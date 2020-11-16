51 great gifts under $25 people will actually use

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to giving a good gift, it's really the thought that counts. A.k.a., you don't have to spend too much to show someone you care about them. There are tons of popular and top-tested items for under $25 that people will love and use for years to come.

Here at Reviewed, we've spent the entire year testing and sifting through products, so we know when something is worthwhile, even when it's on the inexpensive side. Below, you'll find 50 gifts under $25 that will work for most people's budget.

We could all use a little juice now and then, so a portable charger makes a great gift for anyone. Plus, you don't have to spend too much on a great one. Your giftee will love this one from Anker, which is lipstick size and can in a small purse or pocket, and offers a full charge to their iPhone before needing to be recharged itself.

Get the Anker PowerCore+ Mini at Amazon for $19.99

Mini waffles are better than regular-sized ones. They're much easier to dunk into syrup and really elevates your breakfast aesthetic. The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is one of the best waffle makers we've ever tested, and your giftee will love whipping up waffles for one with it.

Get the Dash Mini Waffle Maker at Amazon for $9.99

Now, that we're working from home all the time, we've been feeling the heat—literally. The iKross Mini USB Desktop Fan is pretty small for a fan, but will still cool down your giftee who tends to overheat. It won't crowd their desk and is easily powered via their laptop.

Get the iKross Mini USB Desktop Fan at Amazon for $9.99

If your giftee loves to catch those mid-day ZZZs, they could use a sleep mask to block out light (and her family she's quarantined with). After testing it, our editor said the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask is "like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes," which is why we named it the best contoured sleep mask we've ever tested. Because it's contoured, absolutely no light will sneak in, meaning they'll have sweet dreams no matter the time of day.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask at Amazon for $10.25

5. For the one who needs to stay hydrated: Brita Filtering Water Bottle

Best gifts under $25: Brita Filtering Water Bottle

Whether your giftee is an athlete or just loves sweating it out at the gym, they should have the best water bottle to keep them hydrated. We found the Brita Filtering Water Bottle to be portable, versatile, durable, and well-designed. The straw is also fitted with a filter that reduces chlorine and keeps your water fresh for up to two months. The best part? It's just under $25.

Get the Brita Filtering Water Bottle at Amazon for $24.94

6. For the one who likes their hair up: Invisibobble

Best gifts under $25: Invisibobble

Straight, curly, thin, or thick—the Invisibobble hair tie is ideal for all hair types, making it an ideal stocking stuffer for anyone on your holiday shopping list who's rocking long hair. The coiled hair ties are waterproof, won't break or damage most hair types, and, most importantly, don't leave a crease behind like other hair ties might.

Get the Invisibobble Original Traceless Spiral Hair Ties at Amazon for $7.75

7. For the one who needs to relax: InnoGear Upgraded Diffuser

Best gifts under $25: InnoGear Upgraded Diffuser

Sweet and calming scents can help your giftee relax after a stressful holiday season—and they might appreciate an essential oil diffuser to do so. This one from InnoGear is one of our favorite aromatherapy diffusers and can run relaxing scents like lavender and eucalyptus for up to 11 hours. It's not too expensive, which means you can throw in some essential oils for them as well.

Get the InnoGear Upgraded Diffuser at Amazon for $14.99

8. For the one who loves competition: Codenames

Best gifts under $25: Codenames

If you haven’t heard of it yet, Codenames is about to be your favorite go-to board game on game night. Codenames is a team-based word association game. Gameplay is simple—one player gives their team a single word clue and the number of cards on the board that clue pertains to and then they must figure out which cards they could be. It’s a simple, fun, and entertaining game that only gets better the more you know your teammates.

