50 best gift ideas for every woman in your life

Best gifts for women in 2022

We know, shopping for the favorite women in your life is not the easiest task in the world. Whether it's her birthday, a holiday or any special occasion, trying to find that perfect gift idea for her can feel overwhelming. Here at Reviewed, we prepare all year for this, so we're here to help you get a jump on all of your holiday gifting needs, and hopefully relieve some of that holiday shopping stress, too.

No matter if you're looking for the best gift idea for your mom, wife, girlfriend or grandma, we’ve come up with a list of 50 unique gifts for all the different types of women in your life. From the cook to the techie to the fashionista, we have you covered. Here are our picks for the gifts women want in 2022, including our carefully curated editors' choice gifts, and gifts to fit any budget. Be sure to scroll the entire list as many awesome gifts are still on sale even after Cyber Monday has come and gone!

Gifts for her under $50 Gifts for her under $100 Gifts for her under $200 Splurge worthy gifts for her

Editors' choice gifts for women

Gifts under $50

1. For the one who deserves to be pampered: LifeAround2Angels bath bombs

Best gifts for women: bath bombs

If she loves soaking in the bathtub, she'll love our favorite set of bath bombs. The top-rated LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Set comes with 12 fizzy, colorful and moisturizing bombs. We loved their pleasant scents and how they didn't stain our bathtubs as most other bath bombs do.

$25 at Amazon

2. For the one in a cooking rut: Home Chef gift card

Best gifts for women: Home Chef

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys home-cooked meals but is too busy to cook, give them the gift of easy weeknight dinners with a Home Chef gift card—our favorite meal kit delivery service, which offers “high-quality ingredients, well-written recipes, and fantastic flavors.”

From $25 at Home Chef

3. For the one who lives in pajamas: Ekouaer PJ Set

Best gift for women: Ekouaer PJ Set

Pajamas are a great gift idea, but only if they're comfy! The Ekouaer PJ Set is a popular set you can conveniently shop at Amazon and feel confident about their comfort. Made from a super soft, stretchy viscose fabric, the pj's are available in sizes XS-XXL with 45 color and printed options to choose from, including festive holiday patterns.

$40 at Amazon (Save $6)

4. For the plant lady: A plant from The Sill

Best gifts for women: Plants from The Sill

If you're shopping for someone who loves greenery, a plant from The Sill would make a great gift, whether they have a green thumb or not, since you can shop for both live and faux plants. Our editor reviewed the service and loved it for its wide range of plant types and sizes, as well as the economical prices.

From $29 at The Sill

5. For the wine connoisseur: Winc wine subscription

Best gifts for women: Winc wine

Winc is one of our favorite wine subscriptions and is a fantastic gift for anyone who enjoys their vino. You can easily send them a gift card to get started, then all they have to do is take a quick flavor quiz and Winc will deliver a four-bottle box monthly according to their tastes—including vegan options! There's also no commitment required so they can pause or cancel their membership at any time.

From $30 at Winc

6. For the one with a sweet tooth: Baked by Melissa

Best gifts for women: Baked by Melissa

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones you can eat! These mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa make for a delicious ,edible gift. We tried these bite-sized treats and were immediately obsessed. They're easy to eat and come in a variety of tasty flavors, like chocolate chip cookie dough, red velvet, triple chocolate fudge and mint chocolate chip. They even offer gluten-free and vegan options, so people with dietary restrictions will love them, too.

From $37 at Baked by Melissa

7. For the candle lover: Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle

Best gift for women: Capri Blue candle

If you're shopping for someone who loves home décor, you can never go wrong with a trendy candle as a gift. We love the Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle at Reviewed. Not only does the scent smell amazing, but the chic jars double as pretty home décor. Anthropologie sells tons of styles for Capri Blue candles to fit any aesthetic. They'll look beautiful on any nightstand, counter or coffee table.

$36 at Anthropologie

8. For the beauty lover: Allure Beauty Box

Best gifts for women: Allure Beauty Box

If you ever get stumped on what to give your beauty-loving wife, sister, girlfriend, mom or friend, try one of our favorite beauty subscription boxes, The Allure Beauty Box. Starting at just $19 per month, she'll receive a wide variety of full-size and sample-size makeup and skincare products from high-end, drugstore and indie brands.

