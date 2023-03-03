The 50 best wines for less than £10 – and where to find them

Our annual feature on the best bottles for £10 and under took a holiday last year and it’s very good to be back. I hardly need to mention that the biggest change since it was last here is inflation. Thanks to steeply rising costs and shortages of dry goods, among other things, price increases have hit wine particularly hard.

The cost of some of the bottles I looked at for this piece has risen by £1 just since the autumn. Over the longer term, other old favourites have gone up from £7.50 (about five years ago) to £9.95 now. The good news? It’s still possible to find good wines for under a tenner.

There are some wines overleaf that I really love: crisp whites like the Spanish treixadura from the Wine Society; satisfying reds such as the Argentinian cabernet franc from Sainsbury’s; and the incredibly polished Robert Oatley cabernet sauvignon from Australia, which is stocked by the Co-op. Perhaps the most inflation-defying of all is the white rioja at £5.25 from Tesco. I’ve now tasted this wine three times to check that it really is as good as I initially thought. And it is.

This is very much an of-the-moment list, its bounds circumscribed by availability and current promotions. For instance, Aldi refreshes its range on March 23, just a bit too late for me to have been able to try its new wines, but I’ll write about those another time. Meanwhile, fresh new 2022 European whites are arriving all the time. I can’t wait to taste them all. In the meantime, happy drinking!

Wonderful whites

1

Marqués de los Zancos Blanco 2021, Rioja, Spain

12.5%, Tesco, £5.25

How on earth does this refreshing white get to be so good for this price? It smells of a just-scratched lemon skin and tastes of homemade lemon cordial and white flowers. Should suit anyone who normally drinks Gavi.

Wine Atlas Fetească Regală NV, Romania

11.5%, Asda, £5.50

Fetească regală is found across eastern Europe, but particularly in Romania where it makes a textured wine that smells like a tropical garden at sunset. With subtle hints of flowers, ripe pear and guava it’s interesting but not overpowering.

Casillero del Diablo Chardonnay Concha y Toro 2021, Chile

13.5%; Sainsbury’s, £6.50 down from £7.50 until March 21; Tesco, £7.50

A bright and not too heavy chardonnay that has refreshing flavours of lemon and fresh pineapple with hints of sweetcorn and cashew. Impressive quality from such a big brand.

Lascar Classic Valle Central Chardonnay 2022, Chile

13%, The Wine Society, £6.50

It might be from Chile but this unoaked chardonnay veers more towards a classic French style, with notes of melons and apples rather than pineapples and vanilla. An excellent potential house white, or pour it with prawn cocktail.

Fief Guérin Muscadet Vieilles Vignes Côtes de Grandlieu Sur Lie 2021, France

12%, Waitrose, £6.99 down from £8.99 until March 7

This muscadet has notes of lemon blossom, salty sea air, white chalk and clover and makes for a very good house white. Pour it with garlic prawns, tarragon chicken and chips or a plain risotto.