Get Codenames at Amazon for $14.88

9. For the one who needs their caffeine fix: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts under $25: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

If Starbucks is your giftee's second home—a.k.a they're addicted to their daily cup of joe—they'll love this cold brew coffee making gadget. We chose it as the best cold brew coffee maker of the year because it was not only the easiest to use, but it also made the best-tasting coffee.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker at Amazon for $19.99

10. For the one who prefers tea: Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser

Best gifts under $25: Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser

If your giftee likes to end their day cozied up with a cup of tea, then they need a good tea infuser. The Manatea is not only adorable and punny, but it's the best tea infuser we've ever tested. Even though it may look like a gag gift, it fits snugly on mugs and doesn't let any leaves slip out, which they'll enjoy while sipping their favorite loose leaf tea.

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser at Amazon for $13.49

11. For the one who drops their phone: Popsocket

Best gifts under $25: Popsocket

Popsockets are the perfect phone accessory as they can be popped in or out to create an easy carrying handle or stand. This makes talking on the phone, FaceTiming, taking photos, watching YouTube, and anything else you might need your phone for much easier. Each one is swappable, so you can get a bunch of different tops to mix and match.

Get the PopSockets PopGrip at Amazon for $9.99

12. For the one with cold hands: Harrms Touchscreen Gloves

Best gifts under $25: Harrms Touchscreen Gloves

If your giftee loves texting, but hates exposing their digits in the winter, then they need a pair of touchscreen gloves. These ones from Harrms happen to be the best touchscreen gloves we tested at Reviewed. Not only are they super warm, but all 10 fingers are touchscreen compatible and we had no issues using our phones with them.

Get the Harrms Touchscreen Leather Knitted Cuff Gloves at Amazon for $23.99

13. For the home chef: Lodge Cast Iron Skillet

Best gifts under $25: Lodge Cast Iron Skillet

Anyone who's getting into cooking lately will surely appreciate a cast iron skillet. Why? Well, it's the cookware that can do it all. You can use them on the stovetop, in the oven, on the grill—you can even use it to cook over a campfire. Plus, they create a sear that seriously upgrades whatever you're making. Lodge makes our favorite affordable cast iron skillet. It's only $20 but will last for years to come.

Get the Lodge Pre-Seasoned 12 Inch. Cast Iron Skillet at Walmart for $19.92

14. For the eco-conscious one: FinalStraw

Best gifts under $25: FinalStraw

Like the name implies, the FinalStraw may be the last straw your giftee ever needs. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring—a.k.a. they'll never be without a reusable straw. For this reason, we named it the best reusable straw on the market, and anyone who's passionate about the state of the environment will appreciate it.

Get the FinalStraw at Amazon for $19.95

15. For the egg aficionado: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Best gifts under $25: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is perfect for anyone who has difficulty cooking eggs or claims they don't have enough time to make breakfast—even while they're working from home. This egg cooker makes breakfast a cinch can soft boil, hard boil, scramble, and poach—all in one machine. Plus, we tried it and it actually works. It's the perfect gift for a college student in a dorm or anyone who wants to free up burner space when they're making Sunday brunch.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker at Amazon for $19.99

16. For the one who can never find their keys: Tile Mate

Best gifts under $25: Tile Mate

If your recipient is always late because they can't find their keys, get them the Tile Mate so they can finally put an end to their forgetfulness. The Tile Mate is so popular because it easily attaches to their most commonly forgotten items. The next time they lose their keys, they can just use an app to ping the Tile and quickly find them to actually meet you on time.

Get the Tile Mate at Amazon for $23.99

17. For the one who loves selfies: QIAYA Selfie Light Ring

Best gifts under $25: QIAYA Selfie Light Ring

Whether they've been mastering TikTok dances or are always trying to find the best lighting for their photos, a ring light with ensure they always have perfect lighting for selfies. With three light settings, this one from QIAYA can brighten up self-portraits taken at night or in a dark room. The light is rechargeable, simply clips to the top of a phone, and is small enough to carry in a backpack, purse, or pocket.

