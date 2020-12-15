50 gift cards people would actually love this year

50 gift cards people actually want to get this year

Gift cards may seem like a cliche, unthoughtful last-minute gift, but this year, they're more popular (and more wanted) than ever. According to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF), gift cards and certificates were the second most popular gifting category, with each consumer expecting to purchase an average of three to four gift cards in 2020. Not only that, but the NRF expects gift card sales this season to reach $27.5 billion.

It makes sense given that many of us are spending more time at home and, therefore, are spending more money online. If you want to snag a gift card for someone on your list (or if you want to send one to a loved one you won't be able to see this holiday), we've rounded up 50 of the most popular gift cards to buy right now. The best part? Most of these you can have emailed or texted immediately to your recipient, so they're a great option for anyone who's frustrated by the holiday shipping delays or those who waited until the last minute.

1. Amazon

Amazon.

From a mini waffle maker to the warmest winter parka to Apple AirPods Pro, you can pretty much buy anything and everything at Amazon. So a gift card to the massive retailer is a perfect present for anyone on your list, whether it's your teenage nephew or your mom. You can opt to have your e-gift card emailed or texted to you or your recipient, and the minimum amount is $1, making it great for any budget.

Get an Amazon gift card starting at $1

2. Target

Target.

There are people who love Target and then there are people who love Tarjay. No matter which camp your giftee falls in (i.e. whether they shop at Target solely for the essentials or whether they spend their entire paycheck at the popular retailer), a Target gift card definitely won't go to waste. With a minimum amount of just $5, you can choose from all different festive designs and opt to have your gift card mailed, emailed, or texted. You can even schedule it to be sent at a later date (like on exactly Christmas Day!).

Get a Target gift card starting at $5

3. Nordstrom

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom has something for everyone, including designer duds for women, men, and kids and luxe home goods (like the cult-favorite Capri Blue candle or Barefoot Dreams blanket). The minimum gift card amount is $5 and you can send an e-gift card instantly or choose to send a physical card in the mail. Bonus: Nordstrom donates 1% of all gift card sales to local nonprofits, so you can feel good about your purchase, too.

Get a Nordstrom gift card starting at $5

4. The Home Depot

Home Depot.

Most of us are spending more time at home now amid the pandemic, so a gift card to The Home Depot would be more welcome than ever so they can spruce up their space. They can use it for home makeover projects or save it for all of their gardening and outdoor needs come spring. Like Nordstrom, you can purchase an e-gift card or have a physical gift card sent to your recipient.

Get a Home Depot gift card starting at $5

5. Etsy

Etsy.

Whether they're looking for gorgeous handmade jewelry or unique home decor, there's no shortage of creative and hand-crafted things to shop at Etsy. Your giftee who loves the more unique things on the internet will appreciate a gift card to the e-retailer, which you can purchase in amounts of $25, $50, $100, or $250. You can have it emailed to your recipient or have it emailed to yourself in a printable version. However, just note that Etsy gift cards do have an expiration date (which will be included in the initial email).

Get an Etsy gift card starting at $25

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 50 popular gift cards for 2020: Nordstrom, Amazon, Etsy, Target, and more