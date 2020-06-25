These 50 Jobs Pay Entry-Level Workers More Than You’d Expect

John Csiszar
GOBankingRates

The employment picture through the first half of 2020 has been indescribably grim. More than 40 million Americans applied for unemployment through early June, with the unemployment rate staying in the double digits. Yet, even in the midst of this economic slowdown there are plenty of high-paying jobs out there.

Entry-level jobs are often considered non-desirable, but they serve an important function. For recent graduates, an entry-level job is often the stepping stone to a career; however, in this economic environment, many workers are looking for any type of good-paying job, even an entry-level position. 

The good news is that many entry-level jobs actually pay salaries well above the national average. Even better, many of these jobs are in fast-growing industries.

To help identify these opportunities, GOBankingRates sourced data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupation Finder tool and Occupational Outlook Handbook. After screening for jobs with annual salaries above $60,000 that required a bachelor’s degree, GOBankingRates ranked the 50 highest-paying ones.

Although jobs for engineers and scientists were unsurprisingly found to pay well, the growth rate for some of these occupations is not encouraging. Environmental scientists and specialists earn over $71,000 on average, for example, but the growth rate for the industry over the next 10 years is projected to drop by 8% — indicating job loss, not job growth. Yet, plenty of entry-level jobs were found to be both high-paying and fast-growing. 

One example is operations research analysts. At an average salary of $84,810, these workers earn more than double the national average, and the field is projected to grow by 26% over the next decade. Other high-paying occupations, such as market research analysts and marketing specialists, are also expected to grow by at least 20% over the next 10 years.

Whether you’re looking for your first job out of college or a new job after being laid off, use this list as a starting point to learn about available, high-paying careers. You can also search online for companies that are currently hiring. Even in times of economic uncertainty, with some diligent searching, you should be able to find a number of entry-level jobs that pay at least $60,000.

50. Special Education Teachers - Middle School

  • 2019 median annual wage: $61,030

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

49. Special Education Teachers - Kindergarten and Elementary School

  • 2019 median annual wage: $61,030

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

48. Public Relations Specialists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $61,150

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 6%

47. Secondary School Teachers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $61,660

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

46. Human Resources Specialists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $61,920

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

45. Conservation Scientists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $62,410

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

44. Foresters

  • 2019 median annual wage: $62,410

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

43. Zoologists and Wildlife Biologists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $63,270

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

42. Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $63,790

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 20%

41. Food Scientists and Technologists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $65,160

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 7%

40. Soil and Plant Scientists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $65,160

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 7%

39. Animal Scientists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $65,160

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 7%

38. Cartographers and Photogrammetrists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $65,470

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 15%

37. Commercial and Industrial Designers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $68,890

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

36. Environmental Scientists and Specialists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $71,360

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: -8%

35. Accountants and Auditors

  • 2019 median annual wage: $71,550

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 6%

34. Registered Nurses

  • 2019 median annual wage: $73,300

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 12%

33. Credit Analysts

  • 2019 median annual wage: $73,650

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

32. Fashion Designers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $73,790

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 1%

31. Logisticians

  • 2019 median annual wage: $74,750

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

30. Multimedia Artists and Animators

  • 2019 median annual wage: $75,270

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

29. Microbiologists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $75,650

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

28. Budget Analysts

  • 2019 median annual wage: $76,540

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

27. Materials Scientists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $78,790

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

26. Chemists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $78,790

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

25. Agricultural Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $80,720

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

24. Hydrologists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $81,270

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 7%

23. Geographers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $81,540

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

22. Network and Computer Systems Administrators

  • 2019 median annual wage: $83,510

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

21. Operations Research Analysts

  • 2019 median annual wage: $84,810

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 26%

20. Computer Programmers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $86,550

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: -7%

19. Civil Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $87,060

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 6%

18. Industrial Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $88,020

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 8%

17. Mechanical Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $88,430

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

16. Environmental Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $88,860

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

15. Computer Systems Analysts

  • 2019 median annual wage: $90,920

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 9%

14. Mining and Geological Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $91,160

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

13. Health and Safety Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $91,410

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 5%

12. Biomedical Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $91,410

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 4%

11. Geoscientists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $92,040

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 6%

10. Marine Engineers and Naval Architects

  • 2019 median annual wage: $92,400

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 9%

9. Materials Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $93,360

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 0%

8. Database Administrators

  • 2019 median annual wage: $93,750

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 9%

7. Atmospheric and Space Scientists

  • 2019 median annual wage: $95,380

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 8%

6. Electrical Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $101,250

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 2%

5. Chemical Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $108,770

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 6%

4. Nuclear Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $113,460

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: -1%

3. Aerospace Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $116,500

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 2%

2. Computer Hardware Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $117,220

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 6%

1. Petroleum Engineers

  • 2019 median annual wage: $137,720

  • 2018-2028 projected job growth: 3%

Methodology: To find the highest-paying entry level jobs in the U.S., GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupation Finder tool and Occupational Outlook Handbook to analyze all jobs with 2019 average annual wages above $60,000 and a minimum education requirement of a bachelor’s degree, no related experience required, and no on-the-job training. The top 50 highest-paying jobs were then ranked with No. 1 being the highest-paying entry-level job in the U.S. BLS occupation titles that did not reference a specific job, like categorical and “all other” categories, were excluded from ranking. GOBankingRates provided each job’s 2019 average hourly wage, 2018 employment, and projected growth between 2018 and 2028 as supplemental information. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 17, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 50 Jobs Pay Entry-Level Workers More Than You’d Expect

