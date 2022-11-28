50+ Cyber Monday laptop sales and deals are here. Shop them now

Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian, Jonathan Hilburg and Joanna Nelius, Reviewed
·6 min read
Score a deeply discounted laptop for work, play, or school during Cyber Monday 2022.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

Today is Cyber Monday, which means you can find incredible deals on top-tier laptops from the best brands—HP, Lenovo, Dell and more. Buy a business-friendly ultrabook, capable gaming PC or Chromebook for school from AmazonBest BuyWalmart and other retailers. Below are the top laptops on sale for Cyber Monday 2022, so read on to snag the cheap computer you've been angling for. Keep checking back for new deals throughout the day!

Cyber Monday 2022: The best Cyber Monday deals you can shop today

The best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on lululemon, Hulu, Echo Dot and Fire TV

Top 5 best laptop deals

Find the best laptop, whatever your needs or budget may be

  1. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $199 (Save $180)

  2. ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 OLED, 14-inch WQXGA+ OLED Display for $449 (Save $150)

  3. Asus Zephyrus 14-Inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop with Nvidia RTX 3060 at Best Buy for $900 (Save $500)

  4. 2022 Dell XPS 13 Laptop with Intel Core i7-1250U for $999 (Save $350)

  5. Apple 2022 13.6-Inch M2 MacBook Air at Amazon from $1,049 (Save $150)

Gaming laptop deals

Push high frame rates in Overwatch 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 for less

If you need a portable gaming machine that can also double as a work or school laptop, look no further than these great deals.

Save hundreds of dollars of gaming laptops during Cyber Monday 2022.
Shop by retailer

Amazon laptop deals

With Cyber Monday 2022 here, Amazon has plenty of amazing deals on laptops. For instance, you can get the best laptop we've ever tested, the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, for only $800.

Shop discounted laptops from Lenovo, ASUS, and Samsung for Cyber Monday 2022.
Shop laptop deals at Amazon

Best Buy laptop deals

Know for its bevy of tech devices, Best Buy also has laptops on sale from a variety of developers. Whether you need the wide screen of an Acer or an excellently reviewed gaming laptop like the Asus Zephyrus, this tech retailer has you covered at prices as low as $79.

Best Buy has everything from gaming rigs to ultra-portable laptops for Cyber Monday.
Shop laptop deals at Best Buy

Walmart laptop deals

You can find much more than home essentials at Walmart. There are dozens of laptops on sale, some for as low as $179! Check out some great picks below.

Walmart has gaming and productivity laptops from Acer and HP for sale on Cyber Monday.
Shop laptops deals at Walmart

Shop by laptop brand

MacBook laptop deals

Fully locked into Apple's ecosystem? Here are the best deals on Apple MacBooks during Cyber Monday.

Grab the excellent MacBook Air M1 for $800
Dell laptop deals

If light, slim and sleek laptops are your jam, Dell makes some of the best-looking laptops around.

Dell has slashed the prices of its Inspiron and XPS laptops for Cyber Monday.
HP laptop deals

You don't have to look far for great deals on HP laptops. In fact, you can go right to the manufacturer's website for up to 66% off select laptops!

Shop HP laptop deals so you can save big on tech this holiday season.
Lenovo laptop deals

This is the best time of year to snag a great deal on a Lenovo laptop, especially if you like to game on the go. One of our favorite gaming laptops, the Legion 5 Pro, is on sale for $200 off!

Snag a great deal on a Lenovo Chromebook or gaming laptop for Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday 2022 is today, Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Are Cyber Monday laptop deals worth it?

Generally, yes. This is the time of year when major companies like Intel, AMD and Nvidia release their new desktop hardware components, and the laptop version of that hardware gets released soon after in the new year.

Retailers need to push out their current laptop stock to make room for the latest versions, hence all the sales before the end of the year. If a retailer has a lot of inventory of particular products, you can expect deep discounts on even the most powerful laptops for gaming, content creation and productivity.

How do you find the best Cyber Monday laptop deals?

If you don't want or have time to spend scouring multiple websites for laptop deals, you're already doing the best thing by looking at a curated list of laptops handpicked by our editors. We have personally tested and reviewed the laptops on this list, so you can feel confident you're getting a good deal on a quality laptop.

Of course, you can look on your own, too. If you have a specific brand in mind, the best place to start is at that brand's website. If you find something you like, search for it on a 3rd party seller like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, or your local, brick-and-mortar electronics store like Micro Center. Those prices might be cheaper, or you can buy refurbished as another way to save money.

Who has the best Cyber Monday deals on laptops?

Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will have the most deals on laptops for Cyber Monday. You can usually find many current- and last-generation laptops for gaming and productivity on sale for hundreds of dollars off the usual asking price.

But laptop makers like Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and many more also deeply discount laptops on their own websites, and sometimes have better deals than third-party retailers.

What are the best laptops to buy on Cyber Monday?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the 2020 M1 MacBook Air (from $799) is still our top choice for the best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and Asus as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our best picks coming from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4 is down to $262 right now at Amazon—a $243 markdown. We're fans of its stellar and sleek build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price, and excellent battery life. Its trackpad can be less than responsive, but it's still an excellent value.

If you've got a student to shop for this holiday season, the 2021 M1 16-Inch MacBook Pro, down from $2,499 to just $2,000 at Amazon, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. The 2021 model is another one of our favorite laptops for its spectacular battery life and positive user experience. It has a battery life of up to 21 hours and its M1 Pro processing chip promises blazing-fast performance.

