What 50 Celebrities Look Like Without Their Signature Looks

Tons of celebrities are adventuresome when it comes to beauty, reimagining their hair and makeup whenever they get the chance. But there's also the "it" girls who stick to their iconic beauty looks for almost every red carpet event (cough, cough...Gwen Stefani). Which means that in those rare instances that these women do venture off from their signature, they're nearly unrecognizable. Here, we rounded up what 60 celebrities look like without their trademark beauty feature.

Ariana Grande

Signature: High ponytail

Without Signature: At the 2014 MTV EMA's with hair down and straightened.

Alexa Chung

Signature: Cat eye and red lip

Without Signature: At the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards with light pink lips and heavy all-around eyeliner.

Cara Delevingne

Signature: Dark brows

Without Signature: At the Givenchy S/S 2015 show with bleached brows.

Taylor Swift

Signature: Cat eye and red lip

Without Signature: At the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards wearing a smokey eye and light pink lips.

Blake Lively

Signature: Blonde beachy waves

Without Signature: At the 2011 Time 100 Gala with red waves.

Amber Rose

Signature: Platinum buzz-cut

Without Signature: At her 2016 Memorial Weekend Event with a short, platinum, slicked-back bob.

Emma Stone

Signature: Red hair

Without Signature: At the 2016 Met Gala with dark brown hair.

Janelle Monáe

Signature: A bouffant

Without Signature: At the 2016 Gordon Parks Foundation Dinner with short curls.

Gwen Stefani

Signature: Red lip

Without Signature: At the 2016 Billboard Music Awards wearing a shiny nude gloss.

Lorde

Signature: Dark lip and natural curls

Without Signature: At the 2016 Met Gala with wavy hair and light pink lips.

Rita Ora

Signature: Platinum blonde hair and red lips

Without Signature: At the 2014 London Westfield Event with cotton-candy pink hair.

Rooney Mara

Signature: Deep red lip

Without Signature: At the 2016 Independent Spirit Awards with mauve lips.

Solange

Signature: Natural afro

Without Signature: At the 2014 Met Gala with a straight pixie cut.

Zooey Deschanel

Signature: Long brown hair and bangs

Without Signature: At the 2002 Abandon premiere with a short blonde bob.

Reese Witherspoon

Signature: Long blonde hair

Without Signature: At the screening of Mud in 2013 with chocolate brown hair.

Beyoncé

Signature: Long wavy hair

Without Signature: At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a blunt bob.

Jennifer Lawrence

Signature: Blonde hair

Without Signature: At the premiere of Silver Linings Playbook in 2012 with dark brown hair.

Halle Berry

Signature: Pixie cut

Without Signature: At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with long hair and highlights.

Lucy Hale

Signature: Blunt bob

Without Signature: At the 2007 premiere of Bee Movie with long layers.

Avril Lavigne

Signature: Dark smudgy eyeliner

Without Signature: At a 2018 charity gala with clean and natural makeup.

Ruby Rose

Signature: Pixie cut

Without signature: At the 26th Annual ARIA Awards in 2012 at the Sydney Entertainment Centre with long hair.

Kirsten Dunst

Signature: Long wavy hair

Without Signature: At the 2004 premiere of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind with a messy pixie cut.

Cameron Diaz

Signature: Dirty blonde hair

Without Signature: At the William Rast Spring 2007 Collection event in 2007 with dark brown hair.

Amy Adams

Signature: Red hair

Without Signature: Starring in the 2004 film, The Wedding Date, with blonde hair.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Signature: Big bouncy curls

Without Signature: On Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2018with pin straight hair.

Michelle Williams

Signature: Platinum pixie cut

Without Signature: At the 2005 premiere of Casanova with long hair and side bangs.

Kim Kardashian

Signature: Dark brown hair

Without Signature: In 2017 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala with a gray silver hair color.

Lupita Nyong'o

Signature: Super short hair

Without Signature: At the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019 in braids.

