This compact $45 space heater is a winter must-have — and it's on sale: 'Heats up fast and is super quiet!'

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For most, the new year is off to a bright but cold start. Temperatures are starting to dip, making this the ideal time to invest in a quality space heater. If you don’t have central heat or just need a compact heat source that’s reliable, energy-saving and effective, the Dreo Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater is a must-have — and, best of all, it’s on sale for just $45!

Buy Now on Amazon

Whether you need something to keep you warm while working from home or toasty enough while you’re in the bathroom, this sleek space heater is the perfect option.

The Dreo Oscillating Space Heater measures 10.3 inches and features a hidden handle. It doesn’t take up much space and is easy to tuck away when not in use.

Also, the perfect word to describe this space heater is “portable.” Easily place it at your feet on the floor, near your hands on a desk or carry it around your bedroom, living room, kitchen or office with ease.

This unique space heater boasts a 70-degree oscillating body, an adjustable digital thermostat and an LED display with touch controls, making it extremely easy to use. For added convenience and safety, it features a timer and energy-saving mode, and even has a detachable, easy-to-clean filter to ensure that you always breathe clean air.

However, what shoppers love most about this space heater is how quiet it is. Unlike most options this size and larger, the Dreo Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater is extremely quiet to the point where you barely know it’s on.

For added security, it also comes with a tip-over switch and an overheat sensor to keep both you and the device safe and damage-free.

Amazon shoppers love this small space heater. In fact, one five-star reviewer gushed that it “heats up fast and is super quiet.”

Story continues

“It looks fancy and can be kept in the living room,” the shopper wrote. “It gets hot within a split second of turning on the unit.”

The same reviewer added that it’s built “exceptionally” well and is safe to keep “around kids and pets.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out the eight most comfortable shoes for men.

More from In The Know:

This No. 1 best-selling air purifier 'removes dust from the air' before your very eyes — and it's on sale

Conair just released the 'best handheld steamer ever' — and it’s already on sale

This bedside radio alarm clock has a wireless charger and Bluetooth speaker built in

5 men's dress pants that shoppers say feel like sweatpants

The post This $45 space heater is a winter must-have for any small room or space appeared first on In The Know.