Get the QIAYA Selfie Light Ring at Amazon for $17.99

18. For the jetsetter: Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale

Best gifts under $25: Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale

Though we're not traveling as much, any chronic over-packer would still appreciate a luggage scale, and the Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale is the best one we've ever tested. To use it, simply turn it on, attach it to the handle of your luggage, and lift. Since it only weighs about 3 ounces, you’ll never even notice it in your bag until you need it. And, unlike your scale at home, it will accurately measure all weight within a few decimal places.

Get the Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale at Walmart for for $13.99

19. For the sentimental one: A personalized calendar

Best gifts under $25: Personalized calendar

There's nothing more personal than gifting a family member a calendar filled with pictures of you and the fam. Plus, you don't even have to spend too much on one. With services like Shutterfly or CVS Print, you can upload your own photos for a calendar and arrange them on colorful backgrounds, then customize your creation for each month starting at $15.

Get a personalized calendar from Shutterfly starting at $14.99

20. For the lipstick lover: Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick

Best gifts under $25: Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick

Matte lipsticks are all the rage for glam girls, but Reviewed found that you don't have to break the bank to rock the style. If your giftee loves makeup, the Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick held up as the best in our testing and is under $5 to boot. We tested the bargain brand out and found it to be a smooth lip color that comfortably lasts all day.

Get the Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick at Amazon for $4.98

21. For the one who loves makeup: Milani Highly Rated Volume Mascara

Best gifts under $25: Milani 10-in-1 Volume Mascara

You don't have to spend too much to give your recipient the gift of great lashes. The Milani Highly Rated Volume Mascara costs less than $10 and is the best drugstore mascara we've ever tested. It gives incredible length and volume for a fraction of the cost of high-end brands.

Get the Milani Highly Rated 10-in-1 Volume Mascara at Amazon for $8.97

22. For the one who loves to bake: Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan

Best gifts under $25: Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan

The Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan is perfect for those who are addicted to banana bread and pumpkin loafs. It landed in the top spot in our testing for a reason. With a nonstick surface, this pan will ensure that her sweet and savory dishes come out perfectly for family and friends. The firm handles with silicone inserts are easy to handle, and the pan is safe up to 500°F.

Get the Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan at Amazon for $11.99

23. For the one with an aesthetic: Tiled Margot Monogrammed Mug

Best gifts under $25: Tiled Margot Monogrammed Mug

With a French bistro-inspired tile design, this is one mug that's almost too pretty to relegate to the back of a kitchen cabinet. Your coffee- or tea-drinking friend will love sporting one with their initial, so much that they may permanently display it on their desk or in their coffee station at home. For an extra special touch, take a peek inside and there is an even more detailed design.

Get the Tiled Margot Monogram Mug at Anthropologie for $12

24. For the one who love fun socks: Happy Socks

Best gifts under $25: Happy Socks

Socks make a great gift and they don't have to be boring. Happy Socks offers all sorts of hilarious socks like taco-themed boxes, corgi-lined socks, and even a collection of Disney socks. If your giftee loves showing off her favorite socks, you can’t go wrong with these fun, customized pairs.

Get Happy Socks starting at $16

25. For the one who goes on long drives: Aukey Dual Port Quick Car Charger

Best gifts under $25: Aukey Dual Port Quick Car Charger

If your giftee loves road trips (and uses their phones navigation to do so), then they need a car charger. Aukey's car charger can charge two devices at the same time and claims to do so up to four times faster than a normal charger. It's compatible with iOS phones and tablets, as well as certain Android device models.

Get the Aukey Dual Port Quick Car Charger at Amazon for $14.99

26. For the coffee drinker: Yeti Rambler Mug

Best gifts under $25: Yeti Rambler Mug

The Yeti Rambler Mug is great for those times when you want the feeling of a mug but the steamy insulation of a thermos. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it's guaranteed to keep your giftee's coffee steaming hot (or their water ice cold) for hours, which is why its earned more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on the Yeti site. The best part? It's just under $25.

