The 50 Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now

Jessica Leigh Mattern
·7 min read

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

People / Jessica Leigh Mattern

Calling all Amazon Prime members! You can score exclusive (and impressive) deals right now — if you know where to look.

Amazon's Just for Prime member hub is packed with markdowns across home, fashion, and other departments that are just for subscribers. It's a great place to find discounts as high as 70 percent off on popular brands and products, including Hoover, Eufy by Anker, Ray-Ban, and more.

We sifted through the massive assortment and plucked out 50 of the best deals happening right now. And while they're just for Prime subscribers, anyone can gain instant access to these discounts by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.

Best Prime Member-Only Deals Overall

Those in need of a new vacuum are in luck: There are markdowns on lightweight stick vacuums, handheld cleaners that are ideal for the car and small messes, and automated robot vacuums.

If you're after a compact stick vacuum cleaner, which are great for apartments or homes without a ton of storage, there are several on sale. Tons of PEOPLE readers purchased Voweek's cordless stick vacuum cleaner when it was on sale during Black Friday — and right now, a Prime-exclusive deal puts it at $80, which is even better than that previous offer.

Amazon reviewers love the cordless cleaner, giving it 1,800 five-star ratings and calling it a "great value" and "absolutely awesome." The versatile cleaner comes with four attachments, and it converts into a handheld cleaner that can be used to pick up dirt and debris from hardwood, carpet, tile, and furniture.

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Voweek Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

If you're willing to pay a bit more, Hoover's Onepwr cordless stick vacuum is another option with praise-filled reviews and many five-star ratings to consider. It also converts into a handheld vacuum thanks to its versatile design and comes with a series of attachments. Owners say it offers impressive suction that works great on pet hair, and it features built-in lights that illuminate surfaces and messes, making it easier to clean. Plus, its battery lasts a bit longer than the Voweek.

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Hoover Onepwr Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $134.46 (orig. $209.99); amazon.com

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Best Home Deals

Prime members can also get Lefant's robot vacuum cleaner on sale right now. While most robot vacuums cost hundreds of dollars, this rare deal puts the popular cleaner with 6,600 five-star ratings at just $100. The slim cleaner glides under furniture and runs on its own, doing all of the work for you.

You can program a cleaning schedule from your phone, allowing you to control the frequency and timing — and giving you one less chore to worry about. As an added bonus, the device can be synced with your smart home, so you can tell Alexa or Google to vacuum whenever the floors are looking dirty.

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Lefant Slim Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com

Beyond cleaners, there are all kinds of home essentials on sale, like sheet sets, bed pillows, and bath towels. If your linen closet has seen better days, now's a great time to replenish it while these home goods are on sale. Bedsure's bamboo sheets, which feature deep pockets and a silky, cool material, may be some of the first to go given their popularity and $36 sale price.

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Bamboo Deep Pocket Sheet Set (Queen), $34.19 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

And beyond the home department, there are deals on clothes and accessories, including cold-weather gear like faux fur-lined winter boots and cozy sweaters. Kitchen gadgets and tools are marked down, too. And there's even more to score in the Just for Prime section, like discounted beauty tools, electronics, and workout gear.

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Head to the Prime member hub to browse the full assortment, or shop more of the best offers below. These subscriber-only savings tend to run for a short time, so if there's something you're eyeing, snag it now before the prices go back up.

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

More Amazon Prime Member Deals

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Songmics Three-Tier Jewelry Case Organizer, $44.40 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Mattitude Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Set, $21.77 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Nicwell Water Dental Flosser, $30.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Kurdene Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $13.76 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Glamburg Premium Cotton Bath Towel Set, $23.79 (orig. $69.98); amazon.com

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! A Agroste Women's High-Waisted Ruched Butt Lifting Leggings, $17.80 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon Member Deals Roundup
Amazon Member Deals Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Kattee Genuine Leather Shoulder Tote Bag, $48.59 (orig. $87.99); amazon.com

