50 Delicious 30-Minute Dinner Ideas Perfect for Busy Nights

Fred Hardy

Salt and Pepper Chicken

Jen Causey

Make your favorite Chinese takeout at home with this fast-and-easy recipe. Chinese five-spice powder is the secret ingredient to give your chicken extra flavor.

Salt and Pepper Chicken Recipe

Shrimp Tacos with Caramelized Pineapple

Jennifer Causey

Shrimp cooks up in just minutes, so it's a great protein to include when you need to get dinner done fast. Here, it's paired with caramelized pineapple for a sweet and tasty meal.

Shrimp Tacos With Caramelized Pineapple Recipe

Green Olive and Rosemary Lamb Chops

Greg DuPree

This super-tasty dish takes only 15 minutes to come together—including flavorful . rosemary-olive bulgur wheat and a smashed cucumber salad. The chops cook in the broiler in just eight minutes.

Rosemary Lamb Chops Recipe

Shrimp and Artichoke Scampi

Fred Hardy

Pasta is one of the most popular picks for fast weeknight meals. Artichokes are added to turn shrimp scampi into a complete one-dish dinner.

30-Minute Shrimp and Artichoke Scampi

Sheet Pan Sausages and Veggies

CAITLIN BENSEL

This 30-minute dinner couldn't be easier. Just pop sausage and some roughly chopped veggies onto the pan, and cook until sizzling.

Sheet Pan Sausage and Veggies

Antipasto Salad

Victor Protasio

No cooking required for this hearty and delicious salad. Just chop and mix all your favorite antipasto fixings for a dinner that's ready in 15 minutes.

Antipasto Salad

Easy Green Shakshuka

Greg DuPree

Shakshuka is generally eggs cooked in a spicy red sauce—but why not go green with artichokes, spinach, salsa verde, and avocado? (You can swap in other veggies, like kale, zucchini, or broccoli if you're not into what's in the recipe.)

Easy Green Shakshuka Recipe

Pasta With Zucchini and Goat Cheese

John Kernick

If you're someone who gets way too many zucchini in the summer, this 30-minute dinner idea will use up plenty of your bounty. Lemon zest adds a little brightness, and a creamy goat cheese.

Pasta With Zucchini and Goat Cheese

Carbonara Pizza

Jen Causey

Anything that's a delicious pasta dish can also be a decadent pizza. Pair pre-made pizza dough with traditional carbonara fixings for a delicious alternative to a standard margarita pie.

Carbonara Pizza Recipe

Tofu Fried Rice

Fred Hardy

Fried rice is a fast and easy weeknight meal—and a perfect way to toss in any leftover veggies you have in your fridge. This fresh take on fried rice includes Indian flavors like ginger, turmeric, and yogurt.

Tofu Fried Rice Recipe

Fast Italian Fish Stew

Caitlin Bensel

Top a tomato-bean stew with a fish filet and plenty of fresh herbs for a cozy and quick weeknight dinner.

Fast Italian Fish Stew

Spicy Dumpling Soup

Jen Causey

Soup is a smart and speedy meal. This soup uses frozen dumplings and a generous helping of chili crisp for a flavorful and fast dinner idea.

Spicy Dumpling Soup Recipe

Sheet Pan Chicken and Sweet Potatoes

Greg DuPree

Sheet pan dinners make dinner prep simple and post-dinner cleanup even easier. This one takes 10 minutes to prep and 30 minutes to get on your table.

Sheet Pan Chicken and Sweet Potatoes

Linguine With Cherry Tomato Sauce

Greg DuPree

Skip the jarred pasta sauce and make your own with flavorful cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.

Linguine With Cherry Tomato Sauce

Miso Noodle Soup

Greg DuPree

Ramen noodles and wilted spinach bulk up a traditional miso soup. You can add extra flavor by crisping up the tofu before you add it to the soup.

Miso Noodle Soup Recipe

Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs With Salsa Verde

Jen Causey

This Mexican-style sheet pan dinner is packed with flavor, thanks to salsa verde, cotija cheese, and plenty of cilantro.

Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs With Salsa Verde

Summer Tacos With Scallion-Peanut Relish

Jen Causey

These tacos swap out the traditional salsa for a flavorful and spicy chopped peanut and scallion relish. Using rotisserie chicken helps it come together in 25 minutes.

