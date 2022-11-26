The 50 best Black Friday deals under $100 still available—save on clothes, toys, tech and more

Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
·2 min read
Best Black Friday deals 2022 for under $100
Best Black Friday deals 2022 for under $100

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday has come and gone, but you can still score low prices all weekend long!  From clothes to tech to skincare, the time is now to scoop up some deals. Whether you're ready to splurge on yourself or get a head start on some holiday shopping, these extended Black Friday deals are not to be missed!

Are you ready to beat the frizz and save big with some at-home blowouts? The beloved Revlon One-Step Volumizer is on sale for $25.24—that's a $14.63 discount! Are you ready to research your DNA? AncestryDNA kits are selling for more than half of at $49, or a $50 discount. Are you thinking of a new tablet for your kids? The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is $45 off the retail price of $89.99.

Black Friday 2022: 300+ deals still available at Amazon, Walmart and more

Where should you shop this weekend? The guide to the best ongoing Black Friday sales

We found dozens of the best Black Friday deals under $100. Read on to save big!

Top 10 Black Friday deals under $100

  1. AncestryDNA for $49 (Save $50)

  2. Revlon One-Step Volumizer for $25.24 (Save $14.63)

  3. Hulu for $1.99 a month (Save $72)

  4. Kate Spade One In A Million Necklace for $34.80 (Save $23.20)

  5. Bombas Gripper Slippers for $36 (Save $12)

  6. MasterClass Two Memberships for $15/month

  7. Blue Carbon Steel Wok from Made In Cookware for $95 (Save $24)

  8. Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners for $84 (Save $21)

  9. Always Pan from Our Place for $95 (Save $50)

  10. Solo Stove Mesa for $69.99 at Solo Stove (Save $50)

Best Black Friday deals under $25

Best Black Friday deals 2022 for under $25
Best Black Friday deals 2022 for under $25

Best Black Friday deals under $50

Best Black Friday deals 2022 for under $50
Best Black Friday deals 2022 for under $50

Best Black Friday deals under $75

Best Black Friday deals 2022 for under $75
Best Black Friday deals 2022 for under $75

Best Black Friday deals under $100

Best Black Friday deals 2022 for under $100
Best Black Friday deals 2022 for under $100

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide 

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2022: Shop the best deals under $100

