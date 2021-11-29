The 50 Best Cyber Monday Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop Before They're Gone for Good

cyber monday deals

Now that we've made it through Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and the weekend, Cyber Monday is your last chance to score discounts from top brands. Practically the entire Internet is on sale right now, with deals running across fashion, beauty, and home categories. To help you plan your buys, we rounded up the 50 best Cyber Monday deals from 10 retailers to shop from the comfort of your home over the next day.

As you peruse our list, you'll find incredible fashion deals, like Levi's jeans for $36 at Amazon, Ugg boots for 33 percent off at Nordstrom, a cozy turtleneck sweater for $69 at Madewell, and Spanx leggings for 20 percent off. There are also tons of beauty deals to shop, like this cleansing balm with over 4,000 perfect ratings for $48 at Amazon and a popular T3 hair drying brush for $45 off at Sephora.

For accessories, snag the celeb-loved Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring for $12, and handbags over $250 are going for 30 percent off at Tory Burch. You can also save on home products, like a popular Barefoot Dreams blanket for 20 percent off at Nordstrom and even a KitchenAid stand mixer for 21 percent off at Target.

You only have until tomorrow night to shop these amazing deals, so check out the 10 best Cyber Monday sales happening right now:

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

Sam Edelman Women's Lydell Combat Boot

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale includes more than 10,000 discounts across virtually every category on the site. In the fashion section, you can get a pair of Levi's straight-leg jeans for $36 and Sam Edelman combat boots for 40 percent off. You can also get brand-name beauty products on sale, like the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm for $16 less. And in the home department, you can get a plush weighted blanket for 29 percent off and a best-selling Breville espresso machine for $100 off.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket

At Nordstrom, you'll find top brands like Ugg, Free People, and Charlotte Tilbury majorly discounted. The Ugg McKay Water-Resistant Booties are on sale for 33 percent off, and you can get a Free People pullover sweater for $65. Plus, the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go Eye and Lip Set with four popular products is going for 15 percent off.

Target Cyber Monday Deals

Apple Watch Series 3

Target's Cyber Monday sale section is full of incredible deals in the retailer's most popular categories. You can get a basic T-shirt from A New Day for $4, the Apple Watch Series 3 for $170, and the KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $80 off. There's also furniture for up to 50 percent off and TVs for 30 percent off.

Madewell Cyber Monday Deals

Lynnford Coat in Insuluxe Fabric

Madewell is offering 30 percent off regular-priced items and 40 percent off sale items with the promo code CLICKCLICK at checkout. You can get best-selling denim, cozy sweaters, and seasonal dresses for unbeatable prices. Some standout options include the Somervell Modern Cable Turtleneck Sweater, the Perfect Vintage Straight Jeans, and the Lynnford Coat in Insuluxe Fabric.

Sephora Cyber Monday Deals

IT Cosmetics Superstar Superhero Eye Trio Set

At Sephora, makeup, skincare, and hair care products are on sale for Cyber Monday. You can stock up on skincare in convenient sets like the Summer Fridays Morning Minis with cleanser, cream, and serum, and the Dr. Jart+ Bestseller Kit with four of the brand's most popular products. There's also an It Cosmetics eye makeup set on sale, and you can get the T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush for $40 off.

Spanx Cyber Monday Deals

Faux Leather Leggings

The Spanx Cyber Monday sale is your opportunity to shop best-selling styles for 20 percent off. You can get a pair of The Perfect Pants, which Oprah named one of her Favorite Things, for $88. The sale also includes the popular Faux Leather Leggings, a cozy three-quarter-sleeve top, and the Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra.

Everlane Cyber Monday Deals

The Organic Cotton Turtleneck Waffle Tee

Everlane's Cyber Monday sale is full of elevated basics, and the prices are almost too good to be true. The Organic Cotton Turtleneck Waffle Tee is going for $24, and you can get a cashmere beanie for $36. Plus, the Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jeans are on sale for $20 off.

Anthropologie Cyber Monday Deals

Bow-Front Slip Midi Dress

At the Anthropologie Cyber Monday Sale, you'll find tons of holiday-ready dresses and skirts for discounted prices, like the Smocked Puff-Sleeved Midi Dress for $70 off and the Sachin & Babi Colorblocked Maxi Skirt for $48 off. There's also a Bow-Front Slip Midi Dress on sale that would be perfect for a holiday party. And of course, it wouldn't be an Anthropologie sale without beautiful homegoods. You can get the Floral Bouquet Ceramic Diffuser for $20.

Baublebar Cyber Monday Deals

BAUBLEBAR PISA BRACELET

If you're in the market for new jewelry, Baublebar's Cyber Monday sale is the place to be. You can get 30 percent off the entire site with the promo code BB30 at checkout. Some of the best deals include the gemstone Mini Alidia Ring that Julia Roberts frequently wears for $12, and the Pisa gold beaded bracelet for $10.

Tory Burch Cyber Monday Deals

KIRA QUILTED SMALL SATCHEL

For Cyber Monday, Tory Burch is offering 30 percent off purchases over $250, and the brand has a separate sale section. Now is the time to get timeless bags that you'll have forever, like the Kira Quilted Small Satchel, for a discount. There are also great deals on clothing and shoes, like leather Chelsea boots for $189 and a hand-knit sweater for $209.

