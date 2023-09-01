50 Cent didn’t ‘intentionally’ hit spectator with microphone, lawyer insists

50 Cent didn’t ‘intentionally’ hit fan with microphone, lawyer insists (PA Archive)

50 Cent’s lawyer has claimed he would “never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone” after he allegedly hurled a mic into the crowd and injured a fan during a recent performance.

The 48-year-old rapper was performing at LA’s Crypto.com Arena as part of his Final Lap tour on Wednesday when he reportedly became frustrated with his microphone, claiming the sound was faulty.

In footage of the incident circulating on social media, the musician, real name Curtis Jackson, is first seen throwing a mic to the side of the stage while rapper YG performed alongside him.

The In Da Club hitmaker is then handed a second microphone, which also appears to suffer technical issues before he then hurls it into the crowd, hitting a female fan.

50 Cent is now a suspect in a battery case after throwing a mic at a woman which hit her in the head at a show.

pic.twitter.com/UPw9PaiqqK — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 31, 2023

According to TMZ, the second microphone hit Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain, who filed a criminal battery report against the rapper shortly after his concert.

Although the radio DJ has yet to speak publicly about the incident, Instagram account, The Neighborhood Talk, shared a photo of Monegain sporting a deep laceration on her forehead.

In a statement from the artist’s attorney Scott Leemo, he said: “Let’s be very clear, as I told (the) LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone.

“Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

The Standard has contacted 50 Cent’s representative for comment.

In April, 50 Cent announced he would be going on the road in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

The Final Lap Tour officially kicked off in July, and will conclude on December 14 in Auckland, New Zealand, with international dates starting in late September.

The allegations come weeks after police in Las Vegas dropped their criminal battery investigation into an incident involving Cardi B, during which the US rapper threw a microphone at a fan.

Video footage shared on social media saw a member of the audience appear to throw water on the WAP singer before she responded by throwing the microphone into the crowd.