From $19 per month at Allure

9. For the one who loves to entertain: Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio

Best gifts for women: Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio

No orange juice? No problem (because this is better)—just drop one of these flavored sugar cubes with fruit into a glass of bubbly, sit back while it dissolves then savor each sip of your mimosa. The Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio is a fun gift and a delicious way to serve mimosas for brunch, parties or any time the mood for mimosa hits!

$30 at Uncommon Goods

10. For the one who appreciates art: Custom photo art from Minted

Best gifts for women: Minted Heart Photo Frame

Create a custom piece of photo art she can hang on the wall and cherish forever. Whether it's pictures of a newborn, snapshots of grandkids or photos from college for a recent graduate, this Heart Snapshot collage art is a sweet and sentimental gift they will truly appreciate.

From $31 at Minted

11. For the sentimental one: Mint & Lily One Heart Initial necklace

Best gifts for women: Mint & Lily necklace

Jewelry doesn't have to be too flashy or expensive to make a statement. Just take a look at the One Heart Initial Necklace from Mint & Lily. Personalize this dainty necklace with two initials and choose from 18K gold plated, 18K rose gold plated or silver. It's super sweet and she will love it.

$39 at Mint ＆ Lily (Save $39)

12. For the makeup artist: A lighted makeup mirror

Best gifts for women: Deweisn Tri-Fold Makeup Mirror

If you’re shopping for someone who loves looking in the mirror or spends a lot of time doing their makeup, a lighted makeup mirror is the way to go. The Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror is the best value makeup mirror we tested, providing perfect views and lighting for picture perfect makeup application.

$30 at Amazon

13. For the wine drinker: Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Glass

Best gifts for women: Corkcicle wine tumbler

A Stemless Wine Glass Tumbler from Corkcicle is a perfect gift for wine drinkers. These cute little cups will keep their drink cold during outdoor gatherings on the beach, solo in their backyard or on the go. It comes in a variety of colors, including one called “Unicorn Magic.”

$25 at Amazon

14. For the low-maintenance one: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Best gifts for women: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is always a popular gift, so if she doesn't have one yet, now is the time—and it's approved by our beauty editor. She tested the hairdryer and found that it absolutely does live up to the hype, especially if you want salon-quality hair from home—in half the time.

$32 at Amazon

15. For the cheese lover: Royal Craft Bamboo Charcuterie Board

Best gifts for women: Royal Craft Bamboo Cheese Board

Anyone who loves to entertain or anyone who eats cheese as their main course will appreciate one of our favorite charcuterie boards. We love how the Royal Craft Bamboo Cheese Board is carved out to keep nuts or other small snacks in place, and for how the handles make it easy to carry, serve or transport to parties.

$20 at Amazon (Save $10)

16. For the one who's always thirsty: Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler

Best gifts for women: Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler

You may recognize this TikTok-famous Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler from your social media feed. The 40-ounce, vacuum-insulated tumbler features a lid with a removable straw, it is shaped to fit into a cup holder and because of it's large size, the convenient handle may be the best feature of all. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous range of matte colors and keeps beverages hot or cold for hours.

From $40 at Amazon

Gifts under $100

17. For every day comfort: lululemon Align leggings

Best gifts for women: lululemon Align leggings

We can never have enough leggings in our closets. We love lululemon's Align leggings at Reviewed. They are the most comfortable leggings many of us have ever owned. Make her gift a complete outfit by adding a coordinating Align Tank Top to your cart.

$98 at lululemon

18. For the one with cold feet: Ugg Slippers

Best gifts for women: Ugg slippers

You can't go wrong with the gift of slippers—especially a cozy pair like these. Not only are Ugg slippers always on trend, but the Ugg Scuffette II Slippers are the best slippers we tested. We loved them for their fluffy wool lining and all day comfort.

$95 at Nordstrom

19. For the one who loves a nice aroma: Saje Aroma Om diffuser

Best gifts for women: Saje Aroma Om Diffuser

Does she come home frazzled after a long day? If so, an essential oil diffuser will make a great gift for her. The Saje Aroma Om is our favorite essential oil diffuser and can run a relaxing scent like Serenity or a cheerful scent like Liquid Sunshine for up to six hours. For the holidays, enjoy a set of Good Cheer seasonal blends and the festive Aroma (Be) Free Ruby Red diffuser, perfect to set the scene (and scent) at any holiday party.

$98 at Saje

20. For the one who loves to cook from scratch: Marcato Atlas 150 pasta maker

Best gifts for women: Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys cooking and loves Italian food, a pasta maker would make for a thoughtful gift. Our favorite pasta maker at Reviewed is the Marcato Atlas 150 which was both easy to use and aced all our tests. With this gift, expect to be invited over for a deliciously, carb-loaded homemade meal.

$82 at Amazon

21. For the curvy fashionista: Nina Parker Crossover Bodysuit and Faux Leather Skirt

Best gifts for women: Nina Parker bodysuit and skirt

Netflix personality Nina Parker's plus-size fashion line is as versatile as it is trendy. The stylish collection offers everything from casual boyfriend jeans to chic dresses and bold matching sets. For a party-perfect holiday gift, she'll love unwrapping this burgundy Crossover Bodysuit and matching Faux Leather Skirt.

From $15 at Macy's

22. For the binger: Roku Ultra

Best gifts for women: Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra Streaming Device is our favorite streaming device for its easy-to-navigate interface and sleek remote. If you know a woman who is addicted to binging reality shows or true crime documentaries, this gift of an enhanced Netflix viewing experience will be greatly appreciated.

$77 at Amazon (Save $23)

23. For the yogi: lululemon yoga mat

Best gifts for women: lululemon yoga mat

Perfect for fitness classes, stretching and of course yoga, a yoga mat is a must. Even if they already own one, the lululemon 5mm mat would be a welcomed upgrade. The mat features a natural rubber base with just a little extra cushion for your body.

$98 at Lululemon

24. For the one with a serious skincare routine: La Mer Moisturizing Crème

Best gifts for women: La Mer Moisturizing Cream

La Mer is an expensive moisturizer with a cult following—and also a perfect gift if you want to really pamper someone. Nordstrom customers loved how refreshing and lightweight it was and how radiant it made their skin feel.

From $100 at Nordstrom

Gifts under $200

25. For the stylish chef: The Always Pan

Best gifts for women: The Always Pan

You heard it from our staff at Reviewed first: The Always Pan is the perfect gift. The influencer-approved kitchen item is not only stylish, but it does the job of eight pieces of cookware. It's a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. Perfect for those who live in small spaces, the Always Pan is an ideal gift for anyone who loves to cook and you can currently grab it on sale for $50 less than its regular price. Our Place's new four-piece Ovenware Set is also a fantastic gift option.

$95 at Our Place (Save $45)

26. For the one with healthy habits: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for women: The Fitbit Charge 5 is our favorite fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is our top pick for Fitbit devices. We loved its comprehensive fitness tracking, sleep tracking as well as built-in GPS. Plus, she'll receive calls and texts on it, making it easy to communicate even when she's on a run.

$100 at Amazon (Save $50)

27. For the one who'd rather be in a robe: Parachute Classic Robe

Best gifts for women: Parachute robe

You can't go wrong with one of our favorite robes. The Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe is a unisex robe designed to fit all body types. We found the Turkish cotton to be very absorbent and great for wearing after showering. It's a comfortable, solid investment for her to wear for years to come.

$109 at Parachute

28. For the weekend warrior: Calpak Luka Duffel

Best gifts for women: Calpak Luka Duffel

For the always-on-the-go woman in your life, gift her something that's as versatile as she is: Calpak's Luka Duffel is a lightweight bag that can be used for the office, gym or traveling. While testing this duffel, I found it to be the perfect size for an overnight trip or carry-on bag, and with nine pockets, there's a place to stash all of my essentials. My favorite feature is the shoe pocket, which was designed to keep stinky shoes separate from your fresh outfit of the day, but truth be told, I actually use this pocket to stash snacks instead of shoes.

$96 at Calpak (Save $24)

29. For the music lover: JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker

Best gifts for women: JBL Flip 6

If you're shopping for someone who loves listening to music or podcasts, consider gifting the JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It's the best value portable Bluetooth speaker we've tested, since it's both durable and waterproof, meaning it can be used anywhere, rain or shine. A portable speaker is always great to have to bring on hikes or use at home, and they're especially great for outdoor gatherings.

