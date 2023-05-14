What 50 Celebrities Look Like Without Their Signature Looks
Tons of celebrities are adventuresome when it comes to beauty, reimagining their hair and makeup whenever they get the chance. But there's also the "it" girls who stick to their iconic beauty looks for almost every red carpet event (cough, cough...Gwen Stefani). Which means that in those rare instances that these women do venture off from their signature, they're nearly unrecognizable. Here, we rounded up what 60 celebrities look like without their trademark beauty feature.
Ariana Grande
Signature: High ponytail
Without Signature: At the 2014 MTV EMA's with hair down and straightened.
Alexa Chung
Signature: Cat eye and red lip
Without Signature: At the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards with light pink lips and heavy all-around eyeliner.
Cara Delevingne
Signature: Dark brows
Without Signature: At the Givenchy S/S 2015 show with bleached brows.
Taylor Swift
Signature: Cat eye and red lip
Without Signature: At the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards wearing a smokey eye and light pink lips.
Blake Lively
Signature: Blonde beachy waves
Without Signature: At the 2011 Time 100 Gala with red waves.
Amber Rose
Signature: Platinum buzz-cut
Without Signature: At her 2016 Memorial Weekend Event with a short, platinum, slicked-back bob.
Emma Stone
Signature: Red hair
Without Signature: At the 2016 Met Gala with dark brown hair.
Janelle Monáe
Signature: A bouffant
Without Signature: At the 2016 Gordon Parks Foundation Dinner with short curls.
Gwen Stefani
Signature: Red lip
Without Signature: At the 2016 Billboard Music Awards wearing a shiny nude gloss.
Lorde
Signature: Dark lip and natural curls
Without Signature: At the 2016 Met Gala with wavy hair and light pink lips.
Rita Ora
Signature: Platinum blonde hair and red lips
Without Signature: At the 2014 London Westfield Event with cotton-candy pink hair.
Rooney Mara
Signature: Deep red lip
Without Signature: At the 2016 Independent Spirit Awards with mauve lips.
Solange
Signature: Natural afro
Without Signature: At the 2014 Met Gala with a straight pixie cut.
Zooey Deschanel
Signature: Long brown hair and bangs
Without Signature: At the 2002 Abandon premiere with a short blonde bob.
Reese Witherspoon
Signature: Long blonde hair
Without Signature: At the screening of Mud in 2013 with chocolate brown hair.
Beyoncé
Signature: Long wavy hair
Without Signature: At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a blunt bob.
Jennifer Lawrence
Signature: Blonde hair
Without Signature: At the premiere of Silver Linings Playbook in 2012 with dark brown hair.
Halle Berry
Signature: Pixie cut
Without Signature: At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with long hair and highlights.
Lucy Hale
Signature: Blunt bob
Without Signature: At the 2007 premiere of Bee Movie with long layers.
Avril Lavigne
Signature: Dark smudgy eyeliner
Without Signature: At a 2018 charity gala with clean and natural makeup.
Ruby Rose
Signature: Pixie cut
Without signature: At the 26th Annual ARIA Awards in 2012 at the Sydney Entertainment Centre with long hair.
Kirsten Dunst
Signature: Long wavy hair
Without Signature: At the 2004 premiere of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind with a messy pixie cut.
Cameron Diaz
Signature: Dirty blonde hair
Without Signature: At the William Rast Spring 2007 Collection event in 2007 with dark brown hair.
Amy Adams
Signature: Red hair
Without Signature: Starring in the 2004 film, The Wedding Date, with blonde hair.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Signature: Big bouncy curls
Without Signature: On Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2018with pin straight hair.
Michelle Williams
Signature: Platinum pixie cut
Without Signature: At the 2005 premiere of Casanova with long hair and side bangs.
Kim Kardashian
Signature: Dark brown hair
Without Signature: In 2017 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala with a gray silver hair color.
