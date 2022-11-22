50+ best Black Friday deals right now on appliances at Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe's

Update your home essentials with these Black Friday appliance deals available now.
Update your home essentials with these Black Friday appliance deals available now.

Black Friday 2022 is this week (Friday, November 25!), but early sales have already dropped across major retailers. Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to shop for large appliances, since higher-ticket items like that tend to see the deepest discounts. If you're looking for the best deals on washers, dryers, ovens, fridges, or other essential home appliances, you've come to the right place: We've found the best Black Friday deals on appliances at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and more.

The likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering incredible discounts on essential home appliances. Even with the lowered prices, you'll still get devices with smart features, plenty of space and touches of style that'll liven up any spot in your house.

If you want something simple and chic to start with, there's the Farberware Classic stainless-steel microwave on sale at Kohl's for $76.49. Typically listed for $139.99, you can get the 1000-watt kitchen essential for a whopping $63.50 off thanks to promo code ENJOY15. Farberware says the microwave has 10 power levels and auto-cooking programs so you can do anything from reheating pizza to popping a fresh bag of popcorn. It can also automatically adjust its cooking level mid-cycle to ensure the best possible result.

That's just a taste of the early savings you can score. Check out more amazing picks below!

Update 1012AM EST: Black Friday sales have finally dropped, and we'll be providing live coverage throughout the sales event—on appliances and everything else. Stop by to find the latest news on the best deals that haven't sold out yet! — Mark Brezinski, Reviewed

The 10 best Black Friday appliance deals

  1. Samsung Bespoke 29 cu ft. 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Beverage Center at Home Depot for $2,598 (Save $1,001)

  2. GE Appliances 30" 5.6 Cubic Feet Gas Slide-In Convection Range at Wayfair for $1,146.69 (Save $852.31)

  3. LG 27.8-Cubic-Foot 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System at Best Buy from $2,399.99 (Save $320 to $700)

  4. Samsung 6-Cubic Foot Smart Slide-in Stainless-Steel Gas Range at Samsung from $749 (Save $544.98 to $694.98)

  5. Fisher & Paykel 24-Inch 5 Series Drawer Dishwasher at Appliances Connection for $799 (Save $487.39)

  6. Whirlpool 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator at Best Buy from $699.99 (Save $280 to $325)

  7. LG 24-Inch Front Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher at Best Buy from $599.99 (Save $200 to $300)

  8. GE 5.0-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Convection Range with Self-Steam Cleaning and No-Preheat Air Fry at Best Buy for $799.99 (Save $280)

  9. Maytag 4.5-Cubic-Foot Top Load Washer with Extra Power at Abt for $625 (Save $224)

  10. GE 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave at Best Buy from $239.99 (Save $102 to $181)

Best Black Friday refrigerator deals

Save big on quality refrigerators that are spacious and stylish with these Black Friday deals at Best Buy, Lowe's and Amazon.

Keep your favorite meals fresh with this LG refrigerator on sale in time for Black Friday.
Keep your favorite meals fresh with this LG refrigerator on sale in time for Black Friday.

Best Black Friday dishwasher deals

Black Friday 2022 is the perfect time to scoop discounts on dishwashers. Shop the top deals available now on models from Amana, Frigidaire, LG and GE.

Black Friday appliance deals include countertop dishwashers on sale at Amazon
Black Friday appliance deals include countertop dishwashers on sale at Amazon

Best Black Friday washer and dryer deals

Give your laundry room a major upgrade by shopping the best Black Friday appliance sales on top-rated washers and dryers. Look to Lowe's, Appliances Connection and more for major savings.

This Samsung dryer is available at a major discount
This Samsung dryer is available at a major discount

Best Black Friday microwave deals

Looking for microwave markdowns? We found Black Friday deals on select models at Amazon, Best Buy and Abt starting at less than $60.

Prepare your favorite leftovers with the help of top-rated microwaves on sale for Black Friday.
Prepare your favorite leftovers with the help of top-rated microwaves on sale for Black Friday.

Best Black Friday range deals

Give your kitchen a refresh by shopping discounts on gas and electric ranges right now. Look to Best Buy for steep savings on GE, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.

Make your kitchen complete with this GE gas range on sale for Black Friday.
Make your kitchen complete with this GE gas range on sale for Black Friday.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on home appliances. Whether you’re shopping for a new oven, the latest refrigerator or an updated laundry room setup, Black Friday 2022 will have you covered with some of the lowest prices of the year.

