The 50 Best Spots for Apple Picking in the US, According to Yelp

As soon as September 1 hits, it’s all about apples. Dreaming about apple pie, sipping hot apple cider, your favorite apple recipes, and, of course, picking apples at an orchard. And despite the challenges and canceled plans we’ve all had to face this year, we can at least be grateful apple-picking remains one of the safer activities to enjoy outdoors this fall. In fact, whether you stay local or take a (domestic) autumn getaway, an apple-picking outing is a pretty ideal way to celebrate the season and stay safe—just make sure to avoid massive crowds and bring a mask.

So, where to for the best harvest, hayrides, and cider? There are so many fabulous small farms and orchards across the country that open their doors (gates?) to fruit-collecting visitors every fall. We're guessing there's one not too far of a drive from where you live. If you won't settle for anything less than the best, Yelp has pulled together a top-50 list, based on venues with an exceptionally high volume of stellar Yelp reviews.

“Each [of these] apple picking destinations is open for the 2020 season, though opening dates vary, and many are functioning on limited hours and new requirements for guests, like face masks and social distancing,” Yelp shared in its report. The smart move? Check out the farm’s website or give them a call for more information on COVID-19 safety protocols, peak times, and other timely details.

Without further ado, check out the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. by state (in alphabetical order), and get ready for an epic excursion full of crisp apples, hot cider, and spiced doughnuts.

Apple Annie's Orchard — Willcox, Ariz. visit the Yelp page

Willowbrook Apple Farm — Oak Glen, Calif. visit the Yelp page

Gizdich Ranch — Watsonville, Calif. visit the Yelp page

Ya Ya Farm and Orchard — Longmont, Colo. visit the Yelp page

Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market — Middlefield, Conn. visit the Yelp page

Bishop's Orchards — Guilford, Conn. visit the Yelp page

Mercier Orchards — Blue Ridge, Ga. visit the Yelp page

BJ Reece Orchards — Ellijay, Ga. visit the Yelp page

Eckert's Belleville Farm — Belleville, Ill. visit the Yelp page

Edwards Apple Orchard — Poplar Grove, Ill. visit the Yelp page

Honey Hill Orchard — Waterman, Ill. visit the Yelp page

County Line Orchard — Hobart, Ind. visit the Yelp page

Anderson Orchard — Mooresville, Ind. visit the Yelp page

Cider Hill Family Orchard — Kansas City, Kan. visit the Yelp page

Cider Hill Farm — Amesbury, Mass. visit the Yelp page

Tougas Family Farm — Northborough, Mass. visit the Yelp page

Homestead Farm — Poolesville, Md. visit the Yelp page

Larriland Farm — Woodbine, Md. visit the Yelp page

Wallingford's Fruit House — Auburn, Maine visit the Yelp page

Rocky Ridge Orchard — Bowdoin, Maine visit the Yelp page

Erwin Orchards — South Lyon, Mich. visit the Yelp page

Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill — Armada, Mich. visit the Yelp page

Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard — Jordan, Minn. visit the Yelp page

Alldredge Orchards — Platte City, Mo. visit the Yelp page

Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard Pick Your Own — Hendersonville, N.C. visit the Yelp page

Justus Orchard — Hendersonville, N.C. visit the Yelp page

Applecrest Farm Orchards — Hampton Falls, N.H. visit the Yelp page

Mack's Apples — Londonderry, N.H. visit the Yelp page

Riamede Farm — Chester, N.J. visit the Yelp page

Battleview Orchards — Freehold, N.J. visit the Yelp page

Gilcrease Orchard — Las Vegas, Nev. visit the Yelp page

Ochs Orchard — Warwick, N.Y. visit the Yelp page

Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard — Mattituck, N.Y. visit the Yelp page

A & M Farm Orchard — Midland, Ohio

CherryHawk Farms — Marysville, Ohio visit the Yelp page

Kiyokawa Family Orchards — Parkdale, Ore. visit the Yelp page

Douglas Farm on Sauvie Island — Portland, Ore.

Solebury Orchards — New Hope, Pa. visit the Yelp page

Triple B Farms — Monongahela, Pa. visit the Yelp page

Jaswell's Farm — Smithfield, R.I. visit the Yelp page

Rocky Brook Orchard — Middletown, R.I. visit the Yelp page

Windy Hill Orchard & Cidery — York, S.C. visit the Yelp page

Carter Mountain Orchard — Charlottesville, Va. visit the Yelp page

Marker Miller Orchards — Winchester, Va. visit the Yelp page

Adams Apple Orchard & Farm Market — Williston, Vt.

Shelburne Orchards — Shelburne, Vt. visit the Yelp page

BelleWood Acres — Lynden, Wash. visit the Yelp page

Gordon Skagit Farms — Mount Vernon, Wash. visit the Yelp page

The Elegant Farmer — Mukwonago, Wis. visit the Yelp page

Lautenbach's Orchard Country Winery & Market — Fish Creek, Wis. visit the Yelp page

