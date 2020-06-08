50 Delightful Baby Boy Names That Start with A
What’s in a name? A lot, of course, which is why we agonize over the decision of what to name our offspring for months, er, the entire length of pregnancy.
But you’re lucky in that you know for sure that you want a baby boy name that starts with the letter “A.” We’ve rounded up the best options—curated based on the Social Security Administration’s list of the most popular monikers for boys, but also, our own editor favorites. Let the browsing begin.
1. Asher
It means “happy” and “blessed.” It also took a 100-year hiatus from the top 1000 most popular baby names—until surging back to the top 100 in the 1990s.
2. Adofo
This moniker means “warrior.”
3. Alec
It’s short for Alexander, which means “defender of mankind.”
4. August
This name (a more casual form of Augustus) has been creeping up the charts for quite some time. It means “great” and “magnificent.”
5. Alfred
“Wise counselor” is this name’s definition. Code for: Likely to have a lot of friends.
6. Anton
This name means “priceless one.”
7. Apollo
Mythical names are on the rise and this one is near the top. And why wouldn’t it be? The son of Zeus was the God of music, poetry, medicine…the list goes on.
8. Alejandro
Of Spanish origin, this moniker means “defender of men.”
9. Arlo
A trendier take on Carlo, it means “between two highlands.” (It’s also jumped in popularity in recent years.)
10. Aksel
This Norwegian name (pronounced Ax-sell) is also spelled Axel. The meaning is “father of peace.”
11. Archie
It means “truly brave.” It’s also steadily risen on the charts thanks to a certain formerly royal couple. (Ahem, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.)
12. Akeem
The meaning behind this moniker is “wise” and “insightful.”
13. Argo
Of Greek origin, it stands for “Jason’s ship,” an homage to the mythological hero and his quest for the Golden Fleece.
14. Austin
Yes, city names are the ultimate hipster choice. But this one also happens to mean “great” and “magnificent.” A win-win.
15. Arnett
This gender-neutral name—of Old French origin—means “little eagle.” (We kind of love that, btw.)
16. Atlas
A quick refresher on this Greek titan: He bore the weight of the world on his shoulders—aka he had great strength.
17. Alexander
It means “defender of the people.”
18. Angelo
An Italian variation on angel, it means “messenger of God.”
19. Andrew
This name—which means “strong and manly”—had a recent streak in the top 10 for two decades.
20. Aaron
It means “exalted.”
21. Aiden
“Little and fiery.” No truer words.
22. Amal
This name means “laborer.” (It’s also had a recent gender-neutral surge thanks to Mrs. George Clooney.)
23. Albert
A reflection of nobility, this name is less fashionable now, but still a popular selection for anyone with an affinity for the royals. (Reminder: Albert was the husband of Queen Victoria.)
24. Anthony
If the “h” is present in the spelling, it means “flower.” But without it, the more common definition is “priceless set.” [Insert shrug.]
25. Amir
This Middle Eastern name means “king” and “ruler,” but also “treetop.” (A common variation is Ameer.)
26. Andre
Pronounced Ahn-dray, it means “man.”
27. Angus
This Gaelic moniker stands for “one strength.”
28. Amadeus
A nod to Mozart, this is a trendy pick for music-loving parents. (BTW, it means “lover of God.”)
29. Art
On face value, this name is a classic. But it also means “a bear.” Your kid will love that.
30. Atticus
To Kill a Mockingbird set this name on an upward path. It also means “from Attica,” a region in Ancient Greece that contained Athens.
31. Avinash
This name means “indestructible,” “immortal,” and “unconquerable.” Not bad.
32. Arrow
“A projectile fired from a bow.”
33. Ashton
Made popular thanks to Ashton Kutcher, it means “ash trees place.”
34. Achilles
This moniker nods to the almighty Greek legend who had a weak spot in his heel. It also means “thin-lipped.”
35. Angel
A religious name that needs no translation. (It’s also in the top 100 for boys.)
36. Avery
This moniker—which means “ruler of the elves”—is up in popularity 20 percent as of 2018 and perfect for your Lord of the Rings fan in the making.
37. Adler
What used to be a fairly common German surname is now making waves as a first. (It also means “eagle.”)
38. Ace
“Expert.” Love that.
39. Ari
It means “lion of God.”
40. Adam
Sure, the origins of this name lie with the Old Testament, but this moniker—which means “son of the red earth”—was re-popularized thanks to 1960s cowboy culture. Oh, and Adam Driver’s character on Girls.
41. Abbott
It means “Father.”
42. Alonso
This Spanish and Portuguese name is defined as “noble and ready.”
43. Alan
Whether you spell it “Alan” or “Allen” or “Allan,” the meaning of this name is “handsome” and “cheerful.”
44. Alder
It means “old” (or as we like to say, “mature”), but it’s also the name of a beautiful English tree.
45. Ali
A gender-neutral moniker, it means “supreme” or “the greatest.” (It surged in popularity thanks to a certain boxing champion named Muhammad.)
46. Abraham
This name means “father of multitudes.”
47. Allistair
A derivative of Alexander, this name means “defender of men.” (It’s also spelled Alistair.)
48. Alessandro
Ditto this Italian variation, another off-shoot of Alexander.
49. Adar
“Noble.”
50. Adonis
Another name with Greek mythology origins, it means “lord.” But it’s also synonymous with masculine beauty. (No pressure, baby.)
