With 1,21,99,599 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day, India crossed the one crore doses a day mark for the second time in the last five days, taking the total number of doses administered in India to over 65 crore, the Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, 31 August.

“Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji (sic)”, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said in a tweet.

He added that 50 crore people have received their first COVID vaccine dose so far.

Using the hashtag, ‘50crBaahubali’, Mandaviya said, “I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors and diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat.”

Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji.



50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose.



I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat #50crBaahubali pic.twitter.com/5LycWu7Qst — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 31, 2021

Also Read: COVID-19: India's First mRNA Vaccine Safe, Gets Nod for Phase 2 and 3 Trials

India had earlier crossed the 1 crore mark on 27 August, when the life-saving vaccine was administered to 1.08 crore people.

Out of the total 65 crore doses, over 14 crore people have received their second dose, as India gears up for the predicted third COVID wave.

India on Tuesday, reported 30,941 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,27,68,880. The death toll increased by 350 to 4,38,560.

Story continues

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,70,640 active cases across the country, while 3,19,59,680 patients have been discharged so far, with 36,275 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Needle-Free to Nasal Drops: How New COVID Vaccines May be Administered

. Read more on F.A.Q by The Quint.50 Crore Indians Vaccinated | Union Health Minister Applauds COVID Warriors'Afghanistan Wasn’t Put In the Bag of the Last US Soldier': Amrullah Saleh . Read more on F.A.Q by The Quint.