50+ of the best Black Friday deals at Lowe's—DeWalt, GE and so much more

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler and Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
·6 min read
Bring new power and style into your home with these Lowe's Black Friday deals available now.
Bring new power and style into your home with these Lowe's Black Friday deals available now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The Lowe's Black Friday 2022 sales have started early! These are some serious deals you won't want to miss. Whether you are shopping for the best appliances for your home, are dreaming of an outdoor style refresh or you're setting up for the holidaysLowe's has you covered with its amazing collection of early Black Friday deals on tools, appliances, building supplies, carpet, bathroom, lighting, kids' toys and more.

Lowe's Black Friday deals

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

From tackling fall lawn care to gearing up for a full-blown kitchen renovation ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, these early Black Friday 2022 deals on Craftsman, LG and DeWalt are sure to hit the spot. Keep scrolling to get first dibs on all the best home improvements markdowns at the Lowe's early Black Friday sale.

Black Friday 2022: The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the best deals for you to shop

►Reviewed's Top 10: Shop the absolute best early Black Friday deals on Apple, Solo Stove and HexClad

►The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

10 best Lowe's early Black Friday deals

Here are our top ten favorite Lowe's early Black Friday deals on sale today. Scoop epic savings on outdoor furniture and DeWalt power tools.

  1. Ring Video Doorbell for $59.99 (Save $40)

  2. DeWalt 20-Volt 1/2-Inch Cordless Drill with Batteries and Charger for $99 (Save $60)

  3. Shark Navigator lift Away Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum for $99.99 (Save $120)

  4. GE 5-Foot Candlewood Pine Pre-Lit Traditional Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights for $142.40 (Save $35.60)

  5. Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum (Convertible To Handheld) for $159.99 (Save $100)

  6. Sego Lily 55000-BTU Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $274.40 (Save $297.26)

  7. Craftsman 2000 52-Inch 10-Drawer Cabinet for $449 (Save $90)

  8. Whirlpool WED4815EW Dryer for $618 (Save $81)

  9. Samsung WA50R5200AW Washer for $648 (Save $251)

  10. RST Brands Set of 2 Wicker Conversation Chairs for $752.70 (Save $1,177.29)

Best tool and equipment Black Friday deals at Lowe's

Keep your essential hardware organized with this tool cabinet on sale at Lowe's in time for Black Friday.
Keep your essential hardware organized with this tool cabinet on sale at Lowe's in time for Black Friday.

For home improvement projects, head to Lowe's to give your tool kit a serious upgrade. Shop Black Friday deals on Kobalt tool sets and Craftsman storage cabinets.

Best kitchen appliance Black Friday deals at Lowe's

Lowe's has great savings on top-tier appliances from praised brands, like Samsung, for Black Friday.
Lowe's has great savings on top-tier appliances from praised brands, like Samsung, for Black Friday.

Large appliances and other big-ticket items are subject to some of the deepest discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Best cleaning appliance Black Friday deals at Lowe's

Clean up with this top deals on washers and dryers.
Clean up with this top deals on washers and dryers.

Find savings on energy-efficient dishwashers and dryers at the Lowe's sale.

Best vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals at Lowe's

Save big on upright, stick and robot vacuums a the Lowe's Black Friday sales event.
Save big on upright, stick and robot vacuums a the Lowe's Black Friday sales event.

Clean up with these amazing vacuum deals at the Lowe's Black Friday sale's ev

Best outdoor grill and firepit Black Friday deals at Lowe's

Things are heating up with these fantastic deals on outdoor fire pits, grills and patio heaters.

Best outdoor furniture Black Friday deals at Lowe's

Get ready for next spring with these Lowe's deals on outdoor furniture available for Black Friday.
Get ready for next spring with these Lowe's deals on outdoor furniture available for Black Friday.

It is always a great feeling when you can snag expensive patio and outdoor items on sale. Jazz up your exteriors with markdowns on outdoor essentials at the Lowe's Black Friday Month sale.

Best smart home Black Friday deals at Lowe's

Lowe's has a handful of impressive early Black Friday deals available on smart home devices like Google thermostats and Ring security cameras—a worthwhile upgrade for any home or apartment.

View shows, listen to music, make dinner reservations and make your home a smart hub with the Google Nest Hub.
View shows, listen to music, make dinner reservations and make your home a smart hub with the Google Nest Hub.

Best home improvement Black Friday deals at Lowe's

This 5-light kitchen island light is one of many stylish home items on sale at Lowe's for Black Friday.
This 5-light kitchen island light is one of many stylish home items on sale at Lowe's for Black Friday.

Ready to tackle a few home improvement projects before the holidays. Shop Black Friday deals on everything from chandeliers to bathroom cabinets today at Lowe's.

Best holiday decorating Black Friday deals at Lowe's

The holidays are just around the corner and Lowe's has all the best deals on seasonal essentials. Enjoy Black Friday price cuts on yard decorations and artificial Christmas trees now.

Give your home some holiday cheer with these seasonal decorations on sale at Lowe's ahead of Black Friday.
Give your home some holiday cheer with these seasonal decorations on sale at Lowe's ahead of Black Friday.

Best holiday toy Black Friday deals at Lowe's

Did you know that Lowe's has an incredible selection of kids' toys?
Did you know that Lowe's has an incredible selection of kids' toys?

Lowe's has some amazing deals on all sorts of kids' toys—including STEM toys they can learn from.

The ultimate Black Friday 2022 shopping guide

When do Lowe's Black Friday deals start?

Tons of Lowe's Black Friday deals are already live. We expect to see even more Black Friday deals on everything from kitchen appliances to power tools ahead of Black Friday 2022 on Friday, November 25.

What are the best Lowe's early Black Friday deals?

Lowe's early Black Friday 2022 deals are now online and some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on home appliances, power tools, smart home devices and seasonal essentials. Browse serious price cuts on Samsung dishwashers and refrigerators right now, or opt for huge savings on power tools, like the Kobalt brushless power tool combo kit. Meanwhile, if you're already in Christmas mode, don't pass up Lowe's deals on artificial Christmas trees and yard decorations.

Whatever it is you're looking for, be sure to bookmark this page and check out our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Lowe's deals and tons of other can't-miss Black Friday 2022 sales.

What should I buy at Lowe's Black Friday sale?

Lowe's Black Friday sale is one of the best places to save on big-ticket home improvement essentials. If you're in the market for major home appliances, power tools or smart tech, the time to shop is now.

Right now we are looking at major markdowns on essential appliances, like the Samsung RF28T5001SR French door refrigerator for just $1,499—an unbelievable $700 markdown. Meanwhile, the Black Friday sale is also a killer opportunity to stock up on smaller items at some of the best prices we've seen all year—you can save on everything from bathroom faucets and screwdriver sets to lightbulbs and Christmas decorations.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25, but deals don't end there. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 and the deals will keep going.

Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after. Luckily, Lowe's Black Friday sale is already live, so you don't need to wait until the end of the month to save big.

Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?

While Black Friday deals may be similar to Cyber Monday deals, many early Black Friday deals offered this week could be sold out by the time we reach the official shopping holiday on Friday, November 25. As with all deals, it’s our advice to shop early, as some deals end without warning and others may sell out.

Our Executive Editor of Commerce, Tercius Bufete, offers this bit of sage advice, “Retailers offer generous return policies during the holiday season. Remember, a deal in the hand is better than two in the bush—especially when you can return or get a price match on the bird.”

Lowe's Black Friday deals

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best Lowe's Black Friday deals on tools, appliances and more

Latest Stories

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

    DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew