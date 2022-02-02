The 50 Best Cocktail Bars In The UK (You'll Want To Visit Them All)
With dry January finally done and dusted we can get back to enjoying our favourite alcoholic drinks. If you’re a big cocktail fan, finding a good cocktail bar can be overwhelming. There are hundreds to choose from all over the country, but which one will serve the best mojito or porn star martini?
Lucky for us, the list of the 2022 Top 50 Cocktail Bars has been released.
The experimental Lab 22, found in the heart of Wales, takes the top spot after jumping up 32 places in two years thanks to its daring drinks menu from award-winning head bartender Max Hayward.
The list also features bars such as London’s Swift Soho, which is number two on the list, and The Connaught Bar coming in third place, which was also voted number one in the 2021 World’s 50 Best Bars awards.
Other bars include Pennyroyal, which is situated Cardiff, ranking at number 36. It’s known for its friendly neighbourhood vibe and bold, eccentric cocktails.
The bars on the list are voted for by hundreds of experts, bartenders, bar owners and drinks writers. On the hunt for a new cocktail bar? Keep reading.
The Top 50 Cocktail Bars 2022:
1. Lab 22, Cardiff
2. Swift Soho, London
3. The Connaught Bar, London
4. Tayēr + Elementary, London
5. Satan’s Whiskers, London
6. Bramble Bar & Lounge, Edinburgh
7. Three Sheets, London
8. Oriole, London
9. Panda and Sons, Edinburgh
10. Speak in Code, Manchester
11. A Bar With Shapes For A Name, London
12. Disrepute, London
13. Nightjar, London
14. Homeboy Bar, London
15. American Bar, London
16. SCHOFIELD’S BAR, Manchester
17. Opium Cocktails & Dim Sum Parlour, London
18. Coupette, London
19. Artesian, London
20. Scarfes Bar, London
21. Trailer Happiness, London
22. Lucky Liquor co., Edinburgh
23. Happiness Forgets, London
24. Jake’s Bar & Still Room, Leeds
25. Little Mercies, London
26. The Absent Ear, Glasgow
27. The Milk Thistle, Bristol
28. Berry & Rye, Liverpool
29. Laki Kane, London
30. Filthy XIII, Bristol
31. Lyaness, London
32. Roland’s Leeds, Leeds
33. Gungho!, Brighton
34. Hacha, London
35. The Hideout, Bath
36. Pennyroyal, Cardiff
37. Couch, Birmingham
38. Bar Termini, London
39. Below Stairs, Leeds
40. Hey Palu, Edinburgh
41. Public, Sheffield
42. Hedonist, Leeds
43. Present Company, Liverpool
44. The Pineapple Club, Birmingham
45. Publiq., London
46. Ojo Rojo, Bournemouth
47. L’ Atelier du Vin, Brighton
48. Callooh Callay, London
49. Mother Mercy, Newcastle upon Tyne
50. The Cocktail Trading Co, London
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.