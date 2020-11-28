50 Early Cyber Monday Fashion and Beauty Sales That You Can Already Shop

Violeta Stoimenova/Getty Images

Cyber Monday is still two days away, but many retailers have already blessed us with sales. Instead of rushing to make your purchases on the actual internet holiday, we recommend taking advantage of the extra time this weekend to sort through deals and plan your buy. And to make that experience a little easier, we rounded up the 50 best early Cyber Monday fashion and beauty sales happening now.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the massive sale sections at retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, and Walmart, allow us to point you in the right direction. From Nordstrom, we’re eyeing this Sanctuary teddy sweater and these Zella leggings. Amazon’s selection of sweaters under $30 is another great place to begin if you’re in the market for super soft knits, like this customer-loved pullover. At Walmart, you’ll be surprised to find tons of designer items on sale, like this Michael Kors belted puffer for over $200 off.

In addition to these department stores, we’d recommend checking out Madewell, where you can get best-selling styles, like this new cotton-merino turtleneck, for up to 50 percent off. You can also get up to 55 percent off in the Outdoor Voices sale section, which includes the CloudKnit All Day Hoodie for $44. And there’s never a better time to shop Spanx, as the brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide, which includes everyone’s favorite faux-leather leggings.

For shoes, we’d recommend checking out Dear Frances, where you can get 25 percent off sitewide with the code BF25 at checkout. For delicate gold jewelry, head to Missoma, where everything is 25 percent off. Coach is the place to be if you want to get 30 percent off full-priced items with the code THANKS30 at checkout.

Don’t worry — we didn’t forget about beauty sales. Glossier is now offering 25 percent off sitewide and you can get up to 35 percent off when you shop for makeup and skincare sets. Since at-home manis and pedis have become routine for many of us these days, we have to tell you about the Olive & June sitewide 25 percent off sale with code MAGIC25 at checkout. And yes, that even includes the brand’s new pedicure system.

Story continues

These are just a few of the can’t-miss early Cyber Monday sales happening right now. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our fashion and beauty picks.

Best Clothing Sales:

Courtesy

Best Shoe and Accessory Sales:

Courtesy

Best Beauty Sales:

Courtesy

Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Deals: