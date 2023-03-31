The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

sdominick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A family home is one of the key elements for many Americans, providing a long-term solution to their housing and a real estate investment for their portfolio. However, in many places in America, housing prices have started to rocket so high that homeownership has become the sort of dream that's only imaginable for the rich. When the median home value in your area is $1 million or more, a 20% down payment alone comes to $200,000.

That's why GOBankingRates has compiled a list of the best options for people who are ready to look beyond the beaten path for a place where houses are affordable and life is good. The study compiled the median home value from cities across the country, limiting itself to just those where prices are under a quarter-million dollars. It then added on factors like crime rates, unemployment and overall livability, scoring each and combining them to rank each city.

So, see if your hometown is one of the places where you can expect to be able to buy a home for a price that's not outrageous.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. Bowling Green, Kentucky

2022 average home value: $237,894

Livability score: 73

Median household income: $43,633

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 25.0%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.67

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.31

Shutterstock.com

49. Kansas City, Missouri

2022 average home value: $212,643

Livability score: 58

Median household income: $60,042

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.0%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.58

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 42.70

gnagel / Getty Images

48. Wichita, Kansas

2022 average home value: $175,602

Livability score: 60

Median household income: $56,374

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.76

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 47.28

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

47. Montgomery, Alabama

2022 average home value: $128,088

Livability score: 65

Median household income: $49,989

Unemployment rate: 2.5%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.2%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.18

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.23

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

46. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

2022 average home value: $217,990

Livability score: 64

Median household income: $50,204

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.0%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.49

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 40.36

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

45. Columbus, Georgia

2022 average home value: $138,836

Livability score: 60

Median household income: $50,542

Unemployment rate: 3.3%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.5%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.17

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.34

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Evansville, Indiana

2022 average home value: $167,195

Livability score: 58

Median household income: $45,649

Unemployment rate: 2.3%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.9%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.44

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.71

Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock.com

43. Springfield, Illinois

2022 average home value: $135,537

Livability score: 61

Median household income: $57,596

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.5%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.38

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.12

Tiago_Fernandez / Getty Images

42. Elkhart, Indiana

2022 average home value: $185,429

Livability score: 65

Median household income: $43,868

Unemployment rate: 2.5%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.6%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.85

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.40

dszc / Getty Images

41. Lubbock, Texas

2022 average home value: $195,999

Livability score: 68

Median household income: $54,060

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 10.85

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.53

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

40. Lafayette, Louisiana

2022 average home value: $202,790

Livability score: 73

Median household income: $55,329

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.5%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.04

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 41.26

Mig Esc / Wikimedia Commons

39. Topeka, Kansas

2022 average home value: $159,014

Livability score: 61

Median household income: $50,870

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.11

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 45.16

Shutterstock.com

38. Corpus Christi, Texas

2022 average home value: $205,269

Livability score: 69

Median household income: $59,993

Unemployment rate: 4.5%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.0%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.79

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 32.65

mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com

37. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2022 average home value: $211,339

Livability score: 75

Median household income: $54,036

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.7%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.98

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 30.02

MechanicSloth / Shutterstock.com

36. McAllen, Texas

2022 average home value: $195,966

Livability score: 81

Median household income: $52,422

Unemployment rate: 6.8%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.0%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.82

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 18.27

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Greensboro, North Carolina

2022 average home value: $228,026

Livability score: 66

Median household income: $51,667

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.86

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.0

Mark Taylor Cunningham / Shutterstock.com

34. Pasadena, Texas

2022 average home value: $206,139

Livability score: 71

Median household income: $61,182

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.9%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.35

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.24

Americasroof / Wikimedia Commons

33. Kansas City, Kansas

2022 average home value: $161,492

Livability score: 59

Median household income: $50,707

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.72

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 21.54

Shutterstock.com

32. Louisville, Kentucky

2022 average home value: $224,899

Livability score: 64

Median household income: $58,357

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.79

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.0

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Wichita Falls, Texas

2022 average home value: $147,753

Livability score: 75

Median household income: $50,856

Unemployment rate: 3.3%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.5%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.82

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.59

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Grand Rapids, Michigan

2022 average home value: $238,003

Livability score: 67

Median household income: $55,385

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.6%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.82

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.81

Shutterstock.com

29. Lake Charles, Louisiana

2022 average home value: $181,000

Livability score: 70

Median household income: $49,913

Unemployment rate: 3.0%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 20.8%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.69

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.24

Anya Douglas / Shutterstock.com

28. Jacksonville, North Carolina

2022 average home value: $205,393

Livability score: 71

Median household income: $47,483

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.3%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.76

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 19.09

Giorgia Basso / Shutterstock.com

27. Killeen, Texas

2022 average home value: $213,014

Livability score: 67

Median household income: $52,072

Unemployment rate: 4.0%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.7%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.19

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 17.18

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Davenport, Iowa

2022 average home value: $160,993

Livability score: 69

Median household income: $56,315

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.8%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.63

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.16

Darren56brown / Wikimedia Commons

25. Warren, Michigan

2022 average home value: $184,946

Livability score: 70

Median household income: $55,153

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.24

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.61

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Roanoke, Virginia

2022 average home value: $224,331

Livability score: 75

Median household income: $48,476

Unemployment rate: 2.6%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.90

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.77

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

23. Indianapolis, Indiana

2022 average home value: $212,980

Livability score: 65

Median household income: $54,321

Unemployment rate: 2.2%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.32

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.20

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Laredo, Texas

2022 average home value: $196,466

Livability score: 72

Median household income: $55,603

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 22.2%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.15

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.37

Shutterstock.com

21. High Point, North Carolina

2022 average home value: $206,176

Livability score: 62

Median household income: $54,331

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.6%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.22

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.82

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Odessa, Texas

2022 average home value: $198,665

Livability score: 63

Median household income: $66,769

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 13.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.92

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.98

BOB WESTON / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Bryan, Texas

2022 average home value: $239,999

Livability score: 73

Median household income: $49,181

Unemployment rate: 2.8%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 23.5%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.79

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 19.60

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Columbus, Ohio

2022 average home value: $235,400

Livability score: 73

Median household income: $58,575

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.96

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.16

Shutterstock.com

17. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

2022 average home value: $182,569

Livability score: 69

Median household income: $59,679

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.9%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.29

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 37.37

Sharon Day / Shutterstock.com

16. Independence, Missouri

2022 average home value: $177,135

Livability score: 71

Median household income: $53,996

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.3%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.52

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.88

RossHelen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. El Paso, Texas

2022 average home value: $190,159

Livability score: 74

Median household income: $51,325

Unemployment rate: 4.0%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.3%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.54

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.73

NSA Digital Archive / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Hamilton, Iowa

2022 average home value: $241,626

Livability score: 74

Median household income: $50,034

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.92

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.95

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Pensacola, Florida

2022 average home value: $234,795

Livability score: 69

Median household income: $59,119

Unemployment rate: 2.3%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.22

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.74

Longview_Texas_iStock-1359209897

12. Longview, Texas

2022 average home value: $200,386

Livability score: 78

Median household income: $53,854

Unemployment rate: 4.0%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.6%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.50

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.23

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Abilene, Texas

2022 average home value: $174,950

Livability score: 75

Median household income: $54,493

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.78

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.68

Gimas / Shutterstock.com

10. Amarillo, Texas

2022 average home value: $181,193

Livability score: 73

Median household income: $55,174

Unemployment rate: 2.6%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.8%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.46

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.71

Malcom K / Flickr.com

9. Tyler, Texas

2022 average home value: $222,562

Livability score: 70

Median household income: $58,385

Unemployment rate: 3.3%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.9%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.50

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.44

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

8. Norman, Oklahoma

2022 average home value: $227,192

Livability score: 76

Median household income: $59,866

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.7%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.17

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.23

Shutterstock.com

7. Hampton, Virginia

2022 average home value: $233,401

Livability score: 72

Median household income: $59,380

Unemployment rate: 3.0%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.87

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.99

pabradyphoto / Getty Images

6. Des Moines, Iowa

2022 average home value: $179,879

Livability score: 75

Median household income: $58,444

Unemployment rate: 2.8%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.32

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.89

Shutterstock.com

5. Lynchburg, Virgina

2022 average home value: $216,265

Livability score: 82

Median household income: $54,015

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.6%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.20

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.90

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

4. Greenbay, Wisconsin

2022 average home value: $206,384

Livability score: 70

Median household income: $55,221

Unemployment rate: 2.1%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.54

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.22

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Joliet, Illinois

2022 average home value: $205,688

Livability score: 70

Median household income: $77,373

Unemployment rate: 4.2%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 10.7%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.05

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.51

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Fort Wayne, Indiana

2022 average home value: $195,509

Livability score: 75

Median household income: $53,978

Unemployment rate: 2.2%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.5%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.64

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 23.13

Manuel Hurtado / Shutterstock.com

1. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

2022 average home value: $187,941

Livability score: 76

Median household income: $63,170

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Percentage of people below the poverty line: 11.2%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.41

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.78

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the 50 best places to buy a home for under $250,000, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 most populous cities where home values from Jan. 2022 to Jan. 2023 did not go above $250,000 and had an average during that same period below $250,000 according to Zillow's Jan. 2023 data. Once these 100 cities were identified, GOBankingRates looked at the following factors: (1) median household income as sourced from the United States Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey; (2) an overall livability score out of 100 sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents and (4) property crime rate per 1,000residents, both sourced from Neighborhood Scout; (5) Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' preliminary data for December 2022; (6) percent of population living below the poverty line sourced from the United States Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey; and (7) an annual cost of living expenditures estimate (groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation), based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling's Best Places. All factors were then scored and combined, with the lower score being best, and then ranked to give the final placements. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 9, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000