Summer Tacos With Scallion-Peanut Relish

Fancy Tomato Sandwiches

Greg DuPree

For the very busiest nights, a tasty (and totally satisfying) sandwich that comes together in 15 minutes flat is the perfect fast and easy meal.

Fancy Tomato Sandwiches

Eggplant and Tomato Masala With Chickpeas

Antonis Achilleos

Vegetarian dinners don't have to skimp on flavor—as this spicy Indian-style dish shows.

Eggplant-and-Tomato Masala With Chickpeas

Grilled Halloumi Salad

Greg DuPree

Firm, grilled halloumi is the centerpiece of this Mediterranean-style salad that's gets onto the table fast.

Grilled Halloumi Salad

Southwestern Beef Chili With Corn

Hector M. Sanchez

Chili in under 30 minutes? This tasty beef chili recipe makes it happen. And if you like make-ahead meals, double up the recipe and stash a batch in the freezer.

Southwestern Beef Chili With Corn

Grilled Turkey Zucchini Burgers

Caitlin Bensel

Turkey has a bad reputation for drying out when cooked, but we have the solution. Mixing in shredded zucchini packs in vitamins and moisture for a perfect burger every time.

Grilled Turkey-Zucchini Burgers

Speedy Pork Banh Mi

Caitlin Bensel

A sweet-tart marinaded and quick roast make for pork perfection for this variation on the Vietnamese classic sandwich. (You can skip the cilantro for anyone who hates the flavor.)

Speedy Pork Banh Mi Sandwiches

Udon With Seared Beef and Zucchini

Greg DuPree

Mushrooms, zucchini, and seared beef add plenty of flavor to this classic Japanese noodle dish.

Udon with Seared Beef & Zucchini

Pasta With Shrimp and Spicy Butter

Greg DuPree

Add a little extra flair to pasta night with curly mafalde noodles and shrimp. Korean condiment gochujang spices up the butter for a perfect sauce.

Pasta With Shrimp And Spicy Butter

No-Bake Summer Lasagna

Fred Hardy

Lasagna tends to be a cold-weather meal staple, but try this variation in the summer, when you can use up tomatoes and zucchini from your garden or farmer's market, and enjoy lasagna without having to turn on the oven.

No-Bake Summer Veggie Lasagna

Crispy Peanut Tofu With Sugar Snap Peas And Peppers

Greg DuPree

For a fast and easy dinner, you can't beat stir fry. Tofu and veggies get a generous helping of peanut sauce for added flavor (and protein).

Crispy Peanut Tofu With Sugar Snap Peas And Peppers

Black Bean and Eggs-Over-Easy Tostadas

Fred Hardy

Eggs aren't just for breakfast. Pair them with black beans, crispy tortillas and an array of veggies for an easy 30-minute dinner.

Black Bean and Eggs-Over-Easy Tostadas

Smoky-Sweet Steak Supper

Caitlin Bensel

A brown sugar and paprika rub gives ribeye steak the sweet and smoky flavor. Pair it with a green bean and tomato salad for an easy date-night dinner.

Smoky-Sweet Steak Supper

Real Simple Roasted Eggplant and Olive Pasta Salad

Greg DuPree

Not only does this Mediterranean style pasta salad come together quickly—it also tastes better if you make it ahead and let the flavors meld together.

Real Simple Roasted Eggplant and Olive Pasta Salad

Italian Sausage Burgers

Greg DuPree

Trade in basic ground beef for ground Italian sausage for a more flavorful (but just as fast) burger.

Italian Sausage Burgers Are an Easy Meal the Whole Family Will Love

Thai Peanut Butter Ramen

Antonis Achilleos

This may sound like a college kid's concoction, but don't knock it until you try it. Gochujang, soy sauce, and sesame oil combine with peanut butter for a sauce with plenty of kick.

Thai Peanut Butter Ramen

Sun-Dried Tomato Butter Salmon and Broccolini

Fred Hardy

Compound butters are a great way to add plenty of flavor to a meal, fast. Sundried tomatoes, Italian seasonings, and garlic are mixed with butter, then slathered on salmon for an easy weeknight dinner recipe.

Sun-Dried Tomato Butter Salmon and Broccolini Recipe

Swiss Chard Mac and Cheese

Caitlin Bensel

You can make homemade (and healthier!) mac and cheese in the about the same time it takes for the boxed style. This version calls for parmesan and mozzarella cheeses in lieu of cheddar.

