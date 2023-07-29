The 50 best shows to see at the Edinburgh Festivals 2023

Frank Skinner, Andronicus Synecdoche and Jazz Emu’s Pleasure Garden will all be at the Fringe - Rii Schroer

Theatre

Andronicus Synecdoche

Acclaimed Polish theatre company Song of the Goat draw inspiration from Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus as they contemplate the cyclical brutality of the ongoing war in Europe. Zoo Southside, Aug 4-27 (not 7, 14, 21); tickets

...And This Is My Friend Mr Laurel

Jeffrey Holland (of Hi-de-Hi fame) envisages Stan Laurel visiting a dying Oliver Hardy and looking back on their immortal comedic partnership. Pleasance Courtyard, Aug 2-28 (not 16); tickets

An Afternoon with the Ladies of the Cliff Richard Fan Club, Sutton Coldfield, 1995

Sounds a hoot – an “immersive comedy” inviting audiences into a room full of Cliff Richard fans, with a “unique take” on buffet food. Assembly Rooms (Venue 20), Aug 3-27 (not 15); tickets

The Ballad of Truman Capote

The award-winning novelist and former Telegraph film critic Andrew O’Hagan takes us inside the gossipy world of Capote, as he relives his life in his suite at New York Plaza. TheSpace@ Niddry Street; Aug 4-26; tickets

Dark Noon reimagines the origins of America - Saren Meisner

Dark Noon

The acclaimed reimagining of the origins of the USA, as told by seven South African actors – what started as a dramatisation of the colonisation of Africa wound up being transplanted across the Atlantic; co-directed by Tue Biering (Denmark) and Nhlanhla Mahlangu (SA). Pleasance @ EICC, Aug 2-27 (not 9, 16); tickets

England & Son

Comedian Mark Thomas collaborates with playwright Ed Edwards to forge a hybrid drama that collides characters from Thomas’ south London childhood with Edwards’ “lived experience in jail”. Contains working-class characters, evocations of fatherhood, “scenes of violence”, and swearing. Summerhall, Aug 2-27 (not 8, 15, 19, 22); tickets

The Grand Old Opera House Hotel

Riding high after her success with Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of) Isobel McArthur’s debut original play takes us inside an old hotel beset by fist fights and singing ghosts, where a new staff member embarks on a quest for love. Traverse Theatre, July 27-Aug 27; tickets

Funeral

Belgian company Ontroerend Goed – pioneers in provocative, participatory theatre - organise an interactive collective ceremony celebrating life, and marking its inevitable passing. Zoo Southside, Aug 4-27 (not 7, 14, 21); tickets

Poet Luke Wright - Lidia Cresafulli

Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee

Wright, one of the most interesting and performatively savvy poets around, unleashes a fusillade of new verse about the England that made him, in a mock celebration of 25 years as a literary agent provocateur. Pleasance Dome, Aug 2-15; tickets

Life is a Dream

Cheek by Jowl continue without regular funding but with much brio, friskily presenting European classics – here, Calderon de la Barca’s 1635 masterpiece of princely incarceration and philosophical interrogation, performed in Spanish (with surtitles) by a Spanish ensemble. Lyceum, Aug 23-27; tickets

Film

Silent Roar

The Edinburgh International Film Festival opens with a world premiere: a coming-of-age tale of a teenage surfer on the Isle of Lewis who finds himself having “cosmic visions”. Director Johnny Barrington’s debut feature captures the dramatic Outer Hebrides in 35mm film, and features a score by top composer Hannah Peel. Everyman & Vue, Aug 18; Vue, Aug 19; tickets; tickets

A documentary about Irvine Welsh's life will premiere at the EIFF - ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Choose Irvine Welsh

Another EIFF world premiere, this documentary revisits the Trainspotting author’s early life with material from his personal archives, while starry talking heads (Iggy Pop, Danny Boyle, Martin Compston) line up to sing his praises. Everyman, Aug 23; tickets

Safety Last!