Get the Rambler 14 oz. Mug at Yeti for $24.99

27. For the one who loves vegetables: Ontel Veggetti Spiralizer

Best gifts under $25: Ontel Veggetti Spiralizer

Even for those who enjoy the taste of fresh vegetables, they can get kind of boring—chop, steam, eat, repeat. That's why this handy spiralizer, which easily turns zucchini, squash, carrots, and other dense produce into noodle-like ribbons, will be a hit with your healthy-eating giftee.

Get the Ontel Veggetti Spiralizer at Amazon for $9.99

28. For the one who always asks for a foot rub: TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller

best gifts under $10 2019: TheraFlow Foot Massager

Massages can be expensive, and they definitely don't cost less than $10. However, if you're looking for a more affordable way to gift your friend or family member a little rest and relaxation, the Theraflow Foot Massager will get the job done and then some. The wooden roller has nubs and grooves designed to reach even the achiest spots like the arch of your foot, heels, and more. They can also use the massager on their hands, back, and other parts of the body.

Get the TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller at Amazon for $9.49

29. For the one who loves entertaining: Bamboo Cheese Board

Best gifts under $25: Bamboo Cheese Board

We all have that friend who suggests a wine and cheese night every chance they get, so gift them a platter that will take their cheese board to the next level. This bamboo platter is the perfect starting block to layer on favorites like brie, sharp cheddar, and goat cheese alongside jams, assorted nuts, and crackers.

Get the Unique Bamboo Cheese Board at Amazon for $19.97

30. For the wine lover: Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Wine Glass

Best gifts under $25: Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Wine Glass

This is a perfect gift for the wine drinker on-the-go. This is actually great for all wine drinkers—not just busy ones. Keep your recipient's glass full and cold this season with Corkcicle’s stylish, stemless wine "glass" (that is a mouthful—no pun intended). It comes in many colors, including one called “Unicorn Magic.”

Get the Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Wine Glass at Amazon for $24.95

31. For the beanie lover: Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat

Best gifts under $25: Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat

This Carhartt beanie has a lot of fans, thanks to its classic design and tightly woven acrylic fabric that keeps the wearer warm, comfortable and stylish. Best of all, the cap comes in more than 25 colors, so you can choose one that best matches your giftee's style.

Get the Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat from Amazon for $16.99

32. For the one who is always working out: Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds

best gifts under $25: Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds

If you're shopping for somebody who already loves running, a solid pair of exercise-focused headphones like the Mpow Flames is a great gift. They're less than $30, but they're built to last and are a solid pair of headphones. We tested them in our labs and they were able to play music for a full 30 minutes while submerged underwater. If you've got a runner or gym freak in your life, these are an affordable gift.

Get the Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds at Amazon for $18.98

33. For the one with the green thumb: Showa Atlas 370 Gloves

Best gifts under $25: Showa Atlas 370 Gardening Gloves

Gardening has been hot in 2020 thanks to quarantine, and if you know someone who has picked up the hobby, the affordable Showa Atlas 370 gloves are a great choice so they can tend to her beds. We found them to be the best gardening gloves on the market after putting them through the ringer during a rainy New England spring. These gloves come in multiple sizes and colors so you'll be able to find the perfect fit for the green thumb in your life.

Get the Showa Atlas 370 Gloves at Amazon for $5.15

34. For the one with a fermentation station: Ball Mason Jars

Best gifts under $25: Ball Mason Jars

With quarantine, many have been getting into canning. Fermentation doesn’t require a ton of gadgets but every fermentation enthusiast surely will appreciate Mason Jars. Whether they’re pickling cucumbers or eggs, they may be at risk of running out of jars. These Mason Jars have lids with bands, which ensures the content inside the jar is always airtight and can use it for other food storage purposes.

Get the Ball Mason Jar, Set of 4 at Amazon for $17.86

35. For the one who loves to knit: Darn Good Yarn

Best gifts for mom 2020: Darn Good Yarn

Knitting and winter just go together, and if you have an avid knitter in your life, they'll appreciate some new yarn for their various projects. Darn Good Yarn is a great place to find some. The company makes ethical yarn and provides sustainable jobs around the world, putting its mission first in all business practices. The yarn itself is cozy, comfy, and easy to work with.

