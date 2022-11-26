The 50 best Black Friday deals under $50 you can still get—save on clothes, tech, skin care and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Black Friday 2022 has come and gone, but you can still find deals all weekend long on your favorite items. From clothes to tech to skincare, this is the best time to shop for yourself or a loved one ahead of the holidays. These Black Friday extended deals are not to be missed!
There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.
In need of a cozy sweater to keep you warm this winter? This Aerie Sugar Rush Sweater is $41.97, saving you $27.98 off the retail price of $69.95. Know a loved one who needs a new tablet for school? The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is $45 off the retail price of $89.99. We found the best Black Friday deals under $50 below from your favorite retailers below.
►Black Friday: Shop 300+ deals still live at Amazon, Walmart and more
►Epic deal: Get Hulu for just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this Black Friday deal
The 10 best Black Friday deals under $50
Revlon One-Step Volumizer for $25.24 at Amazon (Save $14.63)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 at Amazon (Save $38)
Squatty Potty Original 7-Inch for $12.50 at Squatty Potty (Save $12.50)
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $30.08 at Amazon (Save $14.87)
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) at Amazon for $44.99 (Save $40)
Best Black Friday deals under $10
L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Color Change Doll for $6.50 at Amazon (Save $4.49)
60-Watt Color Changing LED Light Bulb for $7.48 at Home Depot (Save $2.49)
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 at Walmart (Save $2 to $7.98)
Jingle Balms Burt’s Bees 4-Pack Gift Set for $9.59 at Burt's Bees (Save $2.40)
The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4 for $10 at Walmart (Save $8.02)
Best Black Friday deals under $20
Squatty Potty Original 7-Inch for $12.50 at Squatty Potty (Save $12.50)
Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max Case at Amazon for $13.59 (Save $16.40)
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen for $13.98 at Amazon (Save $11.01)
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $15.96 at Amazon (Save $3.99)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 at Amazon (Save $38)
Adidas Aeroready Designed to Move Sport Shorts for $18 at Adidas (Save $12)
Kate Spade Tinsel Boxed Small Box Holder for $19 at Kate Spade (Save $70)
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 for Nintendo Switch (Digital Code) for $19.49 at Amazon (Save $10.50)
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 at Amazon (Save $14.35)
Best Black Friday deals under $30
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $24.95 at Amazon (Save $25.00)
Aerie OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Leggings for $25 at Aerie (Save $20)
Revlon One-Step Volumizer for $25.24 at Amazon (Save $14.63)
Kate Spade Tinsel Small Cosmetic Case for $29 at Kate Spade (Save $50)
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 at Amazon (Save $19.97)
Best Black Friday deals under $40
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $30.08 at Amazon (Save $14.87)
Apple AirTab Leather Key Ring for $31.46 at Amazon (Save $3.54)
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars Holiday for $31.99 at Amazon (Save $28)
Kate Spade One In A Million Necklace for $34.80 at Nordstrom (Save $23.20)
Headspace Annual Subscription for $34.99 at Headspace (Save $35)
Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 at Amazon (Save $45)
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Piece Set for $39 at QVC (Save $8.50)
Levi's 501 '93 Straight Leg Jeans for $39.20 at Nordstrom (Save $58.80)
Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell for $39.49 (Save $17.20)
Best Black Friday deals under $50
Squatty Potty Bamboo Folding for $44 at Squatty Potty (Save $10)
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) at Amazon for $44.99 (Save $40)
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm for $46.20 at Amazon (Save $19.80)
Madewell Readfield Rib Slim Fit Pullover Sweater for $47.70 at Nordstrom (Save $31.80)
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide
Black Friday: 300+ deals from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more
Black Friday sales: 105+ best ongoing Black Friday sales to shop now
Amazon Black Friday sale: Shop deals on tech, home goods, toys and fashion
Walmart Black Friday sale: 100+ deals on Shark, Apple, Keurig and Vizio
Best Buy Black Friday sale: Save on Sony, Apple, Samsung and more
Target Black Friday sale: Discounts on air fryers, furniture, smart tech and more
Lowe’s Black Friday sale: Shop markdowns on GE, DeWalt and Samsung
Nordstrom Black Friday sale: 70+ deals on Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and more
Samsung Black Friday sale: Savings on smartphones, appliances and TVs
Wayfair Black Friday sale: 60+ best deals on Martha Stewart, KitchenAid, Dyson
Black Friday TV deals: Shop discounts on LG, TCL, Hisense and Samsung screens
Black Friday Apple deals: Save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches
Black Friday toy deals: 100+ best deals on LEGO, Melissa & Doug, shopDisney
Black Friday appliance deals: Score new appliances for less by Samsung, LG
Black Friday laptop deals: 45+ laptop deals at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy
Black Friday mattress deals: Save on mattresses on Leesa, Nectar, Purple
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2022: The best deals under $50