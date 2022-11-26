50+ Black Friday toy deals—shop Lego, Barbie, Nerf and more ahead of the holidays

Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
·5 min read
Nab incredible toy deals at Target, Walmart and Amazon this Black Friday.
Nab incredible toy deals at Target, Walmart and Amazon this Black Friday.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The holiday spirit is in the air, and that means it's time to find the best gifts for your loved ones. If you're looking to find the toy at the top of your child's wish list, Black Friday 2022 is a great opportunity to score massive markdowns on this season's must-have toys. Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney, Target and lots of other retailers currently have early Black Friday toy deals available, and we found all the best discounts to help you save money and snag the perfect gift.

Don't hesitate to shop these incredible toy deals. Black Friday savings won't last forever, and you don't want to be stuck in line for hours waiting to snag the hottest gifts of the season. Take advantage of the best Black Friday toy deals today and avoid the hassle of the shopping rush later.

Best Black Friday toy deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite early Black Friday toy deals you can shop right now, including a box of Pokémon cards and a Nerf blaster.

  1. Sorry! Kids Board Game for $6 (Save $5.99)

  2. Pokémon Cards: Darkrai Premium Collection Box Pokémon TCG for $20 (Save $19.98)

  3. Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 (Save $19.97)

  4. Figure 8 Train Set for $21.49 (Save $21.50)

  5. Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Building Kit for $39.99 (Save $10)

  6. Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Action Figure for $54.89 (Save $24.11)

  7. Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Gel Blaster for $59.99 (Save $20)

  8. Gentle Jumbos Unicorn for $54.99 (Save $55)

  9. Plush Standing Lion for $79.99 (Save $80)

  10. Lego Technic Land Rover Defender for $159.99 (Save $40)

Target toy deals

Score Black Friday savings on some of the biggest toy brands with these epic deals on Lego, Transformers and more.

Kids can enjoy this Nerf blaster and more great toys on sale at Target ahead of Black Friday.
Walmart toy deals

Shop early Black Friday toy deals at Walmart and save on everything from board games to Baby Yoda action figures.

Get major Walmart discounts on toys from hit shows like Paw Patrol and The Mandolorian.
Amazon toy deals

Make the most of Amazon's Black Friday toy deals and snag Nerf gunsLego sets and more for less right now.

Grab your favorite collectibles for less with Amazon's Black Friday toy deals.
shopDisney toy deals

Peruse shopDisney toy deals to find the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life. If you act now, you'll be able to get free shipping on orders of $75 or more when you use coupon code SHIPMAGIC.

With franchises like Marvel and Star Wars to its name, shopDisney has no shortage of toy deals ahead of Black Friday.
Melissa & Doug toy deals

Do some gift shopping before the Black Friday rush with Melissa & Doug deals on train sets, plushies and more.

Get the perfect gift for your little one at Melissa &amp; Doug.
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will have those needs at the lowest prices of the year.

What are the best Black Friday toy deals?

There are tons of early Black Friday toy deals you can snag right now. You can get 81% off a Baby Yoda action figure or score a box of Pokémon cards for 50% off at Walmart today. You can also head to Amazon to save 25% on Nerf blasterstaking the toy's price down from $79.99 to $59.99.

Should I shop Black Friday toy deals?

Absolutely! The perfect gift is within your grasp this holiday season, as Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney, Target and other major retailers have incredible toy deals going on right now. Toys from LegoBarbieNerf and so much more are on sale already, so beat the Black Friday rush and shop these discounts today.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday toy deals: Save on Barbie, Lego, Nerf and Pokémon