$119 at Amazon (Save $11)

30. For the one who loves to read: The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts for women: Kindle Paperwhite

The book lover in your life may already have an e-reader, but who doesn’t enjoy the latest and greatest technology the world has to offer? The Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle we've tested, featuring an amazing glare-free and waterproof display.

$140 at Amazon

31. For the classiest one on the room: Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum

Best gifts for women: Chanel No. 5 parfum

Luxury brand? Check. Classic fragrance? Check. Under $200? Check! This popular Chanel perfume checks all the boxes when it comes to the perfect present. It's a timeless gift with a long-lasting, elegant floral scent that will be cherished.

From $116 at Nordstrom

32. For the one who loves sandals: Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal

Best gifts for women: Birkenstocks

Birkenstocks have made an epic comeback and they are now a footwear staple. I own two pair and they are so comfortable that I wear them almost every day, all year-round, even for neighborhood walks. I recommend the Birkenstock Yao Slide, as well as the less expensive Essentials Arizona waterproof slides, perfect for pool days and rainy days.

Shop Birkenstock at Nordstrom

33. For the one who values comfort: Barefoot Dream Cardigan

Best gifts for women: Barefoot Dream cardigan

When it comes to cardigans and sweaters, we can never own enough. They make great gifts—especially when they’re as cozy as the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan.

From $58 at Nordstrom (Save $58)

34. For the one who cuddles on the couch: A cozy throw blanket

Best gifts for women: throw blankets

Doubling as home décor and personal comfort, throw blankets are a great gift for everyone. For a splurge, try the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw. Another great option is Anthropologie's luxuriously plush Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket.

$147 at Nordstrom

$98 at Anthropologie

35. For the one who is always cold: Orolay jacket

Best gifts for women: Orolay coat

The viral coat everyone loves—(including Oprah Winfrey)—is still a bestseller on Amazon, and for good reason: It's the perfect winter coat. The famous Thickened Down Jacket is simply warm, comfortable and stylish. It comes in over a dozen colors to choose from and the fit is slightly oversized, so it's not too snug when you're wearing multiple layers. I recently purchased the Windproof Puffer Jacket in Pelican for a chilly trip to Chicago and can assure you this Southern California girl was kept warm and cozy, plus it felt incredibly comfortable.

Shop Orolay at Amazon

36. For the foodie: Harry & David Holiday Appetizer Tray with Wine

Best gifts for women: Harry & David appetizer tray

Sometimes more is more. If your gifting a foodie, this is a good concept to go by. With Harry & David's Holiday Appetizer Tray with Wine, she'll get a gourmet holiday spread with a large, delicious assortment of savory meats and cheese, salty snacks and flavorful spreads. In addition to food, two full-size bottles of red wine are included, and it all comes beautifully presented on a festive, red faux leather tray.

$180 at Harry ＆ David

37. For the one who loves curls: GHD Curve Wand

Best gifts for women: GHD Curve Wand

The one who needs a little help in the hairstyling department would love the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand. When we tested curling irons, it came out on top as our favorite. Our beauty editor said, "It's intuitive, heats up quickly and makes the sometimes painstaking process of styling my hair all-around easier."

$199 at Amazon

38. For the cook in a hurry: Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Best gifts for women: Ninja Speedi

Air fryers offer a way to make a healthier, home-cooked version of fried food. The Ninja Speedi SF301 is the best air fryer we tested and would make a great gift for anyone who likes to cook. From frozen fries to chicken wings to even donuts, this gadget can handle it all, including the ability to make a complete meal in under 15 minutes.

$160 at Amazon (Save $40)

Splurge worthy gifts

39. For the diamond lover: Mejuri Large Pavé Diamond Necklace

Best gifts for women: Mejuri pavé diamond necklace

You know the saying: "Diamonds are a girl's best friend." So if she's in need of a new bestie, go ahead and treat her to this gorgeous Pavé Diamond Necklace. Made from 14k solid gold and set with 41 responsibly sourced single cut diamonds, her smile won't be the only thing shining while wearing this this large pavé necklace with a total weight of 0.10 carats and adjustable chain.

