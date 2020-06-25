These 50 Jobs Pay Entry-Level Workers More Than You’d Expect

The employment picture through the first half of 2020 has been indescribably grim. More than 40 million Americans applied for unemployment through early June, with the unemployment rate staying in the double digits. Yet, even in the midst of this economic slowdown there are plenty of high-paying jobs out there.

Entry-level jobs are often considered non-desirable, but they serve an important function. For recent graduates, an entry-level job is often the stepping stone to a career; however, in this economic environment, many workers are looking for any type of good-paying job, even an entry-level position.

The good news is that many entry-level jobs actually pay salaries well above the national average. Even better, many of these jobs are in fast-growing industries.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To help identify these opportunities, GOBankingRates sourced data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupation Finder tool and Occupational Outlook Handbook. After screening for jobs with annual salaries above $60,000 that required a bachelor’s degree, GOBankingRates ranked the 50 highest-paying ones.

Although jobs for engineers and scientists were unsurprisingly found to pay well, the growth rate for some of these occupations is not encouraging. Environmental scientists and specialists earn over $71,000 on average, for example, but the growth rate for the industry over the next 10 years is projected to drop by 8% — indicating job loss, not job growth. Yet, plenty of entry-level jobs were found to be both high-paying and fast-growing.

One example is operations research analysts. At an average salary of $84,810, these workers earn more than double the national average, and the field is projected to grow by 26% over the next decade. Other high-paying occupations, such as market research analysts and marketing specialists, are also expected to grow by at least 20% over the next 10 years.

Story continues

Whether you’re looking for your first job out of college or a new job after being laid off, use this list as a starting point to learn about available, high-paying careers. You can also search online for companies that are currently hiring. Even in times of economic uncertainty, with some diligent searching, you should be able to find a number of entry-level jobs that pay at least $60,000.

50. Special Education Teachers - Middle School

2019 median annual wage: $61,030

2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

49. Special Education Teachers - Kindergarten and Elementary School

2019 median annual wage: $61,030

2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

48. Public Relations Specialists

2019 median annual wage: $61,150

2018-2028 projected job growth: 6%

47. Secondary School Teachers

2019 median annual wage: $61,660

2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

Check Out: 5 Industries That Are Recession-Proof

46. Human Resources Specialists

2019 median annual wage: $61,920

2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

45. Conservation Scientists

2019 median annual wage: $62,410

2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

44. Foresters

2019 median annual wage: $62,410

2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

43. Zoologists and Wildlife Biologists

2019 median annual wage: $63,270

2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

42. Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists

2019 median annual wage: $63,790

2018-2028 projected job growth: 20%

Read: 10 Essential Jobs Across America With Big Paychecks for Employees





41. Food Scientists and Technologists

2019 median annual wage: $65,160

2018-2028 projected job growth: 7%

40. Soil and Plant Scientists

2019 median annual wage: $65,160

2018-2028 projected job growth: 7%

39. Animal Scientists

2019 median annual wage: $65,160

2018-2028 projected job growth: 7%

38. Cartographers and Photogrammetrists

2019 median annual wage: $65,470

2018-2028 projected job growth: 15%

37. Commercial and Industrial Designers

2019 median annual wage: $68,890

2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

36. Environmental Scientists and Specialists

2019 median annual wage: $71,360

2018-2028 projected job growth: -8%

35. Accountants and Auditors

2019 median annual wage: $71,550

2018-2028 projected job growth: 6%

34. Registered Nurses

2019 median annual wage: $73,300

2018-2028 projected job growth: 12%

Related: 35 Cities Where You Can Afford To Live on Less Than $50,000

33. Credit Analysts

2019 median annual wage: $73,650

2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

32. Fashion Designers

2019 median annual wage: $73,790

2018-2028 projected job growth: 1%

31. Logisticians

2019 median annual wage: $74,750

2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

30. Multimedia Artists and Animators

2019 median annual wage: $75,270

2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

29. Microbiologists

2019 median annual wage: $75,650

2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

28. Budget Analysts

2019 median annual wage: $76,540

2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

27. Materials Scientists

2019 median annual wage: $78,790

2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

26. Chemists

2019 median annual wage: $78,790

2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

See: 13 Low-Paying Jobs That Actually Pay Off in Retirement

25. Agricultural Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $80,720

2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

24. Hydrologists

2019 median annual wage: $81,270

2018-2028 projected job growth: 7%

23. Geographers

2019 median annual wage: $81,540

2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

22. Network and Computer Systems Administrators

2019 median annual wage: $83,510

2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

21. Operations Research Analysts

2019 median annual wage: $84,810

2018-2028 projected job growth: 26%

Don’t Miss: 30 Jobs That Aren’t Worth Their Education Requirements

20. Computer Programmers

2019 median annual wage: $86,550

2018-2028 projected job growth: -7%

19. Civil Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $87,060

2018-2028 projected job growth: 6%

18. Industrial Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $88,020

2018-2028 projected job growth: 8%

17. Mechanical Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $88,430

2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

16. Environmental Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $88,860

2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

15. Computer Systems Analysts

2019 median annual wage: $90,920

2018-2028 projected job growth: 9%

14. Mining and Geological Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $91,160

2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

13. Health and Safety Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $91,410

2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

Look: 50 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

12. Biomedical Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $91,410

2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

11. Geoscientists

2019 median annual wage: $92,040

2018-2028 projected job growth: 6%

10. Marine Engineers and Naval Architects

2019 median annual wage: $92,400

2018-2028 projected job growth: 9%

9. Materials Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $93,360

2018-2028 projected job growth: 0%

8. Database Administrators

2019 median annual wage: $93,750

2018-2028 projected job growth: 9%

7. Atmospheric and Space Scientists

2019 median annual wage: $95,380

2018-2028 projected job growth: 8%

Learn: 27 Jobs That Will Disappear This Decade

6. Electrical Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $101,250

2018-2028 projected job growth: 2%

5. Chemical Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $108,770

2018-2028 projected job growth: 6%

4. Nuclear Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $113,460

2018-2028 projected job growth: -1%

3. Aerospace Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $116,500

2018-2028 projected job growth: 2%

2. Computer Hardware Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $117,220

2018-2028 projected job growth: 6%

1. Petroleum Engineers

2019 median annual wage: $137,720

2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: To find the highest-paying entry level jobs in the U.S., GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupation Finder tool and Occupational Outlook Handbook to analyze all jobs with 2019 average annual wages above $60,000 and a minimum education requirement of a bachelor’s degree, no related experience required, and no on-the-job training. The top 50 highest-paying jobs were then ranked with No. 1 being the highest-paying entry-level job in the U.S. BLS occupation titles that did not reference a specific job, like categorical and “all other” categories, were excluded from ranking. GOBankingRates provided each job’s 2019 average hourly wage, 2018 employment, and projected growth between 2018 and 2028 as supplemental information. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 17, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 50 Jobs Pay Entry-Level Workers More Than You’d Expect