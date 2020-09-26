Up To 50% Off Baby Foot, Physicians Formula, & More From Ulta’s Beauty Sale

If you missed your chance to save big during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event, then perk up and brush aside that misplaced FOMO — because the retailer's annual Fall Haul Sale is back. From now through Saturday, October 3 (aka Mean Girls day), you can score up to 50% off cult items like Baby Foot, Rapidlash serum, Maybelline's mask-proof liquid lipstick, and much more.

Unlike in past years, all of 2020's deals will be live for the entire sale period — so, in other words, the good goods won't last long. From seasonal essentials like neutral eyeshadow palettes to tinted moisturizers that achieve glowing Zoom-ready complexions, scroll ahead into the big budget-friendly beauty hauls we'll be snapping up.

Plant Apothecary Start Happy Body Wash


2020 has been a lot. Treat yourself to a mood-boosting body wash that is a perfect pick-me-up during your morning shower.

Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel


Often imitated, never replicated. This iconic J-beauty foot mask almost never goes on sale, so we don't expect it to stay in stock for long.

Rapidlash Eyelash Enhancing Serum


Incorporating a lash serum to your daily beauty routine can be a game-changer for promoting healthy growth and length. We'll take two.

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick


Seeing is believing when it comes to the transfer-proof properties of this matte liquid lippie. At under $7, we suggest you indulge in all your favorite shades.

Juvia's Place Warrior II Eyeshadow Palette


Nothing pairs better with sweater weather than some earthy eye makeup in PSL-inspired terracotta hues.

L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara


This top-rated drugstore mascara holds its own against luxury tubes any day of the week.

Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotics


Don't underestimate the power of probiotics: From aiding digestion to improving skin health, we're making the case for going with your gut.

Ardell Lash Demi Wispies 5 Pair Multipack


Turn up the drama with a set of falsies that instantly create full, fluttery lashes to rival that of a Disney princess.

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge


These beloved orange sponges are a pretty comparable alternative for the famous pink Beautyblender that started it all – but at a fraction of the cost.

Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum


Maskne? Never heard of her. Gently whisk away pore-clogging dirt and oil while brightening existing dark spots with this potent serum-toner hybrid.

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer


Got five minutes before your next Zoom meeting? A little bronzer goes a long way to wake up a tired complexion.

ColourPop Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer


Most of us aren't doing a full beat while in quarantine — and if you are, consider us impressed — this dewy tinted moisturizer is perfect for daytime wear.