Lupita Nyong'o
Signature: Super short hair
Without Signature: At the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019 in braids.
Lady Gaga
Signature: Over-the-top makeup
Without Signature: At the 2019 Academy Awards wearing simple, classic makeup.
Lindsay Lohan
Signature: Red hair
Without Signature: At the Berlin International Film Festival in 2006 sporting brunette hair.
Mandy Moore
Signature: Long waves
Without Signature: At Paris Fashion Week in 2019 with a texturized bob.
Katy Perry
Signature: Long, jet black hair
Without Signature: At the 2017 MTV Music Video Awards with a blonde pixie cut.
Kate Bosworth
Signature: Blonde hair
Without Signature: At Build Series to discuss her film Nona in 2018 with muted red hair.
Lisa Rinna
Signature: Feathered bob
Without Signature: At the Bravo Clubhouse for Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2018 with long hair and bangs.
Victoria Beckham
Signature: Posh pose
Without Signature: At a London event for the Great Ormond Street Hospital's 150th birthday in 2002 with a big grin.
Kate Hudson
Signature: Long blonde hair
Without Signature: At the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2018 with a pixie cut.
Kesha
Signature: Glitter and a smokey eye
Without Signature: At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards sans glitter and wearing simple makeup.
Paris Hilton
Signature: Blonde waves
Without Signature: At the 2005 Young Hot Hollywood Style Awards with chocolate brown hair.
Lucy Liu
Signature: Long and straight hair
Without Signature: At the 2019 Hudson River Park Gala, sporting a chin-grazing bob.
Kate Moss
Signature: Tousled blowout and natural makeup
Without Signature: At a Rimmel London event with soft polished curls and a bold red lip.
Jessica Simpson
Signature: Wavy golden blonde hair
Without Signature: At the Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Show in 2001 with straight, brunette hair.
Dakota Johnson
Signature: Fringe bangs
Without Signature: At the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a bare forehead and side part.
Zoë Kravitz
Signature: Raven black hair
Without Signature: At the 2017 Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris with platinum blonde hair.
Billie Eilish
Signature: Neon highlights
Without Signature: At the 2019 ASCAP Pop Music Awards with plain brown hair—no neon colors in sight.
Ariel Winter
Signature: Raven hair
Without Signature: At an event in 2019 with strawberry blonde curls.
Hilary Duff
Signature: Golden blonde waves
Without Signature: At a 2019 Golden Globes after-party with a platinum blonde bob.
Camila Cabello
Signature: Curtain bangs
Without Signature: At the 2015 American Music Awards sans bangs and with long layered beach waves.
Kendall Jenner
Signature: Short dark brown hair
Without Signature: At the 2016 Balmain fashion show with long platinum blonde locks.
Britney Spears
Signature: Golden blonde layers
Without Signature: At an Academy Awards viewing party in 2013 dressed in her usual style—with the exception of her chocolate brown hair.
Kerry Washington
Signature: Center part lob
Without Signature: At the 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards rocking fringe bangs.
Kate Mara
Signature: Auburn hair
Without Signature: At an Alice + Olivia event in 2017 with a platinum blonde bob.
Hailey Bieber
Signature: Center part
Without Signature: At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party sporting a bob with a deep side part.
Anne Hathaway
Signature: Long brunette hair
Without Signature: At the Met Gala in 2013 with a platinum blonde pixie cut.
Christina Hendricks
Signature: Bright lip color
Without Signature: At the premiere of I Don't Know How She Does It swapping out her go-to bold lip for a muted nude color.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Signature: Long sleek hair
Without Signature: At the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.
Jennifer Lopez
Signature: Slicked back ponytail
Without Signature: At a 2017 press appearance with a messy updo and curtain bangs.
Bella Hadid
Signature: Dark brunette hair
Without Signature: At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with a new bronde hair color.
Shakira
Signature: Long, blonde straight hair
Without Signature: At the 2016 Zootopia premiere wearing a polished ponytail.