Get Darn Good Yarn starting at $12.99

36. For the one who needs more space: SanDisk Extreme Pro SD Card

The best gifts under $25: SanDisk Extreme Pro SD Card

Whether they need more storage for their Nintendo Switch or camera, an SD is an unexpectedly thoughtful gift. For under $25 you can get a whopping 128GB of extra storage on a micro SD card that will fit just about any gadget that takes memory cards, including a GoPro, Nintendo Switch, most laptops, Chromebooks, cameras, and more.

Get the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB microSD on Amazon for $23.99

37. For the one who runs outdoors: Goodr OG Sunglasses

Best gifts under $25: Goodr OG Sunglasses

If you're giftee is an outdoor adventure junkie, then they need sunglasses that can handle activity. They have to dim the sun, reduce glare and not slide down the nose once things get sweaty. Goodr OG Sunglasses do it all, for a great price, in funky colors with even funkier names (pictured here: Sunset "squishee" Brain Freeze).

Get the Goodr OG sunglasses from REI for $25

38. For the one who brews their own coffee: Counter Culture Coffee

Best gifts under $25: Counter Culture Coffee

If you know someone who weighs out their coffee beans and uses a gooseneck kettle, chances are they’re always on the hunt for fresh beans. When we tried various coffee subscriptions, we found Counter Culture delivers the freshest beans at an affordable price. You can give your recipient a subscription or a fresh bag of beans—they'll be happy with either.

Get Counter Culture Coffee Beans at Amazon for $17

39. For the one who loves trying new tea: Sips by subscription

Best gifts under $25: Sips by Subscription

If you really want to wow the tea lover in your life, get them a subscription to the tea membership club Sips by. Our editor tested this service and raved about how wonderful her tea selection was. As with any food subscription service, there were clear winners and losers, but overall, she enjoyed the variety of teas she got to sample.

Get a subscription to Sips by for $15/month

40. For the word wizard: Bananagrams

Best gifts under $25: Bananagrams

Bananagrams is like Scrabble but better. The game comes in an adorable banana carry case that's easy to travel with and bring to any party. This game can be played with up to eight people and is incredibly easy to learn, meaning you and your friends can play for hours during your next get-together.

Get the Bananagrams Word Game at Amazon for $14.95

41. For the one who loves jewelry: Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings

Best gifts under $25: Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings

Sometimes the simplest jewelry makes the biggest statement. That's why people love these Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings from Madewell. Available in gold and silver, these hoops are the perfect size and go with pretty much every look.

Get the Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings at Madewell for $24

42. For the novice home chef: Totally Bamboo Kauai Cutting Board

Best gifts under $25: Totally Bamboo Kauai Cutting Board

You might think that every cutting board is basically the same, but you’d be wrong. This medium-sized cutting board is made from two-tone bamboo, making it both harder and lighter than most wooden boards of the same size. It’s the perfect cutting board to add to a family’s collection or replace that old one they’ve been meaning to throw out for a while. It also took top honors in our roundup of the best cutting boards and the best part? It only costs $20.

Get the Totally Bamboo Kauai Cutting Board at Amazon for $19.99

43. For the one who doesn't want to carry much: Silk Wallet Slayer

Best gifts under $25: Silk Wallet Slayer

We named the Silk Wallet Slayer our top choice for wallet/phone case hybrids because it does exactly what it claims to do: protects iPhones and holds cash and cards in a sleek, stylish package. The cardholder doesn't have a ton of space, which keeps it slim, but it's still more than sufficient to carry a driver's license and a credit or debit card or two. That way your recipient will never forget their wallet.

