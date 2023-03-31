The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

A family home is one of the key elements for many Americans, providing a long-term solution to their housing and a real estate investment for their portfolio. However, in many places in America, housing prices have started to rocket so high that homeownership has become the sort of dream that's only imaginable for the rich. When the median home value in your area is $1 million or more, a 20% down payment alone comes to $200,000.

That's why GOBankingRates has compiled a list of the best options for people who are ready to look beyond the beaten path for a place where houses are affordable and life is good. The study compiled the median home value from cities across the country, limiting itself to just those where prices are under a quarter-million dollars. It then added on factors like crime rates, unemployment and overall livability, scoring each and combining them to rank each city.

So, see if your hometown is one of the places where you can expect to be able to buy a home for a price that's not outrageous.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
50. Bowling Green, Kentucky

  • 2022 average home value: $237,894

  • Livability score: 73

  • Median household income: $43,633

  • Unemployment rate: 3.2%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 25.0%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.67

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.31

Shutterstock.com
49. Kansas City, Missouri

  • 2022 average home value: $212,643

  • Livability score: 58

  • Median household income: $60,042

  • Unemployment rate: 2.4%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.0%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.58

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 42.70

gnagel / Getty Images
48. Wichita, Kansas

  • 2022 average home value: $175,602

  • Livability score: 60

  • Median household income: $56,374

  • Unemployment rate: 2.9%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.76

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 47.28

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
47. Montgomery, Alabama

  • 2022 average home value: $128,088

  • Livability score: 65

  • Median household income: $49,989

  • Unemployment rate: 2.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.2%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.18

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.23

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
46. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • 2022 average home value: $217,990

  • Livability score: 64

  • Median household income: $50,204

  • Unemployment rate: 3.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.0%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.49

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 40.36

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
45. Columbus, Georgia

  • 2022 average home value: $138,836

  • Livability score: 60

  • Median household income: $50,542

  • Unemployment rate: 3.3%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.5%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.17

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.34

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
44. Evansville, Indiana

  • 2022 average home value: $167,195

  • Livability score: 58

  • Median household income: $45,649

  • Unemployment rate: 2.3%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.9%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.44

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.71

Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock.com
43. Springfield, Illinois

  • 2022 average home value: $135,537

  • Livability score: 61

  • Median household income: $57,596

  • Unemployment rate: 3.6%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.5%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.38

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.12

Tiago_Fernandez / Getty Images
42. Elkhart, Indiana

  • 2022 average home value: $185,429

  • Livability score: 65

  • Median household income: $43,868

  • Unemployment rate: 2.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.6%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.85

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.40

dszc / Getty Images
41. Lubbock, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $195,999

  • Livability score: 68

  • Median household income: $54,060

  • Unemployment rate: 2.9%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 10.85

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.53

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com
40. Lafayette, Louisiana

  • 2022 average home value: $202,790

  • Livability score: 73

  • Median household income: $55,329

  • Unemployment rate: 3.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.5%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.04

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 41.26

Mig Esc / Wikimedia Commons
39. Topeka, Kansas

  • 2022 average home value: $159,014

  • Livability score: 61

  • Median household income: $50,870

  • Unemployment rate: 2.7%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.11

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 45.16

Shutterstock.com
38. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $205,269

  • Livability score: 69

  • Median household income: $59,993

  • Unemployment rate: 4.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.0%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.79

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 32.65

mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com
37. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • 2022 average home value: $211,339

  • Livability score: 75

  • Median household income: $54,036

  • Unemployment rate: 3.7%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.7%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.98

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 30.02

MechanicSloth / Shutterstock.com
36. McAllen, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $195,966

  • Livability score: 81

  • Median household income: $52,422

  • Unemployment rate: 6.8%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.0%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.82

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 18.27

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
35. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • 2022 average home value: $228,026

  • Livability score: 66

  • Median household income: $51,667

  • Unemployment rate: 3.6%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.86

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.0

Mark Taylor Cunningham / Shutterstock.com
34. Pasadena, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $206,139

  • Livability score: 71

  • Median household income: $61,182

  • Unemployment rate: 3.9%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.9%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.35

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.24

Americasroof / Wikimedia Commons
33. Kansas City, Kansas

  • 2022 average home value: $161,492

  • Livability score: 59

  • Median household income: $50,707

  • Unemployment rate: 2.4%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.72

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 21.54

Shutterstock.com
32. Louisville, Kentucky

  • 2022 average home value: $224,899

  • Livability score: 64

  • Median household income: $58,357

  • Unemployment rate: 2.7%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.79

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.0

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
31. Wichita Falls, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $147,753

  • Livability score: 75

  • Median household income: $50,856

  • Unemployment rate: 3.3%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.5%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.82

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.59

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
30. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • 2022 average home value: $238,003

  • Livability score: 67

  • Median household income: $55,385

  • Unemployment rate: 3.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.6%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.82

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.81

Shutterstock.com
29. Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • 2022 average home value: $181,000

  • Livability score: 70

  • Median household income: $49,913

  • Unemployment rate: 3.0%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 20.8%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.69

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.24

Anya Douglas / Shutterstock.com
28. Jacksonville, North Carolina

  • 2022 average home value: $205,393

  • Livability score: 71

  • Median household income: $47,483

  • Unemployment rate: 3.7%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.3%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.76

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 19.09

Giorgia Basso / Shutterstock.com
27. Killeen, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $213,014

  • Livability score: 67

  • Median household income: $52,072

  • Unemployment rate: 4.0%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.7%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.19

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 17.18

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
26. Davenport, Iowa

  • 2022 average home value: $160,993

  • Livability score: 69

  • Median household income: $56,315

  • Unemployment rate: 3.7%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.8%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.63

