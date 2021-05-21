96 best 'never have I ever' questions to save for your next night in
'Never Have I Ever' is the game that probably defined your school and/or university years. It has that same vibe of sitting in a circle with friends, playing Truth or Dare or a card game that feels engrained in your memory - a game with simple rules but exciting results.
Here's a definitive list of the best 'Never Have I Ever' questions (including dirty questions), to see you through your next evening of fun. To be honest, the whole thing is disguised as a game but it's really just an excuse to find out all your friends' hidden secrets, and to create a bit of fun while you're at it. If you actually asked your friends out of the blue if they've ever stood someone up on a date, you might not get the same honesty.
Warning: if you're playing this as a drinking game, remember that wine can be like truth serum, but to always drink responsibly!
So, if you want to find out if your friend has a hidden tattoo you've never seen or how they really ended it with that ex then we've got the perfect list of questions for the perfect night in finding out all your friends skeletons. It's fun, we promise.
Best Never Have I Ever questions
Never have I ever got a tattoo
Never have I ever stood someone up on a date
Never have I ever had a speeding ticket
Never have I ever ghosted someone's texts
Never have I ever lied to get out of going to work
Never have I ever given a fake name
Never have I ever dumped someone over text
Never have I ever been sick on public transport
Never have I ever lied to someone in this room
Never have I ever texted an ex out of nowhere
Never have I ever done a nude streak in public
Never have I ever lied on a dating app
Never have I ever kiss a friend's sibling
Never have I ever been refused entry to a club
Never have I ever had a holiday romance
Never have I ever used someone else's toothbrush
Never have I ever peed in the shower
Never have I ever stalked an ex's new partner on social media
Never have I ever been thrown out of a bar or club
Never have I ever gone skinny dipping
Never have I ever gone out with a friend's ex
Never have I ever fallen in love at first sight
Never have I ever said 'I love you' when i didn't mean it
Never have I ever been mugged
Never have I ever broken a bone
Never have I ever lied about leaving the club early
Never have I ever been sick on my friend/someone else
Never have I ever kissed a celebrity
Never have I ever eaten leftover food from another table at a restaurant
Never have I ever gone on a blind date
Never have I ever stolen anything
Never have I ever been cheated on
Never have I ever dined and dashed
Never have I ever trespassed
Never have I ever spent more than £200 on a night out
Never have I ever DMed a celebrity
Never have I ever paid for a gym class and not attended
Never have I ever caught my parents having sex
Never have I ever been to a nudist beach
Never have I ever pulled an all nighter
Never have I ever cheated on a test or exam
Never have I ever pretended to be someone else
Never have I ever ignored someone I knew in public
Never have I ever ruined an item of clothing I borrowed from a friend
Never have I ever hitchhiked a ride
Never have I ever snuck into a festival or club
Never have I ever lied in this game
Never have I ever peed in public
Never have I ever lied about kissing someone
Never have I ever broken the law
Never have I ever fancied someone in this room
Never have I ever got drunkenly locked out of my house
Never have I ever lied to my boss
Never have I ever slipped into someone's DMs
Never have I ever got a tattoo I regretted
Never have I ever not worn underwear on a night out
Never have I ever looked through my partner’s phone
Never have I ever edited my selfies
Never have I ever used someone else’s Netflix account
Never have I ever watched an entire series in one go
Never have I ever told someone’s secret
Never have I ever returned something after I'd already worn it
Never have I ever dropped my phone in a toilet
Never have I ever Googled my own name
Never have I ever picked a wedgie in public
Never have I ever forgotten where I parked my car
Never have I ever used a cheesy pick up line
Never have I ever cheated on anyone
Never have I ever re-gifted a present I didn’t want
Best never have I ever questions - dirty
Never have I ever had sex in a public place
Never have I ever sent a dirty text to the wrong person
Never have I ever said the wrong name in bed
Never have I ever had a friend with benefits
Never have I ever slept with someone whose name I don't know
Never have I ever been to an adult store
Never have I ever had a threesome
Never have I ever joined the 'mile high' club
Never have I ever sent a sexy selfie
Never have I ever had sex in the sea/a swimming pool
Never have I ever had a one night stand
Never have I ever faked an orgasm
Never have I ever flashed someone
Never have I ever given or received a lap dance
Never have I ever slept with a co-worker
Never have I ever gone back to an ex
Never have I ever been 'walked in on' while having sex
Never have I ever regretted a sexual experience
Never have I ever had a sex dream about someone in this room
Never have I ever had a favourite sex toy
Never have I ever role-played in bed
Never have I ever sucked my partner’s toes
Never have I ever done the walk of shame
Never have I ever Googled sex positions
Never have I ever had a sexy nickname
Never have I ever kissed more than one person in one day
Never have I ever had to hide a love bite
Consider your next night out sorted, and a LOT of new found knowledge about your flatmates! Anyone else feel like they now need a lie down