Lady Gaga

Signature: Over-the-top makeup

Without Signature: At the 2019 Academy Awards wearing simple, classic makeup.

Lindsay Lohan

Signature: Red hair

Without Signature: At the Berlin International Film Festival in 2006 sporting brunette hair.

Mandy Moore

Signature: Long waves

Without Signature: At Paris Fashion Week in 2019 with a texturized bob.

Katy Perry

Signature: Long, jet black hair

Without Signature: At the 2017 MTV Music Video Awards with a blonde pixie cut.



Kate Bosworth

Signature: Blonde hair

Without Signature: At Build Series to discuss her film Nona in 2018 with muted red hair.

Lisa Rinna

Signature: Feathered bob

Without Signature: At the Bravo Clubhouse for Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2018 with long hair and bangs.

Victoria Beckham

Signature: Posh pose

Without Signature: At a London event for the Great Ormond Street Hospital's 150th birthday in 2002 with a big grin.

Kate Hudson

Signature: Long blonde hair

Without Signature: At the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2018 with a pixie cut.

Kesha

Signature: Glitter and a smokey eye

Without Signature: At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards sans glitter and wearing simple makeup.

Paris Hilton

Signature: Blonde waves

Without Signature: At the 2005 Young Hot Hollywood Style Awards with chocolate brown hair.

Lucy Liu

Signature: Long and straight hair

Without Signature: At the 2019 Hudson River Park Gala, sporting a chin-grazing bob.

Kate Moss

Signature: Tousled blowout and natural makeup

Without Signature: At a Rimmel London event with soft polished curls and a bold red lip.

Jessica Simpson

Signature: Wavy golden blonde hair

Without Signature: At the Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Show in 2001 with straight, brunette hair.

Dakota Johnson

Signature: Fringe bangs

Without Signature: At the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a bare forehead and side part.

Zoë Kravitz

Signature: Raven black hair

Without Signature: At the 2017 Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris with platinum blonde hair.

Billie Eilish

Signature: Neon highlights

Without Signature: At the 2019 ASCAP Pop Music Awards with plain brown hair—no neon colors in sight.

Ariel Winter

Signature: Raven hair

Without Signature: At an event in 2019 with strawberry blonde curls.

Hilary Duff

Signature: Golden blonde waves

Without Signature: At a 2019 Golden Globes after-party with a platinum blonde bob.

Camila Cabello

Signature: Curtain bangs

Without Signature: At the 2015 American Music Awards sans bangs and with long layered beach waves.

Kendall Jenner

Signature: Short dark brown hair

Without Signature: At the 2016 Balmain fashion show with long platinum blonde locks.

Britney Spears

Signature: Golden blonde layers

Without Signature: At an Academy Awards viewing party in 2013 dressed in her usual style—with the exception of her chocolate brown hair.

Kerry Washington

Signature: Center part lob

Without Signature: At the 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards rocking fringe bangs.

Kate Mara

Signature: Auburn hair

Without Signature: At an Alice + Olivia event in 2017 with a platinum blonde bob.

Hailey Bieber

Signature: Center part

Without Signature: At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party sporting a bob with a deep side part.

Anne Hathaway

Signature: Long brunette hair

Without Signature: At the Met Gala in 2013 with a platinum blonde pixie cut.

Christina Hendricks

Signature: Bright lip color

Without Signature: At the premiere of I Don't Know How She Does It swapping out her go-to bold lip for a muted nude color.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Signature: Long sleek hair

Without Signature: At the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

Jennifer Lopez

Signature: Slicked back ponytail

Without Signature: At a 2017 press appearance with a messy updo and curtain bangs.

Bella Hadid

Signature: Dark brunette hair

Without Signature: At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with a new bronde hair color.

Shakira

Signature: Long, blonde straight hair

Without Signature: At the 2016 Zootopia premiere wearing a polished ponytail.

