50 Cent postpones concert due to extreme heat: '116 degrees is dangerous for everyone'

Rapper 50 Cent, who was scheduled to perform in Phoenix on Tuesday, postponed his concert due to extreme heat.

On Monday evening, the artist announced on X, formerly Twitter, that his Final Lap Tour concert set to take place at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix will be rescheduled.

"I'll be back in Arizona soon!" 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) wrote. "116 degrees is dangerous for everyone."

A new date has not been announced. USA TODAY has reached out to Live Nation and a representative for 50 Cent for more information on the postponed date.

50 Cent performs at the Wireless Music Festival, in Finsbury Park, London, Sunday, July 9, 2023.. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: LSG242

According to Live Nation's event page, people can hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for a new concert date. "If your event is eligible for a refund or credit, those options will be visible within the Event Details of your order," the message reads.

The Phoenix area saw record temperatures on Monday, reaching a high of 117 degrees, becoming the hottest day ever recorded during the month of August.

50 Cent is still scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on Wednesday as his next stop on The Final Lap Tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'."

Earlier this month, he paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with Busta Rhymes during their tour stop in Brooklyn.

Contributing: KiMi Robinson, USA TODAY

