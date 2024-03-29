50 Cent's Ex Daphne Joy Says 'Sex Worker' Allegation in Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Against Diddy Is '100% False'

50 Cent's ex and mother of his son is named in Rodney Jones' lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex-partner and mother of his son, Sire, 12 — denies the allegations that she was a sex worker paid by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones alleges in a sex trafficking lawsuit against Combs, 54, that Joy, 37, was a sex worker paid by the rapper, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Joy refuted Jones' allegations in a new series of Instagram Stories and posts on Thursday.

She shared two posts that consisted of only text, the first post read: "I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit."

She continued: "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney."

She then shared a second post directly addressing her ex, 50 Cent (né Curtis James Jackson), and his jokes about the ongoing lawsuits against Diddy.

"Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing."

Additionally, in a now-deleted Instagram Story, Joy posted a video of herself crying with the caption: "I wouldn't wish this on any woman. God hears me, and that's all that matters."





In February, Jones filed a lawsuit against Combs, seeking $30 million in damages.

"Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend," the lawsuit claims. Jones names multiple women, including Joy, who allegedly "were paid a monthly fee to work for" the music mogul and "received payment via wire" from his R&B music label, Love Records.

He also accused the Bad Boy Records founder of allegedly sexually harassing, drugging and threatening him for more than a year.

Combs' lawyer, Shawn Holley, denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," he wrote.

According to the lawsuit, Jones lived with the rapper from September 2022 to November 2023 while producing songs for The Love Album. During this time, Jones claims he would travel on vacation with Combs, adding that he “witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a producer on The Love Album."

Jones also allegedly worked as a videographer for Combs and was ordered to film the “I Need A Girl” artist's daily activities.

“As a result, Mr. Jones has secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity,” the lawsuit claims, adding, “Throughout his time living with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones was the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs.”

Other defendants named in Jones' lawsuit include Combs’ son, Justin, 30; his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram; Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge; and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam.



Jones has also accused actor Cuba Gooding Jr., 56, of sexual assault. On Monday, a version of the lawsuit was changed to name the Jerry Maguire star as a defendant after he was previously mentioned in the original filing.

In the filing, Jones claimed Gooding "began touching, groping, and fondling [his] legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders" while on a yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands rented by Combs.

The lawsuit added that Jones "believes" Combs was "grooming him to pass him off to his friends" when he introduced Jones to Gooding and allegedly "suggested that Cuba 'get to know' Mr. Jones better."

Jones was allegedly "extremely uncomfortable" and "rejected his advances" but Gooding allegedly "did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away."





