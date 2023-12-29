The 50 Funniest Tweets From Women In 2023

SWNS

A 6ft 2in man is the only full-height person in his family of "little people" with dwarfism - and said strangers accuse him of lying about his parents. Peet Montzingo, 25, was too big to sit on his mother's lap and hardly noticed the size difference between him and his family until he started school. If he ever invited a friend over to his home he'd have to warn them in advance - and if he forgot, their jaws would "hit the floor". He grew up in an adapted home with low kitchen counters that would give him backache and door frames he would hit his head on repeatedly. His 4ft 0in mum would bring him to the food shop with her so he could reach the items on the top shelves when she couldn't. Sometimes he would experiencing verbal abuse about his family and cruel classmates would use slurs to describe them. He said strangers accuse him of lying about being genetically related to his parents, siblings and all his cousins - who are all "little". The author and musician, from LA, California, uses his unique position and platform to educate people and challenge misconceptions about dwarfism. Peet said: "Growing up, I was so used to people just assuming I'm not a part of my family. "We'd all be out at the store and strangers would strike up a conversation, but never look at me. "If we met them randomly another time, I'd usually have to keep re-introducing myself because they'd never remember me. "I actually find it hilarious now to be convincing people - online especially - that I'm part of my own family!" Peet is the youngest of three siblings - and is the only average height person in his immediate family. He said: "Before I started school I'd never think about the height difference. "It wasn’t until I saw all the kids and their parents that it clicked for me. I realised I was in a strange world. "I would come home and cry to my mum and say 'I wish I was a dwarf too'." He realised that the home he grew up in looked very different from the homes of his average-height peers. Peet said it "took a long time emotionally to figure out my role and feel comfortable and confident in my family." He has come to terms with the difference now - and he and the family are able to make jokes. He said: "My brother is older than me, he always wanted to be the big brother but he was always way shorter than me. "He could never bully me or boss me around! "Growing up, the top shelves were mine because I could reach them. "I'd hide candy up there, it was amazing. At my mums house I still have some of those spots now!" He added that at theme parks, staff could never tell him he was too small to ride without his parent. Peet said: "Once, when I got to the front of the line, the worker told me I was too short, but could get a parent to come with me and then I could ride. "I informed him that my parents were shorter than me, and he laughed at me! "So I went and got my mom and dad and when the worker saw them, his face was pure shock - and we all got to ride anyway!" Because Peet looks so different, he still has a tough time convincing people he's a part of their family. He said whenever people would meet his family they would assume he was an external person, such as a doctor or shop assistant. Peet regularly gets people accuse him of lying when he said he's a part of their family - both in person and online. He said: "Good thing I look so much like my mum, otherwise it would be harder than it already is to tell people I'm related. "So many people are so uneducated about dwarfism and we're always happy to share some insight. "It's just comical how many times educating somebody turns into them trying to disprove it!" Peet added that because he had such a different experience growing up, he's able to understand the reality of dwarfism that most average height people cannot. He said: "Its created some very deep empathy for everyone who looks different. "At school, people would bully me and call my family names but that was the only bullying I got - my brother got physically bullied. "Now, I want to be an advocate for dwarfism and show they are just like everyone else. "I'm always pushing for people to understand that - people say 'oh they're so cute' but they're people, not little toys. "Some people might look at a little person and see them as a stereotype, not a human being. "Because of my family, I can look at them and see them as a human being like everyone else - it doesn’t define them."