The 50 Best Street Style Looks From Milan Fashion Week

Showgoers brought the heat to the Italian shows.

Photo: Imaxtree

Two-fourths of Fashion month may be over, there's still plenty to look out for. Following New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, the fashion crowd moved onto Milan for the Spring 2023 debuts. Unlike the other stops on the circuit, where the temperature is swiftly declining, the Italian fashion capital was in the midst of a heatwave, which made for some very hot outfits.

With a packed schedule that listed Fendi, Prada, Versace, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Ermanno Scervino and many more, street style stars were on their A-game, solidifying Milan as one of the world's best-dressed cities. There were plenty of bold patterns, flowing midi skirts and multicolored floral dresses, as well as fitted polos and button-downs, in line with classic Italian taste for sophistication and tailoring.

You can check out the best looks from the Spring 2023 shows at Milan Fashion Week for yourself in the gallery below.

On the street of Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

View the 50 images of this gallery on the original article

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter