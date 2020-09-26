Up To 50% Off Baby Foot, Physicians Formula, & More From Ulta’s Beauty Sale

If you missed your chance to
save big during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event, then perk up and brush aside that misplaced FOMO — because the retailer's annual Fall Haul Sale is back. From now through Saturday, October 3 (aka Mean Girls day), you can score up to 50% off cult items like Baby Foot, Rapidlash serum, Maybelline's mask-proof liquid lipstick, and much more. Unlike in past years, all of 2020's deals will be live for the entire sale period — so, in other words, the good goods won't last long. From seasonal essentials like neutral eyeshadow palettes to tinted moisturizers that achieve glowing Zoom-ready complexions, scroll ahead into the big budget-friendly beauty hauls we'll be snapping up. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Plant Apothecary Start Happy Body Wash
2020 has been a lot. Treat yourself to a mood-boosting body wash that is a perfect pick-me-up during your morning shower.
Ulta Beauty More Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel
Often imitated, never replicated. This iconic J-beauty foot mask almost never goes on sale, so we don't expect it to stay in stock for long.
Ulta Beauty More Rapidlash Eyelash Enhancing Serum
Incorporating a
lash serum
to your daily beauty routine can be a game-changer for promoting healthy growth and length. We'll take two.
Ulta Beauty More Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
Seeing is believing when it comes to the
transfer-proof properties
of this matte liquid lippie. At under $7, we suggest you indulge in all your favorite shades.
Ulta Beauty More Juvia's Place Warrior II Eyeshadow Palette
Nothing pairs better with sweater weather than some earthy eye makeup in PSL-inspired terracotta hues.
L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
This top-rated
drugstore mascara
holds its own against luxury tubes any day of the week.
Ulta Beauty More Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotics
Don't underestimate the power of probiotics: From aiding digestion to improving skin health, we're making the case for going with your gut.
Ulta Beauty More Ardell Lash Demi Wispies 5 Pair Multipack
Turn up the drama with a set of falsies that instantly create full, fluttery lashes to rival that of a Disney princess.
Ulta Beauty More Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge
These beloved orange sponges are a pretty comparable alternative for the famous pink Beautyblender that started it all – but at a fraction of the cost.
Ulta Beauty More Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum
Maskne? Never heard of her. Gently whisk away pore-clogging dirt and oil while brightening existing dark spots with this potent serum-toner hybrid.
Ulta Beauty More Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
Got five minutes before your next Zoom meeting? A little bronzer goes a long way to wake up a tired complexion.
Ulta Beauty More ColourPop Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer
Most of us aren't doing a full beat while in quarantine — and if you are, consider us impressed — this dewy tinted moisturizer is perfect for daytime wear.
