45+ of the best post-Cyber Monday laptop deals right now—HP, Lenovo, Apple, Dell

Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian, Jonathan Hilburg and Joanna Nelius, Reviewed
·7 min read
Grab a laptop on discount before the Cyber Monday deals are gone!
Grab a laptop on discount before the Cyber Monday deals are gone!

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cyber Monday 2022 is over, but you can still find last-minute deals on top-tier laptops from the best brands—HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, Razer and more. Buy a slim ultrabook, capable gaming PC or Chromebook for school from AmazonBest BuyWalmart and other retailers. Below are the top laptops still on sale from Cyber Monday, so read on to snag the cheap computer you've had your eye on. But hurry, they won't last much longer!

Cyber Monday 2022: Cyber Monday might be over, but these sales are still live

►The 40+ best Cyber Monday deals you can still get under $100: Shop Amazon, Solo Stove, Nike, Fire TV

Don’t miss a good deal on Cyber Monday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

Updated 12:41 p.m. EST: We're still checking on all the lingering laptop deals from Apple, HP, Lenovo, and more. Check back often to see what is still around post-Cyber Monday 2022. — Jonathan Hilburg, Reviewed

Featured post-Cyber Monday laptop deals

MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop deal

Grab this mid-tier MSI gaming laptop for only $1,000.
Grab this mid-tier MSI gaming laptop for only $1,000.

The MSI Stealth has a speedy, last-gen Intel Core i7-11375H processor, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card that can handle high-fidelity games at 60 frames per second or higher on 1080p Medium graphics. That hardware duo also drives esports games past the display's144Hz refresh rate.

MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop for $1,000 (Save $400)

HP Envy laptop deal

This HP laptop with a 12th-gen Intel processor and 17.3-inch display is on sale for $850.
This HP laptop with a 12th-gen Intel processor and 17.3-inch display is on sale for $850.

If you need a simple, no-frills laptop for work or school, but something more robust than a Chromebook, Cyber Monday has you covered with this 17.3-inch HP Envy laptop deal. It's configured with a current-gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 512GB SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM, which is much more than some high-end Chromebooks offer.

HP Envy laptop for $900 (Save $400)

Cyber Monday 2022: The best Cyber Monday deals you can shop today

The best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on lululemon, Hulu, Echo Dot and Fire TV

Top 5 best laptop deals

Find the best laptop, whatever your needs or budget may be

  1. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED, 14-inch WQXGA+ OLED Display at Walmart for $449 (Save $150)

  2. Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 5625U for $550 (Save $250)

  3. Dell XPS 13 with Intel Core i5-1230U, 8GB RAM for $749 (Save $250)

  4. MacBook Air M1 13-inch 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $849 (Save $150)

  5. Asus Zephyrus 14-Inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop with Nvidia RTX 3060 at Best Buy for $900 (Save $500)

Gaming laptop deals

Push high frame rates in Overwatch 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 for less

Look no further than these great deals if you need a portable gaming machine that can also double as a work or school laptop.

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy a powerful gaming laptop from ASUS, MSI, Acer, and other big name brands.
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy a powerful gaming laptop from ASUS, MSI, Acer, and other big name brands.

Shop by laptop brand

Dell laptop deals

If light, slim and sleek laptops are your jam, Dell makes some of the best-looking laptops around. Just act fast; Dell is refreshing its page with new deals throughout the day, including Alienware gaming laptops.

Save big on slim XPS and Inspiron Dell laptops for Cyber Monday.
Save big on slim XPS and Inspiron Dell laptops for Cyber Monday.

HP laptop deals

You don't have to look far for great deals on HP laptops. In fact, you can go right to the manufacturer's website for up to 40% off select laptops!

Score a discount on HP laptops of all sizes on Cyber Monday.
Score a discount on HP laptops of all sizes on Cyber Monday.

Lenovo laptop deals

This is the best time of year to snag a great deal on a Lenovo laptop, especially if you like to game on the go.

Chromebooks and tablet 2-in-1s are on sale from Lenovo for Cyber Monday 2022.
Chromebooks and tablet 2-in-1s are on sale from Lenovo for Cyber Monday 2022.

Shop by retailer

Amazon laptop deals

Amazon has plenty of amazing deals on laptops. For instance, you can get the best laptop we've ever tested, the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, for only $799.

Amazon has sales on sleek ultrabooks, productivity laptops, and gaming rigs for Cyber Monday.
Amazon has sales on sleek ultrabooks, productivity laptops, and gaming rigs for Cyber Monday.

Shop laptop deals at Amazon

Best Buy laptop deals

Know for its bevy of tech devices, Best Buy also has laptops on sale from a variety of developers. Whether you need the wide screen of an Acer or an excellently reviewed gaming laptop like the Asus Zephyrus, this tech retailer has you covered at prices as low as $100.

Best Buy has a bevy of powerful gaming laptops on sale from ASUS and MSI for Cyber Monday.
Best Buy has a bevy of powerful gaming laptops on sale from ASUS and MSI for Cyber Monday.

Shop laptop deals at Best Buy

Walmart laptop deals

You can find much more than home essentials at Walmart. There are dozens of laptops on sale, some for as low as $179! Check out some great picks below.

Walmart has ultrabooks and productivity laptops on sale for Cyber Monday 2022.
Walmart has ultrabooks and productivity laptops on sale for Cyber Monday 2022.

Shop laptops deals at Walmart

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday 2022 was Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Are post-Cyber Monday laptop deals worth it?

Generally, yes. This is the time of year when major companies like Intel, AMD and Nvidia release their new desktop hardware components, and the laptop versions of that hardware get released soon after in the new year.

Retailers need to push out their current laptop stock to make room for the latest versions, hence all the sales before the end of the year. If a retailer has a lot of inventory of particular products, you can expect deep discounts on even the most powerful laptops for gaming, content creation and productivity.

How do you find the best post-Cyber Monday laptop deals?

If you don't want or have time to spend scouring multiple websites for laptop deals, you're already doing the best thing by looking at a curated list of laptops handpicked by our editors. We have personally tested and reviewed the laptops on this list, so you can feel confident you're getting a good deal on a quality laptop.

Of course, you can look on your own, too. If you have a specific brand in mind, the best place to start is at that brand's website. If you find something you like, search for it on a 3rd party seller like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, or your local, brick-and-mortar electronics store like Micro Center. Those prices might be cheaper, or you can buy refurbished as another way to save money.

Who has the best post-Cyber Monday deals on laptops?

Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will have the most deals on laptops for Cyber Monday, and they're continuing for the rest of the week. You can usually find many current- and last-generation laptops for gaming and productivity on sale for hundreds of dollars off the usual asking price.

But laptop makers like Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and many more also deeply discount laptops on their own websites, and sometimes have better deals than third-party retailers.

What are the best laptops to buy after Cyber Monday?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the 2020 M1 MacBook Air (from $799) is still our top choice for the best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and Asus as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our best picks coming from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4 is down to $262 right now at Amazon—a $243 markdown. We're fans of its stellar and sleek build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price, and excellent battery life. Its trackpad can be less than responsive, but it's still an excellent value.

If you've got a student to shop for this holiday season, the 2021 M1 16-Inch MacBook Pro, down from $2,499 to just $2,000 at Amazon, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. The 2021 model is another one of our favorite laptops for its spectacular 21-hour battery life and blazing-fast performance.

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Post-cyber Monday laptop deals: 50+ best deals on HP, Lenovo, Apple, Dell

Latest Stories

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout by drenched fans at MetLife Stadium. White became the fifth player in

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.