Get the Silk Wallet Slayer from Amazon for $23.99

44. For the one who loves kitchen gadgets: Chef'n Fresh Force Citrus Juicer

Best gifts under $25: Chef'n Fresh Force Citrus Juicer

A lemon juicer is one of those things you need, but when you go to juice a lemon, you just squeeze it to your best of your ability and then forget to buy one. Save your giftee the hassle and get them our favorite citrus squeezer, the Chef'n Fresh Force Citrus Juicer. When we tested, we found that it was easy to use, stored easily, and wasn't messy (which is incredibly important when you're working with messy fruits).

Get the Chef'n Fresh Force Citrus Juicer from Amazon for $19.05

45. For the one who loves group photos: Fugetek Selfie Stick and Tripod

Best gifts under $25: Fugetek Selfie Stick and Tripod

We all love a good group photo, but it's impossible to get one when no one else is around or sometimes awkward to ask for a picture. But this tripod will be your giftee's personal photographer. It comes with a Bluetooth remote that works with Apple and Android devices and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to one hour of constant use. The tripod extends up to 51 inches to help them get the right picture without any additional help.

Get the Fugetek Selfie Stick and Tripod at Amazon for $19.98

46. For the one who loves baths: Dr Teal's Epsom Salt

Best gifts under $25: Dr Teal's Epsom Salt

Epsom salts is the layperson's term for magnesium sulfate, a mineral compound known for its soothing and healing effect on muscles. This pack from Dr. Teal's comes with a lavender and eucalyptus, which are the perfect addition to a relaxing nighttime routine. They'll just as a scoop to their bath and let the salts do the work.

Get the Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Bath Soaking Solution at Amazon for $19.95

47. For the home chef who hates mincing: Microplane Premium Grater

Best gifts under $25: Microplane Premium Grater

Whether your giftee needs to zest lemons or shred parmesan cheese, a mini grater will come in handy. This celebrity chef-endorsed grater features made-in-the-USA, razor sharp stainless steel and the premium version has a soft touch handle, making it comfortable to hold. This grater is a game-changer because of its versatility and has the power to grind up whole spices as well.

Get the Microplane Premium Grater on Amazon for $20.99

48. For the one who needs a good stretch: Stretch Out Strap

Best gifts under $25: Stretch Out Strap

If you're giftee is particularly sore from taking on exercise again, then they could use a good stretch—especially if they're struggling to touch their toes. This stretch strap fills the gap of too-short arms and creates traction to deepen the stretch. It also comes with a how-to guide for the newbie to flexibility training.

Get the Original Stretch Out Strap from Amazon for $15.95

49. For the one who forgets to unplug devices: Eufy Smart Plug

Best gifts under $25: Eufy Smart Plug

Have a friend who is always forgetting to shut off hot hair tools, the TV, or something else that should be turned off before leaving the house? Get them our favorite affordable smart plug from Eufy, which can be controlled via the Eufy Home app, Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Alexa. It’s easy to use, the set up is simple, and your friend won’t have to worry about whether or not they remembered to unplug something.

Get the Eufy Smart Plug at Amazon for $22.99

50. For the one who claims to be "all natural": Budieggs Wool Dryer Balls

Best gifts under 2020: Budieggs Wool Dryer Balls

Wool dryer balls have become a trendy and eco-friendly alternative to dryer sheets. Simply add a few drops of your favorite essential oils and toss it in with your laundry for soft clothing. We found the wool dryer balls from Budieggs to be the best and left our laundry super soft, so your eco-friendly recipient will appreciate them as well.

Get the Budieggs Wool Dryer Balls at Amazon for $7.95

50. For the one who complains about chafing: BodyGlide

Best gifts under $25: BodyGlide

We've all experienced painful chafing at one point or another. It's not fun. And if you're giftee is an extreme runner or has just dealt with chafing their entire life, then they know it far too well. BodyGlide is anti-chafe balm that could literally save their life. We tried it and found that it lasts an incredibly long time and kept thighs chafe-free during a half marathon.

Get BodyGlide at Amazon for $9.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: 51 best gifts under $25 - Great gift ideas on a budget