50+ Best Buy deals ahead of Black Friday 2022: Save on TVs, phones, games, appliances

Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian and Christopher Groux, Reviewed
Best Buy's Black Friday deals are underway. Check out these amazing tech deals on MacBooks, TVs, headphones, and more.
Best Buy's Black Friday deals are underway. Check out these amazing tech deals on MacBooks, TVs, headphones, and more.

Best Buy's Black Friday 2022 sale remains active, with best-ever savings incredible tech on the top of holiday shopping lists. If you're still searching for a laptop, tablet, TV, or headphones, we've got a simple breakdown of only the real price cuts. The year's most talked about digital goods are clearly highlighted in the list below. These are the best early Black Friday deals Best Buy has to offer as of November 22.

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect TV to complete your home media setup or a reliable tablet that can tackle back-to-back zoom meetings, the tech retailer has tons of devices on sale now ahead of Black Friday 2022. Best Buy's Deal of the Day section will direct you to a list of items on sale at rock-bottom prices. Today, that list includes a digital air fryer, a budget-friendly laptop and a curved gaming monitor.

If you're looking for Best Buy savings all year long, a Totaltech membership will net you exclusive rock-bottom prices on laptops, appliances and more. Plus, you'll enjoy added perks like free 2-day shipping and free installation on select purchases with the $199.99 per year membership.

Update 2:37 PM EST: Black Friday has taken over Best Buy, and we're still here providing live updates on all the latest sales and discounts as they happen. If you're looking for a TV, tablet or tech, keep refreshing the page. -Christopher Groux, Reviewed

10 early Black Friday Best Buy deals to shop today

Save on massagers, laptops, air fryers and so much more at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.
Save on massagers, laptops, air fryers and so much more at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.

  1. Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Digital Air Fryer from $24.99 (Save $25)

  2. Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 24-Inch LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor for $139.99 (Save $110) 

  3. Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 – 13" Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Device Only for $699 (Save $400)

  4. Samsung 1.9-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook from $279.99 (Save $54 to $134)

  5. HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $479.99 (Save $320)

  6. Samsung 24-Inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher for $499.99 (Save $220)

  7. LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $569.99 (Save $730)

  8. MacBook Pro 14-inch Laptop for $1,599 (Save $400)

  9. Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,799.99 (Save $200)

  10. Nikon D850 DSLR 4K Video Camera for $2,499.99 (Save $300)

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Save big on Vizio, Samsung, LG, Sony TVs

Snag a new TV at Best Buy so you can stream in style this holiday season.
Snag a new TV at Best Buy so you can stream in style this holiday season.

More: Shop the best early Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Huge Savings on HP, Lenovo and MacBooks

Get a MacBook Air for less with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.
Get a MacBook Air for less with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

►More: 20+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Best Buy Black Friday gaming deals

PS5 controllers and Xbox Series S on sale now

Save big on Madden 22 for PS5 with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.
Save big on Madden 22 for PS5 with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

Best Buy Black Friday cellphone deals

Samsung Galaxy and Pixel 7 phones for cheap

Score a new phone for less than $150 right now at Best Buy.
Score a new phone for less than $150 right now at Best Buy.

Best Buy Black Friday appliance deals

KitchenAid, GE, and Samsung appliances on sale 

Save on a digital air fryer and other appliances right now at Best Buy.
Save on a digital air fryer and other appliances right now at Best Buy.

►More: Black Friday 2022 appliance deals are here—shop savings at Best Buy, Lowe's and Samsung

Best Buy Black Friday headphone and hearing aid deals

Beats, Sony and Apple AirPods at their lowest prices

Snag some wired headphones at Best Buy for less than $10 ahead of Black Friday 2022.
Snag some wired headphones at Best Buy for less than $10 ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Best Buy Black Friday tablet deals

iPad, Galaxy Tab, and Surface Pro price cuts at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface deals offer some of the biggest laptop savings at Best Buy on Black Friday.
Microsoft Surface deals offer some of the biggest laptop savings at Best Buy on Black Friday.

Best Buy Black Friday tech deals

Waterpik, Garmin, and Theragun highlight today's tech deals.

Waterpik devices are on sale for Black Friday for squeaky clean savings.
Waterpik devices are on sale for Black Friday for squeaky clean savings.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When does Best Buy's Black Friday sale start?

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is live right now. The first Best Buy Black Friday deals began rolling out earlier this month. Right now you can get incredible deals on Sony headphones, Apple laptops, LG TVs and so much more. You can also find new deals every day by browsing Best Buy's daily deals section

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What are the best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

There are tons of early Black Friday savings you can score at Best Buy right now. The retailer has a Sony 55-inch class BRAVIA XR A90J series OLED 4K UHD smart Google TV for $200 off at just $1,799.99. You can also add some style and power to your kitchen with the Samsung over-the-range microwave on sale for as low as $289.99.

Should I shop early Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping! Whether you're looking to turn your living room into a home theater or searching for the best tech gifts out there, Best Buy is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as the best early Black Friday deals are going fast!

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Best Buy?

Black Friday is one of the best times to save on all your tech essentials, including some of the hottest smartphones on the market! Whether you're an Apple or Android fan, you can find incredible Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy. Look for early Black Friday deals now and bookmark this page for even more smartphone savings throughout the holiday shopping season.

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features early Black Friday discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy Black Friday: 50+ deals on appliances, TVs, phones, games

