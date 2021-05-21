96 best 'never have I ever' questions to save for your next night in

Sophie Leen
·6 min read
Photo credit: Alice Cowling
Photo credit: Alice Cowling

'Never Have I Ever' is the game that probably defined your school and/or university years. It has that same vibe of sitting in a circle with friends, playing Truth or Dare or a card game that feels engrained in your memory - a game with simple rules but exciting results.

Here's a definitive list of the best 'Never Have I Ever' questions (including dirty questions), to see you through your next evening of fun. To be honest, the whole thing is disguised as a game but it's really just an excuse to find out all your friends' hidden secrets, and to create a bit of fun while you're at it. If you actually asked your friends out of the blue if they've ever stood someone up on a date, you might not get the same honesty.

Warning: if you're playing this as a drinking game, remember that wine can be like truth serum, but to always drink responsibly!

So, if you want to find out if your friend has a hidden tattoo you've never seen or how they really ended it with that ex then we've got the perfect list of questions for the perfect night in finding out all your friends skeletons. It's fun, we promise.

Best Never Have I Ever questions

  • Never have I ever got a tattoo

  • Never have I ever stood someone up on a date

  • Never have I ever had a speeding ticket

  • Never have I ever ghosted someone's texts

  • Never have I ever lied to get out of going to work

  • Never have I ever given a fake name

  • Never have I ever dumped someone over text

  • Never have I ever been sick on public transport

  • Never have I ever lied to someone in this room

  • Never have I ever texted an ex out of nowhere

  • Never have I ever done a nude streak in public

  • Never have I ever lied on a dating app

  • Never have I ever kiss a friend's sibling

  • Never have I ever been refused entry to a club

  • Never have I ever had a holiday romance

  • Never have I ever used someone else's toothbrush

  • Never have I ever peed in the shower

  • Never have I ever stalked an ex's new partner on social media

  • Never have I ever been thrown out of a bar or club

  • Never have I ever gone skinny dipping

  • Never have I ever gone out with a friend's ex

  • Never have I ever fallen in love at first sight

  • Never have I ever said 'I love you' when i didn't mean it

  • Never have I ever been mugged

  • Never have I ever broken a bone

  • Never have I ever lied about leaving the club early

  • Never have I ever been sick on my friend/someone else

  • Never have I ever kissed a celebrity

  • Never have I ever eaten leftover food from another table at a restaurant

  • Never have I ever gone on a blind date

  • Never have I ever stolen anything

  • Never have I ever been cheated on

  • Never have I ever dined and dashed

  • Never have I ever trespassed

  • Never have I ever spent more than £200 on a night out

  • Never have I ever DMed a celebrity

  • Never have I ever paid for a gym class and not attended

  • Never have I ever caught my parents having sex

  • Never have I ever been to a nudist beach

  • Never have I ever pulled an all nighter

  • Never have I ever cheated on a test or exam

  • Never have I ever pretended to be someone else

  • Never have I ever ignored someone I knew in public

  • Never have I ever ruined an item of clothing I borrowed from a friend

  • Never have I ever hitchhiked a ride

  • Never have I ever snuck into a festival or club

  • Never have I ever lied in this game

  • Never have I ever peed in public

  • Never have I ever lied about kissing someone

  • Never have I ever broken the law

  • Never have I ever fancied someone in this room

  • Never have I ever got drunkenly locked out of my house

  • Never have I ever lied to my boss

  • Never have I ever slipped into someone's DMs

  • Never have I ever got a tattoo I regretted

  • Never have I ever not worn underwear on a night out

  • Never have I ever looked through my partner’s phone

  • Never have I ever edited my selfies

  • Never have I ever used someone else’s Netflix account

  • Never have I ever watched an entire series in one go

  • Never have I ever told someone’s secret

  • Never have I ever returned something after I'd already worn it

  • Never have I ever dropped my phone in a toilet

  • Never have I ever Googled my own name

  • Never have I ever picked a wedgie in public

  • Never have I ever forgotten where I parked my car

  • Never have I ever used a cheesy pick up line

  • Never have I ever cheated on anyone

  • Never have I ever re-gifted a present I didn’t want

Best never have I ever questions - dirty

  • Never have I ever had sex in a public place

  • Never have I ever sent a dirty text to the wrong person

  • Never have I ever said the wrong name in bed

  • Never have I ever had a friend with benefits

  • Never have I ever slept with someone whose name I don't know

  • Never have I ever been to an adult store

  • Never have I ever had a threesome

  • Never have I ever joined the 'mile high' club

  • Never have I ever sent a sexy selfie

  • Never have I ever had sex in the sea/a swimming pool

  • Never have I ever had a one night stand

  • Never have I ever faked an orgasm

  • Never have I ever flashed someone

  • Never have I ever given or received a lap dance

  • Never have I ever slept with a co-worker

  • Never have I ever gone back to an ex

  • Never have I ever been 'walked in on' while having sex

  • Never have I ever regretted a sexual experience

  • Never have I ever had a sex dream about someone in this room

  • Never have I ever had a favourite sex toy

  • Never have I ever role-played in bed

  • Never have I ever sucked my partner’s toes

  • Never have I ever done the walk of shame

  • Never have I ever Googled sex positions

  • Never have I ever had a sexy nickname

  • Never have I ever kissed more than one person in one day

  • Never have I ever had to hide a love bite

Consider your next night out sorted, and a LOT of new found knowledge about your flatmates! Anyone else feel like they now need a lie down

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP



You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Big hits, blunders and loud barns

    The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs always provides some incredible moments, and this year has been no different.

