place June 21-23 at The Drake Hotel in ChicagoCHICAGO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analytics Unite, the summit for retail and consumer brands, today announces speakers at this year’s event will include Lowe’s CIO Seemantini Godbole as well as executives from Giant Eagle, Kellogg’s, Kroger, Yesway and other major retailers and consumer brands. The event, produced by EnsembleIQ’s Consumer Goods Technology and Retail Information Systems News, brings together retail and consumer goo

  • Here's Why I Think Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Here's Why Everyone Will Be Snacking On The Ritz Oreo Collab

    It's the salty-sweet combo you didn’t know you needed.

  • Hear Us Out: It's Time to Invest in a Loft Bed

    This is not summer camp, trust. An adult loft bed is a way to ~elevate~ your bedroom decor (literally) and create so much extra storage for a teeny space.

  • Envoy: Iran nuclear deal looks 'tenuous' but worth seeking

    The United States' top negotiator for Iran nuclear talks made the case to lawmakers Wednesday for sticking with what may be a last try for a deal reimposing limits on Iran’s nuclear development, despite Iran closing in on completing a bomb-capable nuclear program. Rob Malley, President Joe Biden’s envoy to negotiations aimed at getting the U.S. and Iran back in a breached 2015 Iran nuclear deal, faced lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

  • Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers team up for limited-time snack

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to taste test the latest product mash-up from Mondelez between Ritz crackers and Oreo cookies.

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Oilers, Flames fans get engaged during Battle of Alberta playoff game

    The heated Battle of Alberta rivalry couldn't get in the way of true love.

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • An airline employee squared up with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin