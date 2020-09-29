This 50-inch Fire Edition 4K TV is down to just $250 ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day is very nearly upon us but guess what? You don’t have to wait for fantastic Prime Day deals. Right now, for instance, you can snap up a fantastic 50-inch Insignia Fire Edition 4K TV for just $250 — down $100 from the usual $350. It’s a Prime exclusive deal for just one day — today! So you’ll need to be quick if you want to enjoy a bigger TV for less.

At this kind of price, you might be worried that the 50-inch Insignia Fire Edition 4K TV is dated. It’s definitely not. The model was released this year and it offers some great extras that will make this a fantastic deal. As the name suggests, it effectively has a Fire TV built-in to it meaning you get all the benefits of an Amazon Fire TV Stick without needing to buy a separate dongle.

That includes Alexa support so you can easily use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for new titles, play music, or control all your smart home devices. It’s super simple to get to grips with and saves you from needing to dig out your TV remote all the time. Thanks to its extensive app support, the 50-inch Insignia Fire Edition 4K TV works with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Hulu, and much more. In all, that means you get access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes at all times, saving you the need to plug in any extra devices.

With a smartly designed user interface, you can easily switch between live over-the-air TV and streamed content, making this a TV everyone can figure out.

And, of course, it’s a 4K TV so you get to enjoy the visual delights that HDR brings as well as a superior resolution and picture quality over your regular HDTV. At only $250, reduced from the usual $350, the 50-inch Insignia Fire Edition 4K TV is perfect for any room in your home. Whether you want a new set for your kitchen or you’ve simply been in need of an upgrade in your living room, the 50-inch Insignia Fire Edition 4K TV is a great addition.

Right now, it’s just $250 as part of an early Prime Day sale. The catch? It’s exclusive to Amazon Prime customers and you’ll need to be fast. It’s on offer for today only. Once midnight hits, it’ll go back to its regular price of $350 so you’ll need to be fast.

