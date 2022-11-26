The 50 best Black Friday deals under $50 you can still get—save on clothes, tech, skin care and more

Get the best Black Friday deals under $50.
Black Friday 2022 has come and gone, but you can still find deals all weekend long on your favorite items. From clothes to tech to skincare, this is the best time to shop for yourself or a loved one ahead of the holidays. These Black Friday extended deals are not to be missed!

In need of a cozy sweater to keep you warm this winter? This Aerie Sugar Rush Sweater is $41.97, saving you $27.98 off the retail price of $69.95. Know a loved one who needs a new tablet for school? The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is $45 off the retail price of $89.99. We found the best Black Friday deals under $50 below from your favorite retailers below.

Black Friday: Shop 300+ deals still live at Amazon, Walmart and more

►Epic dealGet Hulu for just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this Black Friday deal

Save $21 off these Adidas Lite Racer Sneakers for Black Friday.
The 10 best Black Friday deals under $50

  1. AncestryDNA for $49 at Ancestry (Save $50)

  2. lululemon Align leggings for $29 at lululemon (Save $100)

  3. Revlon One-Step Volumizer for $25.24 at Amazon (Save $14.63)

  4. Crest 3D Whitestrips for $29.99 at Amazon (Save $16)

  5. Hulu for $1.99 a month at Hulu (Save $72)

  6. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 at Amazon (Save $38)

  7. Squatty Potty Original 7-Inch for $12.50 at Squatty Potty (Save $12.50)

  8. Adidas Lite Racer for $49 at Adidas (Save $21)

  9. Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $30.08 at Amazon (Save $14.87)

  10. Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) at Amazon for $44.99 (Save $40)

Best Black Friday deals under $10

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $10.
  1. Hulu for $1.99 a month at Hulu (Save $72)

  2. HBO Max for $1.99 a month at HBO Max (Save $24)

  3. Aerie Crew Socks for $5.97 at Aerie (Save $3.98)

  4. Sorry! Kids Board Game for $6 at Walmart (Save $5.99)

  5. L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Color Change Doll for $6.50 at Amazon (Save $4.49)

  6. 60-Watt Color Changing LED Light Bulb for $7.48 at Home Depot (Save $2.49)

  7. ​​Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 at Walmart (Save $2 to $7.98)

  8. Jingle Balms Burt’s Bees 4-Pack Gift Set for $9.59 at Burt's Bees (Save $2.40)

  9. Skims Summer Mesh Briefs for $10 at Nordstrom (Save $14)

  10. The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4 for $10 at Walmart (Save $8.02)

Best Black Friday deals under $20

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $20.
  1. Squatty Potty Original 7-Inch for $12.50 at Squatty Potty (Save $12.50)

  2. Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max Case at Amazon for $13.59 (Save $16.40)

  3. Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen for $13.98 at Amazon (Save $11.01)

  4. MasterClass Two Memberships for $15/month

  5. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $15.96 at Amazon (Save $3.99)

  6. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 at Amazon (Save $38)

  7. Adidas Aeroready Designed to Move Sport Shorts for $18 at Adidas (Save $12)

  8. Kate Spade Tinsel Boxed Small Box Holder for $19 at Kate Spade (Save $70)

  9. The Jackbox Party Pack 8 for Nintendo Switch (Digital Code) for $19.49 at Amazon (Save $10.50)

  10. Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 at Amazon (Save $14.35)

Best Black Friday deals under $30

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $30.
  1. Rifle Paper Co 12-Month Spiral Planner for $21 (Save $9)

  2. JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $24.95 at Amazon (Save $25.00)

  3. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 at Amazon (Save $25)

  4. Aerie OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Leggings for $25 at Aerie (Save $20)

  5. Crocs Classic Clog for $25 at Crocs (Save $25)

  6. Revlon One-Step Volumizer for $25.24 at Amazon (Save $14.63)

  7. Kate Spade Tinsel Small Cosmetic Case for $29 at Kate Spade (Save $50)

  8. lululemon Align leggings for $29 at lululemon (Save $100)

  9. Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 at Amazon (Save $19.97)

  10. Crest 3D Whitestrips for $29.99 at Amazon (Save $16)

Best Black Friday deals under $40

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $40.
  1. Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $30.08 at Amazon (Save $14.87)

  2. Apple AirTab Leather Key Ring for $31.46 at Amazon (Save $3.54)

  3. Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars Holiday for $31.99 at Amazon (Save $28)

  4. Kate Spade One In A Million Necklace for $34.80 at Nordstrom (Save $23.20)

  5. Headspace Annual Subscription for $34.99 at Headspace (Save $35)

  6. Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 at Amazon (Save $45)

  7. Bombas Gripper Slippers for $36 at Bombas (Save $12)

  8. Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Piece Set for $39 at QVC (Save $8.50)

  9. Levi's 501 '93 Straight Leg Jeans for $39.20 at Nordstrom (Save $58.80)

  10. Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell for $39.49 (Save $17.20)

Best Black Friday deals under $50

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $50.
  1. Aerie Sugar Rush Sweater for $41.97 at Aerie (Save $27.98)

  2. Squatty Potty Bamboo Folding for $44 at Squatty Potty (Save $10)

  3. Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet from $44.99 at Amazon (Save $45)

  4. Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) at Amazon for $44.99 (Save $40)

  5. Slip-on Crocs for $44.99 at Crocs (Save $15)

  6. Henckels Classic Chef's Knife for $45.99 (Save $70.01)

  7. Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm for $46.20 at Amazon (Save $19.80)

  8. Madewell Readfield Rib Slim Fit Pullover Sweater for $47.70 at Nordstrom (Save $31.80)

  9. AncestryDNA for $49 at AncestryDNA (Save $50)

  10. Adidas Lite Racer for $49 at Adidas (Save $21)

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

