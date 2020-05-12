60 Cute 4th of July Instagram Captions That Will Get All the Likes
Fourth of July calls for patriotic outfits, an all-American menu, and of course, beautiful fireworks. This Independence Day, after spending the day barbecuing with the family and enjoying a drink or two, share an exciting photo with an inspirational quote or saying that perfectly captures the celebration of America’s birthday. Whether you want to show off your red, white, and blue dessert or the signature sparkler picture, everyone will definitely know how proud you are of your country thanks to these 4th of July Instagram captions. And remember to finish the day off with a patriotic movie!
Cute Fourth of July Captions
Young, wild, and free.
Red, wine, and blue.
Pies, fries, and the Fourth of July.
Have a Yankee Doodle day.
Home of the brave since 1776.
My favorite color is freedom.
If it involves fireworks, BBQ, and freedom — count me in.
Rosé in the U.S.A.
Stayin’ fly on the Fourth of July.
U.S. of Yay!
Funny Fourth of July Captions
What’s the best kind of tea to drink on July 4th? Liber-tea!
I'm sorry, I can't hear you over my freedom ringing.
I like my coffee black and my tea in the harbor.
Did you hear the joke about the Liberty Bell? It'll crack you up.
Too cool for British rule.
Red, white, and boozed.
Party like it's 1776.
If you didn’t grill, did your Fourth of July even happen?
Why aren't there any knock-knock jokes about America? Because freedom rings.
Patriotic Fourth of July Captions
Bold stripes, bright stars, brave hearts.
Home of the free because of the brave.
My patriotic heart beats red, white, and blue.
Let freedom ring!
God bless America.
American dreamin’.
Sweet land of liberty.
Happy birthday, America!
Proud to be an American.
We will stand by the right, we will stand by the true, we will live, we will die for the red, white, and blue.
Fourth of July Captions Inspired by Fireworks
Keep calm and sparkle on.
Snap, crackle, and pop.
Free to sparkle.
Sparkle like it’s the Fourth of July.
Sparkling so hard, I could be a firework.
Current mood: Cue the sparklers.
Today we all share the same sparkle in our eyes.
America was born to sparkle.
Fireball and fireworks.
More sparkles, please!
Fourth of July Captions Inspired by Songs
“Baby, you’re a firework.” —Katy Perry
“Born in the U.S.A.” —Bruce Springsteen
“It’s a party in the U.S.A.” —Miley Cyrus
“I’m just living out the American dream.” —Madonna
“She was an American girl.” —Tom Petty
“We’re the kids in America.” —Kim Wilde
“Brought to you courtesy of the red, white, and blue.” —Toby Keith
"Raise a glass to freedom, something they can never take away." —Hamilton
"I thank God for my life, and for the stars and stripes." —Zac Brown
“'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land. God Bless the USA." —Lee Greenwood
Fourth of July Captions Inspired by Quotes
“Give me liberty or give me death!” —Patrick Henry
“Independence now and forever!” —Daniel Webster
“Freedom lies in being bold.” —Robert Frost
“America is another name for opportunity.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Dreams are the foundation of America.” —Lupita Nyong'o
“Where liberty dwells, there is my country.” —Benjamin Franklin
“One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, One Nation evermore!” —Oliver Wendell Holmes
“America is hope. It is compassion. It is excellence. It is valor.” —Paul Tsongas
“The American flag is the symbol of our freedom, national pride and history.” —Mike Fitzpatrick
"This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave." —Elmer Davis
“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” —John F. Kennedy
