The 50 Best Gifts on Amazon Under $50 to Shop Early This Year

Thais Aquino

The season of giving is gaining on us, and this year’s many curve balls mean our deadline for buying gifts is even sooner than we’re accustomed to. While it may be customary to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to handle present shopping en masse and at a discount, pandemic-related complications could mean slower shipping times, more product sell-outs, and running the risk of an empty-handed gift exchange.

Rather than rolling the dice on 2020, we’re outsmarting the odds this year by playing early and handling our shopping lists today. But that doesn’t mean paying a premium: Amazon’s across-the-board low prices mean the deals happening now are competitive with those expected from the upcoming shopping holidays.

We’ve carefully selected 50 of the absolute best gifts on Amazon that are $50 or less and guaranteed to win over your best friend, mom, white elephant coworker, or, honestly, yourself. Shop the best fashion, beauty, and home Amazon gifts under $50 below — or check out InStyle’s overall top Amazon gift recommendations here.

Best Beauty Gifts

Best Clothing Gifts

Best Shoe Gifts

Best Handbag + Accessory Gifts

Best Home Gifts