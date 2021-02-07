This $50 Celeb-Loved Necklace Is So Popular, One Sells Every Minute

Kendra Scott

When it comes to accessorizing, it seems like celebrities have a playground full of pricey pieces to choose from. But we've come to learn that many A-listers have an affinity for affordable jewelry — and more often than not, that jewelry is from Kendra Scott. The designer is behind many of the pieces you've seen decking the fingers, wrists, necks, and ears of celebrities, like Blake Lively, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zendaya, and Bella Hadid.

The eponymous brand's most popular piece by far is the Elisa Pendant necklace. After it debuted in 2014, the dainty gemstone-adorned chain quickly became a favorite among stars and shoppers alike. Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale, and Simone Biles have been spotted wearing it on numerous occasions everywhere from the red carpet to casual Instagram photos.

It's so popular that, according to the brand, one Elisa Pendant necklace sells every minute. At this point, it's practically as famous as the necks it has adorned.

Between the brand's website and Amazon, the Kendra Scott necklace has racked up over 1,500 five-star reviews from shoppers who are calling it a "beautiful everyday necklace" and "the best present."

"I have received so many compliments on this simple but gorgeous necklace," one reviewer wrote on Kendra Scott's website. "It can be dressed up or down and would also look great layered. It hits just right, between my clavicle bones, and can be seen with just about any shirt neckline. Reasonable price too. A definite jewelry staple!"

An Amazon shopper wrote, "I was shocked at the price of the necklace for what you get! I would have assumed it to be much more expensive. My husband gifted it to me for Valentine's Day and it's my new everyday necklace. It can go with everything — from a night out to your yoga pants!"

With more than 30 variations to choose from ranging in price between $50 and $88, the Elisa necklace would make a great last-minute gift for Valentine's Day for your special someone. And thanks to Kendra Scott's Color Bar, customers can mix and match different metals and rhinestones to create their own unique Elisa necklace.

If you place an order from Kendra Scott's website by Sunday, February 7 (that's today!), it should arrive to you in time for the holiday with standard shipping. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting someone else, Kendra Scott's famous Elisa Pendant necklace is sure to please.

Buy It! Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace, $50–$88; kendrascott.com; amazon.com

