50 best TV shows to watch on Hulu right now: 'PEN15,' 'Buffy,' 'Fargo' and more in September

There's more great TV on Hulu than you may realize.

Although the streaming service has plenty of original series and makes network series from ABC, NBC and Fox available the day after they air on TV, there is more to its library of TV shows. The streamer has golden oldies ("The Golden Girls"), modern classics ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer") and reality gems ("Top Chef"), among many other choices.

There is so much good TV on Hulu, in fact, it can be hard to find the right show to watch at any given moment or keep track of what's still on the service, and what might be gone.

To help your binge-watching, we have curated the best of the TV shows Hulu has available to stream as of September 2020 (in alphabetical order).

Don't have Hulu? 50 best TV shows to watch on Netflix right now

1. “30 Rock”

Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan make an endlessly appealing trio in this award-winning series about NBC's "Saturday Night Live"-style sketch comedy series. The original is almost enough to make you forget the recent infomercial the cast did for NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock.

2. “Atlanta”

Donald Glover’s audacious FX series about a college-dropout father trying to climb the economic ladder as a manager for his rapper cousin (Brian Tyree Henry) is proof of the multi-talented artist's creative prowess.

3. “Black-ish”

The ABC series follows an upper-middle-class Black family in a predominantly white Los Angeles neighborhood, as it navigates social issues. With great performances by Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, it's one of the best sitcoms on TV.

4. “Broad City”

This millennials-in-New-York Comedy Central series is both outlandish in its humor (drug-fueled trips to Whole Foods, children who shout “Yas, queen!”) and relatable (bad roommates, bad boyfriends). Stars/creators Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer bring their kooky world to life expertly.

5. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

From the producer of "Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place, Fox's (and now NBC's) workplace comedy, set in a New York police precinct, also masters fast-paced humor and an upbeat tone.

View photos Sarah Michelle Gellar as the iconic teen superhero in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." More

6. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

Witty, funny, thrilling and occasionally heart breaking, WB's seminal fantasy series about a high school girl on a mission to save the world is a must-watch for anyone who hasn’t seen it. And maybe those of us who already have.

7. “Cheers”

With a superb cast (Ted Danson forever!), smart humor and a nostalgic setting, NBC's classic sitcom set in a Boston bar still holds up after all these years.

8. “Community”

This slightly zany NBC comedy about a group of diverse friends attending a local community college has its ups and downs, but its funniest, most ambitious installments are among the best TV episodes ever made. The last few seasons don’t quite live up to the sharp first three.

9. “Don’t Trust the B---- in Apt 23”

This quirky series about a nightmare roommate didn't last long on ABC, but made great comedy, with Krysten Ritter and James Van Der Beek, who played a fictional version of himself.

Story continues