Climbing buildings, dangling from the face of clock-tower: Harold Lloyd risked his neck to make this silent comedy. This special 100th anniversary screening features live piano accompaniment from Scottish musician Mike Nolan. Old College Quad, Aug 20; tickets

Comedy

John Robins: Howl

Though he’s better known these days for his podcasts, Edinburgh Comedy Award-winner Robins, is best on stage, overthinking things in his winningly frazzled stand-up - not just self-deprecating, more self-flagellating. Just the Tonic’s Nucleus, Aug 3-27 (not 7, 14, 21); tickets

An Evening of Mayhem With Megan Stalter

After stealing scenes in HBO’s Hacks as insufferable secretary Kayla, US stand-up Stalter brings her ebullient stand-up to the UK. Gilded Balloon Teviot, Aug 12-27 (not 24); tickets

Archie Henderson returns to the Fringe as Jazz Emu - Isaac Storm

Jazz Emu’s Pleasure Garden

King of smooth electro-funk, Jazz Emu (the preening pop-star character created by Archie Henderson) is one of the funniest musical comedy acts around. For the Pleasure Garden, he’s joined by a full band and special guests. He also revives his hit 2022 solo show You Shouldn’t Have at the Pleasance Courtyard from Aug 17-27. Assembly George Square Studios, Aug 17-19 & 24-26; tickets

Lorna Rose Treen: Skin Pigeon

A debut hour of sketches and characters from the brilliant 2022 Funny Women award-winner. Her film noir femme fatale routine is a hoot. Pleasance Courtyard, Aug 2-27 (not 14); tickets

Crizards: This Means War

In the deadpan vein of Flight of the Conchords, this musical comedy duo had a word-of-mouth hit in 2022 with a guitar-strummin’ Western spoof. For this follow-up, they’ve ditched the cowboy hats and recast themselves as soldiers. Pleasance Dome, Aug 2-26 (not 14); tickets

Frank Skinner: 30 Years of Dirt

A brand-new hour from one of the biggest names in stand-up. His laddish Fantasy Football Days long behind him, in recent years Skinner has become a funny, unflinching - and, yes, frank - commentator on the embarrassments of middle-age. Assembly George Square, Aug 3-27 (not 9, 16, 23); tickets

Show time: comedian Bridget Christie - Claire Haigh

Bridget Christie: Who Am I?

If you’ve been enjoying Christie’s Channel 4 sitcom about the menopause, The Change, her stand-up tour offers a hilarious take on the same topic - and razor-sharp routines about how ageing turns women “invisible”. The Stand’s New Town Theatre, Aug 2-9; tickets

Viggo Venn: British Comedian

The chap in the high-vis jacket became even more highly visible after winning Britain’s Got Talent in June, but Norwegian clown Venn has been a cult hero on the alternative comedy scene for years. He’s also testing out a new work-in-progress show, Clown, at the tiny Magical Spiegelyurt from Aug 3-7. Monkey Barrel Comedy, Aug 16-27; tickets

Julia Masli: ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

One part of the sketch troupe behind Fringe hit Legs, Masli is also a captivating solo act, with a gift for physical comedy. The Estonian clown’s smart-yet-silly audience interaction keeps you on your toes. Alongside this new late-night hour, she’s bringing back 2022’s Choosh!, about an Eastern European family’s search for a new life in the West, at Assembly George Square Gardens (Aug 22-27). Monkey Barrel Comedy, Aug 4-15; tickets

Taskmaster star and comedian Ivo Graham - Matt Stronge

Ivo Graham: Organised Fun

Taskmaster star Graham lets his competitive streak run wild in this new hour, which departs from his usual straight-down-the-line stand-up with a mix of audience games and shenanigans. He promises “quizzes, tangents and fluster”. Pleasance Courtyard, Aug 2-27; tickets

Books

Sebastian Barry

The Irish novelist reads from his terrific new book Old God’s Time - in which a retired police officer, living in a run-down Victorian castle, finds the past returning to haunt him - with live musical accompaniment from cellist Steven Isserlis. In-person tickets are sold out but - as with most Edinburgh International Book Festival events - you can also buy pay-what-you-want tickets to stream the event online. Baillie Gifford Sculpture Court, Aug 13; tickets

Ann Enright

The Booker-winner discusses her forthcoming novel about a mother and daughter’s troubled relationship, The Wren, The Wren, in conversation with novelist and poet Caoilinn Hughes. Baillie Gifford Sculpture Court, Aug 25; tickets

