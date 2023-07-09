50 Cent Says Los Angeles ‘Finished’ By No-Bail Policy: ‘Watch How Bad It Gets Out There’

Rapper/actor 50 Cent (real name: Curtis Jackson) said on Instagram that Los Angeles is “finished” now that they’ve instituted a zero-bail policy that took effect in May.

The policy is that police won’t detain people who are accused of misdemeanor crimes, and will release those currently incarcerated on those charges. The no-bail extends to such crimes as theft, shoplifting, drug use, vandalism, battery and other nonviolent crimes.

50 Cent has had his own run-ins with the law at various points in his career, making for an interesting take on the system.

“LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram while sharing a clip from one of FOX 11’s evening newscasts. “SMH.”

Under the no-bail system, if a person violates the bail schedule, they are put back on a cash bail system.

Los Angeles had a zero-bail policy during the pandemic to reduce crowding in jails, hoping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A recent study found the state/s zero bail policies resulted in a spike in violent crime from repeat offenders in one county.

