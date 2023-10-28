The 50 Customer Most-Loved Home Deals to Shop This Weekend at Amazon—Up to 65% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including must-have finds from KitchenAid, Bissell, and Levoit.

Major holiday deals may not be here just yet, but Amazon already has so many popular home deals available that are up to 65 percent off.

Start your shopping early this year and save on shoppers' top picks across a variety of home categories. All of these favored finds can be found within Amazon’s Customers’ Most-Loved section, a hub that showcases customers' tried and trusted products.

10 Best Most-Loved Home Deals Overall

You can expect to find tons of marked down vacuums and carpet cleaners from Bissell, Shark, Hoover, Levoit, Kenmore, and Eureka, as well as kitchen appliances and cookware from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Keurig, Ninja, Cosori, and Crockpot. Plus, you can elevate your bathroom and bedroom with fresh towels, countertop organizers, duvet inserts, comforters and more, with deals starting at just $11.

KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

$330

$270

KitchenAid’s Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is quietly on sale right now, just in time to mix up your favorite holiday recipes. The Amazon best-seller has earned more than 7,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s “a must-have kitchen appliance.” The mixer features 10 different speeds to best mix, whip, and stir your desired ingredients in the removable 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl. You can also swap out any of the machine's attachments (the mixer comes with the flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip) to make everything from cakes, to pasta, and ice cream. Hurry and join the 1,000 other customers who have bought this mixer in the past month.

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

$22

$18

Get ready to cozy up to a movie or bonfire this fall with the sherpa fleece throw from Bedsure. The versatile blanket is made with both a fuzzy and smooth side that you can interchange while using. The warm blanket comes in 25 colors and sizes, from throw to king, so you can add it to your couch for guests or as your winter blanket on your bed. The popular find currently has a 20 percent coupon available, so you can grab one for yourself and your loved ones this holiday season. And with 64,000 five-star ratings to back it up, it’s clear to see why shoppers say it’s the “most deliciously soft blanket on earth.”

iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum

$350

$300

iRobot’s Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum can save you from doing the dirty work this holiday season. The time-saving cleaner is designed with smart technology and built-in sensors to clean your hardwood floors, carpet, and tile without you having to lift a finger. You can create a routine schedule for the vacuum to clean, and it’ll make a virtual map of your home for an efficient cleaning plan. You can also start cleaning your home at any point by using the voice command feature; just download the iRobot app on your smartphone, and connect the vacuum to your Amazon or Google home device.

Most-Loved Cleaning Deals

There are tons of Customer Most-Loved cleaning deals available, including a variety of vacuums and carpet cleaners. Save on cordless, stick, and handheld vacuums from Eureka, Shark, and Levoit; and upright, cordless, and portable carpet cleaners from Bissell, and Hoover. Score extra deals on multipurpose cleaning cloths, mini vacuums, and more, with prices starting at just $12.



Most-Loved Kitchen Deals

Break out your favorite casserole and dessert recipes, because there are so many kitchenware and cookware deals available. Get ready to have a fully stocked kitchen with top-rated baking dishes, utensil sets, and cast-iron pans. Plus, you can upgrade your kitchen appliances with popular coffee makers, blenders, electric kettles, and slow cookers from reputable brands like Keurig, Lodge, Ninja, and Crock-Pot, up to 56 percent off.

Most-Loved Bath Deals

Give your bathroom a gift this holiday season by elevating it with fresh, fluffy towels and non-slip bath mats that are all discounted up to 58 percent off. And you can get your bathroom in tip top shape, just in time for hosting friends or family.. Score makeup, toiletries, and cleaning supplies with marked down countertop organizers, vanity trays, and floating shelves.

Most-Loved Bedding Deals

No matter how you sleep at night, there are plenty of bedding deals to best fit every kind of sleeper. Upgrade your bedding with alternative down comforters, duvet covers, throw blankets, and sheet sets that start at just $11. Several items are on sale with additional coupons available, up to 51 percent off.



Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan

$40

$22

Shark Wandvac Handheld Vacuum

$130

$90

Yankee Candle Autumn Leaves Scented Candle

$31

$22

Hammam Linen Four-Piece Bath Towel Set

$80

$34

Utopia Bedding Thermal Cotton Blanket

$36

$26

Cosori Premium 5.8 Quart Customizable Air Fryer

$130

$110

Hoover OnePwr Cordless Spot Cleaner

$250

$187

Bayka French Press Coffee Maker

$33

$18