Nicole Flattery

Hanging out with Andy Warhol and his Factory “Superstars”, partying with the Velvet Underground: the heroine of Flattery’s Nothing Special is burning the candle at both ends. Join the author as she discusses what inspired one of 2023’s best debut novels. Wee Red Bar, Aug 18; tickets

Bonnie Garmus will be talking about her best-seller Lessons in Chemistry - Serena Bolton

Bonnie Garmus

Following a scientist who becomes a TV cook - and feminist icon - Garmus’s warm and witty Lessons in Chemistry was the biggest book-club hit of 2022. Join the author as she discusses her reunaway bestseller. Baillie Gifford Sculpture Court, Aug 12; tickets

Peter Frankopan

The author of The Silk Roads discusses his new book The Earth Transformed, an ambitious history of our planet through the lens of climate change (both natural and man-made). Baillie Gifford Sculpture Court, Aug 28; tickets

Denise Mina

The “15th century culture wars” - and the infamous “Bonfire of the Vanities” - are revisted in Three Fires, the new novel from Mina. One of Scotland’s leading writers of crime and historical fiction, she’d joined by novelist Chris Brookmyre. Baillie Gifford Sculpture Court, Aug 16; tickets

Historian Tom Holland will be discussing his novel Pax - Charlie Hopkinson

Tom Holland

The historian (and host of hit podcast The Rest is History) discusses Pax, the terrific third volume of his epic account of the Roman Empire, which began with Rubicon. Baillie Gifford Sculpture Court, Aug 16; tickets

Max Porter

A portrait of a troubled teenager, Shy is the powerful new novel from Porter, author of Lanny and Grief is the Thing with Feathers. For this unique event, the author is joined by the WAC Ensemble - a theatre troupe for caregivers - adapting Shy into a one-off performance. Baillie Gifford Sculpture Court, Aug 26; tickets

Brandon Taylor

The Booker-shortlisted author of Real Life discusses his excellent follow-up The Late Americans, a sharp and savvy satire on American university culture. Spark Theatre, Aug 20; tickets

Poet Don Paterson will be reading from his autobiography - BehindVenice / Alamy Stock Photo

Don Paterson

Award-winning poet Paterson reads from his autobiography of his Scottish childhood, Toy Fights. As funny as Clive James’s Unreliable Memoirs, it’s a book about (in his words) “anger, swearing, drugs, books, football, love, origami, the peculiar insanity of Dundee, sugar...” - about everything, in fact, except poetry. Baillie Gifford Sculpture Court, Aug 16; tickets

Dance

Kyiv City Ballet

Still in exile, Kyiv City Ballet pay their first ever visit to Edinburgh (here, as part of the Fringe programme), with a gala-style bill of excerpts from some of their favourite pieces. Likely to prove an emotive experience. Assembly Hall, Aug 3-28 (not 7, 14, 21); tickets

The 7 Fingers: Duel Reality

Acrobatic physical theatre supremos The 7 Fingers return to the Edinburgh Fringe with their latest gravity-defying show, which promises: “Star-crossed lovers. Two opposing teams. The stage is an arena.” How to resist? Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows, Aug 4-Aug 26 (not 9, 14, 21); tickets

Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart

Following on from OCD Love and Love Chapter 2 (both seen at the 2018 Edinburgh International Festival), Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar’s troupe L-E-V return to the the Scottish capital with the latest in their series of disquisitions on the workings of the human heart, likely to be rather good. Festival Theatre, Aug 13-14; tickets

The Rite of Spring is coming to the Edinburgh International Festival - Maarten Vanden Abeele

The Rite of Spring/Common Ground[S]

Long delayed and compromised by Covid, this double-bill from Senegal’s Ecole des Sables finally makes it to Britain (here, the Edinburgh International Festival) intact. Certainly, their interpretation of Pina Bausch’s Rite – the half of the programme that they were able to dance at Sadler’s last year – is skin-prickling. Playhouse, Aug 17-19; tickets

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The tremendous New York-based contemporary troupe is coming to the Edinburgh International Festival with two programmes boasting a total of five works, including so-hot-right-now Kyle Abrahams’s Are You in Your Feelings? and their stirring signature piece, Revelations. Festival Theatre, Aug 23-25; tickets