  • Canada's Shapovalov secures spot in Geneva final with win over Cuevas

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov says a heartbreaking loss against Rafael Nadal last week is now paying off.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Low-A minor league team pleads for mercy during Jacob deGrom's rehab start

    Making a bunch of 20-year-olds face a 102 mph fastball is just cruel. And kind of hilarious.

  • Canada secures Beijing Olympic berth in mixed doubles curling

    Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue wrapped up the berth with a 7-6 win over the Czech Republic on Friday at the world mixed doubles championship.

  • Watch Simone Biles flawlessly land risky Yurchenko double pike in US Classic practice

    No female gymnast has ever completed the move in competition. Biles plans to before the Olympics.

  • Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off after brutal collision with Corey Perry

    Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Seven of Maradona's doctors charged with homicide

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • PGA Championship Day 1: Phil Mickelson rallies back into contention early at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson trails leader Corey Conners by just three shots after Thursday at the PGA Championship.

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Pozzo reflects on Watford, Udinese ahead of 80th birthday

    Giampaolo Pozzo isn't ready to slow down, even ahead of his 80th birthday on Tuesday, but the “dean” of Serie A figures it's a good time to reflect on his family's ownership of Udinese and English club Watford. “I am about to turn 80 and this is a passion for me, so I don’t set any limit for me in the future," Pozzo told The Associated Press. "I will continue as long as I will be healthy. This is a personal hobby.” While next season will be Udinese’s 27th consecutive campaign in Serie A, Watford will be back in the Premier League in August after a year away. Pozzo's son, Gino, has been handed the ownership of the English team. “They did well to get promoted straight away, which isn’t easy,” Giampaolo Pozzo said. “Obviously, survival in the Premier League is fundamental. Obviously, we want to invest resources to stay in the league." The return to the Premier League was overseen by Xisco since December as the club's fifth manager in less than two seasons — making it one of the least stable jobs in the game. “The coach has shown that he is capable,” Pozzo said. “So he has the trust of the family. So there is absolutely no doubt.” Pozzo bought Udinese in 1986, a few months after Silvio Berlusconi purchased AC Milan. When Berlusconi sold Milan in 2017, Pozzo became the “dean” of Serie A. Rather than just avoiding relegation, the challenge at Udinese is qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2013. Its only season making it to the Champions League group stage was in 2005. “The Champions League for Udinese has always been a goal to reach, not an easy one, but we will always fight to get there,” Pozzo said. “The objectives are updated according to the status depending on the economic trend and so on. Never give up.” Not when there's a talent like 26-year-old Argentina attacker Rodrigo de Paul in the team — for now. “Rodrigo de Paul is a very important player in the sense that he is one of the best players I have seen playing in Udine in my 35 years of ownership,” Pozzo said. "He’s a fantastic player. Let’s hope he’ll stay, because we had fun with him and I’d like to have fun again. “As a premise, the club does not need to sell but we are aware that players, important champions, if the opportunity comes from an international club obviously you can not do anything to keep him, no. I hope that now, in this situation of pandemic and so on, maybe he can stay one more year in Udine, so we can all have fun.” The team enters the final game of the season against newly crowned champion Inter Milan sitting 12th in the 20-team standings. “This season, potentially the team could have done better but we have to take into account all the difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pozzo said. “We are happy that this championship has ended and we hope that next year there will no longer be these problems of a health nature and that we can make, let’s say, a normal schedule." ___ This story has been corrected to show Pozzo's birthday is on Tuesday, not Friday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Corey Conners drops out of lead after rough start to second round at PGA Championship

    KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Canada's Corey Conners has relinquished the lead at the PGA Championship. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., shot a 3-over 75 in Friday's second round after entering the day with a two-stroke lead. The Canadian, who had an early morning tee time, was eight shots off the lead at the conclusion of his round at the second major of the men's golf season. Conners started his day with five bogeys and two birdies before playing even-par the rest of the way. The 29-year-old Conners finished his day with a 16-foot birdie putt on No. 9. He played the back nine first. Conners has four top-10 finishes in his past eight PGA Tour events. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Old man Phil Mickelson in the lead at the PGA Championship

    Phil Mickelson is in contention going into the third round of the PGA Championship.