50 Cent Accuses Liquor Brand of Embezzlement: 'I'm Not the One You Want to Play with'

Beam Suntory issued a statement by email denying "all allegations of wrongdoing" on Tuesday

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty 50 Cent in Los Angeles in January 2022

50 Cent has sent a warning to the parent company of his liquor brand.

After alleging that Beam Suntory — which distributes his alcohol brand Sire Spirits — was involved in an embezzlement scheme that nearly cost him millions of dollars, the actor/rapper, 48, shared an Instagram post on Monday that claimed the company would “pay for what they did."

Alongside an Instagram Reel of a FOX 5 NY report about the allegations, 50 Cent wrote in the caption, "@beamsuntory is gonna pay for what they did trust me. These big companies think they can get away with anything. It has cost me millions in legal fees. They are gonna find out I’m not the one you want to play with. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

He then followed up the post with a "clearer version" of the clip.

"Here is a clearer version of the News, @beamsuntory @jimbeamofficial I’m not the guy you want to get started. In nicest way I’m gonna need my money by Monday. 🤨" 50 Cent captioned the Instagram Reel.

Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock 50 Cent performs in Amsterdam in September 2023

The Power star also shared a letter Beam Suntory sent their alleged co-conspirators to Instagram on Monday.

"This is the letter @beamsuntory sent without my knowledge to the people involved in the scheme that cost me millions. Do I really need to hold a press conference to walk everyone through exactly what happened ... This will make a great unscripted project. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned the post.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the "In Da Club" musician founder initially filed a complaint in February 2023 with the New York State Supreme Court, where he alleged that Beam Suntory was complicit in an embezzlement scheme.

50 Cent alleges that Sire Spirits overpaid for the liquor that was supplied and took kickbacks of about $6 million.

"Because these illicit commissions were baked into the price of the product, Sire Spirits overpaid on taxes, overpaid on customs and duties, overpaid on insurance, which are marked towards the value of the product," Sire Spirits attorney Craig Weiner told FOX 5 NY, echoing claims made in the complaint.

He added: "Beam Suntory's role here is extraordinarily troubling. Beam Suntory's Chief Commercial Officer, a gentleman by the name of Julious Grant, acting as an employee, as an officer of the company, acting under the actual and parent authority of Beam Suntory facilitated the entire fraud as we plead in our complaint."

Beam Suntory "vehemently" denied "all allegations of wrongdoing" on Tuesday in an email statement.

"Beam Suntory vehemently denies all allegations of wrongdoing. It had no involvement in or knowledge of the fraudulent activity alleged in the complaint, and any allegation to the contrary has no basis in fact. It is undisputed that we honored all prior obligations to Mr. Jackson and Sire Spirits, and it is very unfortunate that the parties involved continue to misrepresent the facts and misdirect blame in an attempt to recover fees and damages," it said.



Prince Williams/WireImage 50 Cent performs during the 50: Cent The Final Lap Tour in Atlanta in August 2023

Sire Spirits attorney Weiner responded in a statement to PEOPLE, writing, "Sire Spirits alleges and expects to prove at trial that the affirmative acts undertaken by multiple Beam Suntory executives, including, but not limited to its former Chief Commercial Officer, its Chief Strategy Officer and others working in concert with them, cost Sire to millions of dollars and did irreparable harm to Mr. Jackson’s business."

Mitchell Green, a former employee of Sire Spirits, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud for his role in the alleged kickback scheme. He stole $2 million from the liquor brand, per FOX 5 NY.



According to the outlet, the Supreme Court case is set to go before a jury in early 2025.

