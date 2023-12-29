Advertisement

The 50 Funniest Tweets From Women In 2023

Caroline Bologna
·8 min read

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant — and succinct — wisdom. And although the platform has rebranded to X, their humor lives on.

Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up the most hilarious 280-character musings. To close out 2023, we’ve picked 50 of the funniest tweets from women this past year.

Scroll down to read some truly laugh-out-loud posts from some wonderful women. And sign up for our “Funniest Tweets of the Week” newsletter here.

Related...