Swiss Chard Mac and Cheese

Mango Chicken Curry

Caitlin Bensel

Mango adds a little extra sweetness to this quick-to-make curry recipe. It's pureed into a coconut milk curry sauce for a sweet-and-savory base to cook chicken thighs in.



Mango Chicken Curry

Five-Spice Steak With Couscous

Caitlin Bensel

Chinese five-spice powder—a potent mix of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise, and Szechuan peppercorns—gives steak a perfect crisp crust and plenty of flavor.

Five-Spice Steak With Couscous

Soppressata Pizza With Arugula and Honey

Caitlin Bensel

This pizza still has the classic tomato sauce and mozzarella, but finishing it with soppressata, arugula, and a drizzle of honey will elevate your pizza night.

Soppressata Pizza With Arugula and Honey

Speedy Linguine and Clam Sauce

Greg DuPree

You don't have to worry about cleaning clams (or dealing with any that fail to open when cooked) to get that white clam sauce flavor. Just sub in canned clams and clam juice for a 30-minute pasta dinner.

Speedy Linguine and Clam Sauce

Crispy Chicken-And-Cheddar Sandwich With Pickle Dijon

Jennifer Causey

No need for the drive-through when you can make an even better crispy chicken sandwich at home in just 15 minutes. Bake up some crispy homemade chips on the side, and kiss fast food goodbye.

Crispy Chicken-And-Cheddar Sandwich With Pickle Dijon

Chicken Satay Lettuce Wraps

Caitlin Bensel

This fresh and easy weeknight meal is perfect picky eaters. You prep all the ingredients, and everyone can stuff their lettuce leaves (or make a little platter) of their favorites.

Chicken Satay Lettuce Wraps

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

ANTONIS ACHILLEOS

We love a good sheet pan recipe, and this veggie-packed fajita recipe will definitely end up in regular rotation.

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Clam Pizza

Fred Hardy

Think pasta with clam sauce, but on a pizza. Store-bought pizza dough and canned clams help this meal come together in 25 minutes.

Clam Pizza

Buttery Shrimp With Marinated White Beans

Caitlin Bensel

If you need a fast (but sophisticated) dinner fast, bookmark this favorite. You'll likely have most of the ingredients in your pantry or fridge on any given day—and you can sub in chickpeas or cranberry beans if you've run out of cannellini.

Buttery Shrimp With Marinated White Beans

Almond-Crusted Chicken With Arugula Salad

Caitlin Bensel

For a more keto-friendly crust, this 30-minute dinner recipe calls for almond flour in lieu of panko crumbs.

Almond-Crusted Chicken With Arugula Salad

Spring Minestrone

Caitlin Bensel

When you're feeling under the weather, opt for this veggie-filled minestrone to soothe your symptoms and help you pack in a healthy dose of nutrients.

Spring Minestrone

Vegetarian Tacos With Sweet Potatoes and Corn

Spicy sweet potatoes and corn stand in for meat in vegetarian tacos in this 20-minute diner idea.

Vegetarian Tacos With Sweet Potatoes and Corn

Orange Chicken Stir-Fry With Rice Noodles

Victor Protasio

Shhh...the secret for this Chinese takeout favorite is orange marmalade. If you don't have rice noodles, plain rice is an alternative accompaniment.

Orange Chicken Stir-Fry With Rice Noodles

Hummus, Tomato, and Feta Pita Pizzas With Arugula Salad

Johnny Miller

This no-cook dinner can be assembled in minutes, and features plenty of flavor, thanks to the hummus and feta cheese.

Hummus, Tomato, and Feta Pita Pizzas With Arugula Salad

Cheesy Chicken Nachos With Avocado and Radish

Greg DuPree

Nachos for dinner will likely be a popular addition to your menu rotation. Plenty of veggies and shredded rotisserie chicken make this a healthier alternative to the traditional nachos.

Cheesy Chicken Nachos With Avocado and Radish

Spanish Omelet With Potatoes and Chorizo

Ngoc Minh Ngo

If you like breakfast for dinner, try this quick and easy meal. Spanish omelets are like a crustless quiche—and this one is packed with spicy chorizo and lots of potatoes.

Spanish Omelet With Potatoes and Chorizo

