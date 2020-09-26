Up To 50% Off Baby Foot, Physicians Formula, & More From Ulta’s Beauty Sale

If you missed your chance to save big during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event, then perk up and brush aside that misplaced FOMO — because the retailer's annual Fall Haul Sale is back. From now through Saturday, October 3 (aka Mean Girls day), you can score up to 50% off cult items like Baby Foot, Rapidlash serum, Maybelline's mask-proof liquid lipstick, and much more.



Unlike in past years, all of 2020's deals will be live for the entire sale period — so, in other words, the good goods won't last long. From seasonal essentials like neutral eyeshadow palettes to tinted moisturizers that achieve glowing Zoom-ready complexions, scroll ahead into the big budget-friendly beauty hauls we'll be snapping up.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

This top-rated



L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty





Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotics

Don't underestimate the power of probiotics: From aiding digestion to improving skin health, we're making the case for going with your gut.



Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotics, $, available at Ulta Beauty





Ardell Lash Demi Wispies 5 Pair Multipack

Turn up the drama with a set of falsies that instantly create full, fluttery lashes to rival that of a Disney princess.



Ardell Lash Demi Wispies 5 Pair Multipack, $, available at Ulta Beauty





Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge

These beloved orange sponges are a pretty comparable alternative for the famous pink Beautyblender that started it all – but at a fraction of the cost.



Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge - Two Pack, $, available at Ulta Beauty





Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum

Maskne? Never heard of her. Gently whisk away pore-clogging dirt and oil while brightening existing dark spots with this potent serum-toner hybrid.



Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum, $, available at Ulta Beauty





Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Got five minutes before your next Zoom meeting? A little bronzer goes a long way to wake up a tired complexion.



Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer, $, available at Ulta Beauty





ColourPop Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer

Most of us aren't doing a full beat while in quarantine — and if you are, consider us impressed — this dewy tinted moisturizer is perfect for daytime wear.



ColourPop Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer, $, available at Ulta Beauty