$400 at Mejuri

40. For the one who is always listening to music or podcasts: Apple AirPods Pro

Best gifts for women: Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation

Apple’s AirPods Pro are the best true wireless earbuds for iPhones our experts have ever tested. If you’re shopping for a lover of all things Apple, they would adore a pair of the upgraded version, which we also loved. They feature active noise cancelation, a comfortable design and a transparency mode.

$230 at Amazon (Save $20)

41. For the one who loves designer handbags: Tory Burch handbag

Best gifts for women: Tory Burch handbag

Go ahead and spoil her with a Tory Burch handbag, she deserves it! With its clean lines and sculptural hardware, the Eleanor Bag is a bold yet elegant statement piece for a date night or holiday party, while the Ella Basketweave Tote is functional and casual for every day use. The Kira Card Case is a convenient accessory to go with either of these bags and would also make a fantastic stocking stuffer.

Shop Tory Burch gifts

42. For the one who needs help relaxing: Gravity Blanket

Best gifts for women: Gravity Blanket

Weighted blankets are great—and not just because they’re warm, but because they have been known to help you relax. The best-weighted blanket we tested is the Gravity Blanket. It's great to sleep with at night or cuddle up with on the couch.

$174 at Gravity (Save $76)

43. For the one who needs help cleaning: eufy or iRobot vacuum

Best gifts for women: Robot vacuum

We love robot vacuums at Reviewed . The eufy BoostIQ 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner is the best affordable robot vacuum we’ve ever tested, thanks to its slim design and efficient dirt pickup, and would make a great gift for anyone who could use help around the house with minimal effort. If you want to splurge, consider the best robot vacuum we’ve ever tested, the iRobot Roomba j7+. No matter what your budget is, a robot vacuum is always a good choice.

Eufy $130 at Amazon (Save $99)

iRobot $599 at Amazon (Save $200)

44. For the caffeine fiend: Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine

A quality espresso machine is the perfect gift for any coffee connoisseur you want to splurge on. When we tested espresso machines, the Breville Barista Touch was our top choice. The high-end countertop appliance brews rich and delicious espresso and is both easy to use and clean—a clear winner if you ask us.

$880 at Amazon (Save $219)

45. For the one who styles their hair: Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

Best gifts for women: Shark FlexStyle

This best selling, multi-styling hair tool has gone viral and it might be all she needs to look and feel like she just stepped out of the salon. With the FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, hair can be dried, curled, straightened and volumized, all without having to stash a bunch of different hair tools in your cabinet. The attachments easily lock into place, and thanks to a temperature-regulating system, the tool won't cause heat damage.

$280 at Shark Clean

46. For the one who needs a smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 8

Best gifts for women: Apple Watch Series 8

An Apple Watch would be a fantastic gift for the one who is always on their iPhone. We tested the popular Apple Watch Series 8 and it is the best smartwatch we've ever tried, thanks to its outstanding quality and potentially life-saving crash detection. Give the gift of our favorite smartwatch so they can have all of their notifications, music and texts at their fingertips all the time.

$420 at Amazon

47. For the one who enjoys a slow cooked meal: Staub Dutch Oven

Best gifts for women: Staub Cocotte

A great Dutch oven is a kitchen staple and our favorite overall was this Staub Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Round Cocotte which was great at both braising meat and simmering stews. These Dutch ovens are literally hot, so get one for the person in your life who loves cooking.

$360 at Amazon (Save $104)

48. For the busy cook: Ninja Foodi

Best gifts for women: Ninja Foodi

A pressure cooker is the multi-cooker she needs in her life. The Ninja Foodi OL701 is the best one we tested and features 14 cooking functions including slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker and more.

$395 at Amazon

49. For the fitness buff: The Mirror

Best gifts for women: The Mirror

If you're looking to splurge on a fitness buff, consider giving them a workout mirror. We've tested many workout mirrors, and love the Mirror for its mix of classes to choose from and instructors that make exercising fun. Plus, its slim and simple design make it the prettiest and most giftable of all the workout mirrors we tested.

From $745 at Mirror (Save $750)

50. For the gamer: Meta Quest 2

Best gifts for women: Oculus Quest

If she's a gamer, or looking for a new way to escape the daily grind, the Meta Quest 2 might be the right move. The console comes with a massive amount (128 GB) of storage and the VR headset is equipped with an optimized display, capturing 50% more pixels than the original Quest model.

$399 at Amazon

