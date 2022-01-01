50 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs In 2021

Elyse Wanshel
·8 min read
Woof — it’s been a long year … or two.

It’s been a pretty ruff (sorry) pandemic. But the one constant source of happiness for this writer — who has scoured Twitter every week for the past year and a half, searching for the funniest posts about cats and dogs — has truly been highlighting the internet’s silliest pets.

I Shih Tzu not.

Each Friday, my editor Hilary Hanson and I rejoice in our mutual love of digging up and sharing some of these delightful treats to share with all of you. Why? Well, we freakin’ adore animals. But also, it’s my hope that these little roundups I do every week about furballs being complete goofballs have brought a few laughs during a pretty daunting time.

And if there are any posts that truly make you howl, I sincerely hope you click on that tweet and follow the person who brought a little bit of joy to your day.

And to all the pets featured in these delightful nuggets online: Bark, bark and pspsppsppss.

Below are 50 of the funniest tweets we’ve featured in our roundups in 2021. (And let me tell you — it was not easy to limit it to just 50. If you read this and find you want more, you can read this week’s roundup here.)

Here’s hoping all of y’all’s pets are just as ridiculous in 2022.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

