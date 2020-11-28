50 Early Cyber Monday Fashion and Beauty Sales That You Can Already Shop
Violeta Stoimenova/Getty Images
Cyber Monday is still two days away, but many retailers have already blessed us with sales. Instead of rushing to make your purchases on the actual internet holiday, we recommend taking advantage of the extra time this weekend to sort through deals and plan your buy. And to make that experience a little easier, we rounded up the 50 best early Cyber Monday fashion and beauty sales happening now.
If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the massive sale sections at retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, and Walmart, allow us to point you in the right direction. From Nordstrom, we’re eyeing this Sanctuary teddy sweater and these Zella leggings. Amazon’s selection of sweaters under $30 is another great place to begin if you’re in the market for super soft knits, like this customer-loved pullover. At Walmart, you’ll be surprised to find tons of designer items on sale, like this Michael Kors belted puffer for over $200 off.
In addition to these department stores, we’d recommend checking out Madewell, where you can get best-selling styles, like this new cotton-merino turtleneck, for up to 50 percent off. You can also get up to 55 percent off in the Outdoor Voices sale section, which includes the CloudKnit All Day Hoodie for $44. And there’s never a better time to shop Spanx, as the brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide, which includes everyone’s favorite faux-leather leggings.
For shoes, we’d recommend checking out Dear Frances, where you can get 25 percent off sitewide with the code BF25 at checkout. For delicate gold jewelry, head to Missoma, where everything is 25 percent off. Coach is the place to be if you want to get 30 percent off full-priced items with the code THANKS30 at checkout.
Don’t worry — we didn’t forget about beauty sales. Glossier is now offering 25 percent off sitewide and you can get up to 35 percent off when you shop for makeup and skincare sets. Since at-home manis and pedis have become routine for many of us these days, we have to tell you about the Olive & June sitewide 25 percent off sale with code MAGIC25 at checkout. And yes, that even includes the brand’s new pedicure system.
These are just a few of the can’t-miss early Cyber Monday sales happening right now. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our fashion and beauty picks.
Best Clothing Sales:
Courtesy
Nordstrom: Take up to 50 percent off more than two thousand items
Nordstrom Rack: Score daily deals from now through November 30
Amazon: Shop loungewear under $25, sweaters under $30, and coats and jackets under $50
Walmart: Shop sweaters up to 30 percent off, activewear up to 30 percent off, and coats and jackets up to 40 percent off
Macy’s: Take up to 70 percent off more than 20,000 pieces of clothing
The Outnet: Enjoy up to 85 percent off more than 3,400 designer items
Matches Fashion: Score up to 50 percent off nearly 6,000 pieces of designer clothing
Gilt: Shop luxe sleepwear for up to 70 percent off and designer pumps for under $600
Madewell: Take up to 50 percent off the whole site using code VERYMERRY at checkout
Anthropologie: Take 30 percent off sitewide and enjoy free shipping on orders over $50
Girlfriend Collective: Score 30 percent off sitewide
Lululemon: Shop hundreds of activewear styles at discounted prices
Outdoor Voices: Take up to 70 percent off sitewide
Alo Yoga: Get up to 70 percent off sale styles and 20 percent off new drops
Sweaty Betty: Take 25 percent off sitewide
Richer Poorer: Score 30 percent off sitewide
Everlane: Take up to 40 percent off select popular styles, including the brand’s Super-Straight Jeans and Cashmere Sweater Tee
Spanx: Take 20 percent off sitewide
& Other Stories: Take 25 percent off sitewide
Naadam: Take 40 percent off most items with code BLACKFRI40 at checkout
AllSaints: Take 30 percent off sitewide
Eloquii: Score 50 percent off everything and an extra 20 percent off when you buy two or more items
Old Navy: Take 50 percent off sitewide
Thirdlove: Take up to 60 percent off sitewide
Wolven: Score 35 percent off sitewide
Net-a-Porter: Take up to 50 percent off designer clothing
Best Shoe and Accessory Sales:
Courtesy
Zappos: Take up to 40 percent off select brands, including Sorel, Nike, Crocs, and more
Dear Frances: Score 25 percent off sitewide with code BF25 at checkout
Adidas: Get up to 50 percent off hundreds of shoe styles
Coach: Shop full-price items for 30 percent off with code THANKS30 and take 50 percent off select bags
Kate Spade: Take 50 percent off select handbags with code TGIBDF at checkout
HAVVA: Get 30 percent off a select collection of styles and 70 percent off the archive
Clarks: Score 50 percent off your purchase and free shipping with code CYBER at checkout
Missoma: Enjoy 25 percent off sitewide
Baublebar: Score 30 percent off sitewide with code BB30 at checkout
Hobo Bags: Take 30 percent off sitewide through November 29 with code GOBBLE and on November 30, take 30 percent off sitewide plus an extra 40 percent off sale with code CYBER
Rebecca Minkoff: Score 30 percent off orders of $150 or more with code TAKE30 at checkout and 35 percent off orders over $250 with code TAKE35 at checkout
Illesteva: Take up to 70 percent off sitewide
Best Beauty Sales:
Courtesy
Sephora: Shop best-selling beauty products for up to 50 percent off and score free shipping on all orders with code FREESHIP at checkout
Olive & June: Take 25 percent off sitewide with code MAGIC25 at checkout
Dermstore: Score up to 30 percent off sitewide with code SHARETHELOVE at checkout
Tatcha: Enjoy 20 percent off sitewide with code BF20
Glossier: Take 25 percent off sitewide and score up to 35 percent off when you shop sets
Kiehls: Use code CYBER at checkout to take 25 percent off your order
Charlotte Tilbury: Score 30 percent off a selection of best-selling products
The Beauty Spy: Take 20 percent off sitewide plus enjoy extra savings with daily deals through November 30
Alleyoop: Take 20 percent off sitewide and receive a free tote bag with orders over $70
Bliss: Score 30 percent off sitewide with code HOLIDAY30 at checkout
ReFa: Enjoy 20 percent off sitewide with code FRIYAY20 at checkout
Tower 28: Take 20 percent off sitewide and score free shipping with code THANKFUL20 at checkout
Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Deals:
The Classic Canvas Tote Sarah Jessica Parker, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Reese Witherspoon Carry Is on Sale at Nordstrom
The Jeans Meghan Markle, Rihanna, and Priyanka Chopra Wear Are All on Sale at This Not-So-Obvious Site
Amazon Shoppers Love This Anti-Aging Moisturizer So Much, They Get it Delivered Monthly — Shop It for 51% Off Right Now