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.16

Darren56brown / Wikimedia Commons
25. Warren, Michigan

  • 2022 average home value: $184,946

  • Livability score: 70

  • Median household income: $55,153

  • Unemployment rate: 3.2%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.24

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.61

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
24. Roanoke, Virginia

  • 2022 average home value: $224,331

  • Livability score: 75

  • Median household income: $48,476

  • Unemployment rate: 2.6%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.90

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.77

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com
23. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • 2022 average home value: $212,980

  • Livability score: 65

  • Median household income: $54,321

  • Unemployment rate: 2.2%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.32

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.20

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
22. Laredo, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $196,466

  • Livability score: 72

  • Median household income: $55,603

  • Unemployment rate: 3.7%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 22.2%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.15

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.37

Shutterstock.com
21. High Point, North Carolina

  • 2022 average home value: $206,176

  • Livability score: 62

  • Median household income: $54,331

  • Unemployment rate: 3.6%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.6%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.22

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.82

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
20. Odessa, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $198,665

  • Livability score: 63

  • Median household income: $66,769

  • Unemployment rate: 3.8%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 13.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.92

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.98

BOB WESTON / Getty Images/iStockphoto
19. Bryan, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $239,999

  • Livability score: 73

  • Median household income: $49,181

  • Unemployment rate: 2.8%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 23.5%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.79

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 19.60

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
18. Columbus, Ohio

  • 2022 average home value: $235,400

  • Livability score: 73

  • Median household income: $58,575

  • Unemployment rate: 3.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.96

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.16

Shutterstock.com
17. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • 2022 average home value: $182,569

  • Livability score: 69

  • Median household income: $59,679

  • Unemployment rate: 2.4%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.9%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.29

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 37.37

Sharon Day / Shutterstock.com
16. Independence, Missouri

  • 2022 average home value: $177,135

  • Livability score: 71

  • Median household income: $53,996

  • Unemployment rate: 2.4%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.3%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.52

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.88

RossHelen / Getty Images/iStockphoto
15. El Paso, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $190,159

  • Livability score: 74

  • Median household income: $51,325

  • Unemployment rate: 4.0%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.3%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.54

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.73

NSA Digital Archive / Getty Images/iStockphoto
14. Hamilton, Iowa

  • 2022 average home value: $241,626

  • Livability score: 74

  • Median household income: $50,034

  • Unemployment rate: 3.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.92

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.95

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
13. Pensacola, Florida

  • 2022 average home value: $234,795

  • Livability score: 69

  • Median household income: $59,119

  • Unemployment rate: 2.3%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.22

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.74

Longview_Texas_iStock-1359209897
12. Longview, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $200,386

  • Livability score: 78

  • Median household income: $53,854

  • Unemployment rate: 4.0%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.6%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.50

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.23

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
11. Abilene, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $174,950

  • Livability score: 75

  • Median household income: $54,493

  • Unemployment rate: 3.2%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.78

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.68

Gimas / Shutterstock.com
10. Amarillo, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $181,193

  • Livability score: 73

  • Median household income: $55,174

  • Unemployment rate: 2.6%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.8%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.46

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.71

Malcom K / Flickr.com
9. Tyler, Texas

  • 2022 average home value: $222,562

  • Livability score: 70

  • Median household income: $58,385

  • Unemployment rate: 3.3%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.9%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.50

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.44

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
8. Norman, Oklahoma

  • 2022 average home value: $227,192

  • Livability score: 76

  • Median household income: $59,866

  • Unemployment rate: 2.4%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.7%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.17

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.23

Shutterstock.com
7. Hampton, Virginia

  • 2022 average home value: $233,401

  • Livability score: 72

  • Median household income: $59,380

  • Unemployment rate: 3.0%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.87

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.99

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
6. Des Moines, Iowa

  • 2022 average home value: $179,879

  • Livability score: 75

  • Median household income: $58,444

  • Unemployment rate: 2.8%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.32

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.89

Shutterstock.com
5. Lynchburg, Virgina

  • 2022 average home value: $216,265

  • Livability score: 82

  • Median household income: $54,015

  • Unemployment rate: 2.9%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.6%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.20

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.90

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com
4. Greenbay, Wisconsin

  • 2022 average home value: $206,384

  • Livability score: 70

  • Median household income: $55,221

  • Unemployment rate: 2.1%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.4%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.54

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.22

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
3. Joliet, Illinois

  • 2022 average home value: $205,688

  • Livability score: 70

  • Median household income: $77,373

  • Unemployment rate: 4.2%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 10.7%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.05

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.51

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
2. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • 2022 average home value: $195,509

  • Livability score: 75

  • Median household income: $53,978

  • Unemployment rate: 2.2%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.5%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.64

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 23.13

Manuel Hurtado / Shutterstock.com
1. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

  • 2022 average home value: $187,941

  • Livability score: 76

  • Median household income: $63,170

  • Unemployment rate: 3.5%

  • Percentage of people below the poverty line: 11.2%

  • Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.41

  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.78

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the 50 best places to buy a home for under $250,000, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 most populous cities where home values from Jan. 2022 to Jan. 2023 did not go above $250,000 and had an average during that same period below $250,000 according to Zillow's Jan. 2023 data. Once these 100 cities were identified, GOBankingRates looked at the following factors: (1) median household income as sourced from the United States Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey; (2) an overall livability score out of 100 sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents and (4) property crime rate per 1,000residents, both sourced from Neighborhood Scout; (5) Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' preliminary data for December 2022; (6) percent of population living below the poverty line sourced from the United States Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey; and (7) an annual cost of living expenditures estimate (groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation), based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling's Best Places. All factors were then scored and combined, with the lower score being best, and then ranked to give the final placements. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 9, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