Pop

Connect Festival

A brace of Scotland’s finest rock bands, Primal Scream and Franz Ferdinand, grace the Friday opening of Edinburgh’s premiere day ticket festival. Saturday gets in the groove with Fred Again… and Roisin Murphy, Sunday goes eclectic with Boygenius, Loyle Carner and Raye. Royal Highlands Showground, Aug 25-27; tickets

Primal Scream are performing at Connect Festival - Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

DEVO

The influential American post-punk synth rock deconstructionists embark on their farewell tour. One last chance to jerk to the refrain: “Are we not men?” “We are DEVO!” O2 Academy, Aug 17; tickets

Anoushka Shankar

Though she began her career in Indian classical music (following in her father Ravi’s footsteps), Shankar has since explored everything from pop to electronica to acoustic music. With a new quintet, she plays hits from her back-catalogue, alongside songs from forthcoming mini-album Chapter I: Forever, For Now. Festival Theatre, Aug 27; tickets

Art

Grayson Perry: Smash Hits

This vigorous, irreverent retrospective of 80 works – including his very first plate, Kinky Sex (1983) – reminds us that, before he became a successful television presenter, speaker, and author, Perry was, in fact, a Turner Prize-winning artist. Royal Scottish Academy, until Nov 12; tickets

Sir Grayson Perry at his Smash Hits exhibition - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Scottish Women Artists

Covering 250 years of art, this exhibition ranges from textiles to sculpture to photography, taking in Alison Watt’s haunting paintings of folded sheets, and the witty, satirical work of video-artist Rachel Maclean. Dovecot Studios, July 28-Jan 6; tickets

Rachel Mars: Forge

In 2014, the 100kg gate from the entrance of the concentration camp at Dachau was stolen. In this remarkable performance-art piece responding to the Holocaust, Rachel Mars welds a full-size replica across three days, to live musical accompaniment, while audiences are invited to watch her at work. Royal Lyceum Workshops, Aug 23-25; tickets

Classical/Jazz

Cécile McLorin Salvant: Ogresse

Grammy-winning American jazz singer Salvant presents a new fairy-tale-inspired theatrical song cycle about a monstrous female figure living in a forest. (The droll synopsis: “She falls in love. She eats the guy. She dies.”) And on August 7, Salvant explores the jazz repertoire for a concert at Usher Hall. Festival Theatre, Aug 5; tickets

London Symphony Orchestra

At 6pm, Simon Rattle is in conversation with EIF director Nicola Benedetti, before a lively programme of works by Debussy, Dukas and Milhaud that inspired Messiaen’s only symphony, that great “hymn to joy” Turangalîla. Then, at 8pm, he leads the LSO in Turangalîla itself. Usher Hall, Aug 18; tickets

Iestyn Davies

What better way could there be to start your morning than joining Britain’s favourite countertenor and the Jupiter Ensemble for a brunchtime programme of arias from Handel’s oratorios? If you can’t get a ticket, you can catch this concert on Radio 3 on August 9. Queen’s Hall, Aug 7; tickets

Barrie Kosky's The Threepenny Opera makes its UK premiere at Edinburgh - Berliner Ensemble

Opera

Tannhaüser

This full concert performance of Tannhaüser brings back to the city acclaimed Scottish conductor Sir Donald Runnicles with his Deutsche Oper company from Berlin, in one of Wagner’s most glorious scores. Usher Hall, Edinburgh (eif.co.uk); tickets

Bluebeard’s Castle

With a new libretto by director Daisy Evans, this innovative small-scale version of Bartók’s 1919 symbolist opera re-imagines it as an allegory for dementia, as a husband finds the wife he knew. Susan Bullock and Charlotte Hellekant sing Judith on different nights, with Lester Lynch* and Michael Mayes as Bluebeard. Church Hill Theatre, Aug 23-29; tickets

The Threepenny Opera

A hit in New York, director Barrie Kosky’s stripped-back production of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s misanthropic masterpiece makes its UK premiere. Performed by the Berliner Ensemble, with Gabriel Schneider as Macheath (“Mack the Knife”). Festival Theatre, Aug 18-20; tickets