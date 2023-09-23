50 Amazon Customer Most-Loved Fall Fashion Styles—Up to 85% Off
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.
Including finds from Kate Spade, Adidas, Levi’s, and more.
It’s officially the first day of fall and cooler weather is finally here to stay. Amazon is celebrating accordingly with tons of discounted popular fashion staples, up to 85 percent off.
Amazon’s Customers’ Most-Loved section is filled with shoppers' very favorite fashion picks across a wide range of clothing styles and accessories. All items within the section have earned a five-star rating from reviewers who love these tried-and-true picks. Plus, there are dozens of marked down pieces including cozy sweaters, comfy pants, stylish dresses, and more just in time for autumn.
10 Best Most-Loved Deals Overall
85% Off: Jessica Simpson Adored High-Rise Skinny Jeans, from $11 (was $70)
Editor-Loved: Dr. Martens Faux Fur Leonore Chelsea Boot, from $117 (was $180)
Double Discount: Lillusory Turtleneck Knit Sweater, $21 with coupon (was $60)
Rare Find: Kate Spade Kiya Square Sunglasses, $59 (was $160)
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High-Waisted Yoga Pants, $21 (was $30)
Chicwish Open-Front Coat Cardigan, $46 (was $90)
Automet Long-Sleeve Plaid Shacket, $20 with coupon (was $50)
Fossil Jolie Crossbody Purse, $120 (was $195)
Fuinloth Lightweight Quilted Vest, $31 (was $40)
Big Dart Button-Down Blouse, $30 (was $37)
Related: Amazon Has the Best Halloween Decorations for Your Porch, and They’re All Under $35
Not only are these deals highly rated and perfect for fall, they also include several items from popular brands. You can expect to find deals from Kate Spade, Levi’s, Adidas, Nine West, Dr. Martens, Fossil, and Michael Kors. Plus, score Chelsea boots, ballet flats, designer watches, shackets, sunglasses, and more, starting at just $11.
Dr. Martens Faux Fur Lined Leonore Chelsea Boot
$180
$117
Boot season is back and these Dr. Martens Chelsea booties are the perfect fall and winter shoe to have in your wardrobe. The versatile pick is comfortable and warm due to its cushioned insole and faux fur lining, so your feet will feel their best even in cold temperatures. The shoes also have a slip-resistant bottom, making them great for rainy days or snow outings. One shopper noted they “held up beautifully” in below freezing temperatures and another person wrote, “[They’re] the warmest and best-looking boots I’ve ever owned.” Be sure to grab the boots while they’re on sale for $117.
Fossil Jolie Crossbody Purse
$195
$120
A leather bag is a must-have in the fall, and this Fossil Crossbody Purse is a steal at just $120. The multifunctional purse can be worn across your body or over your shoulder for everyday errands, traveling, or work. The bag offers plenty of room to store all of your daily essentials such as a phone, wallet, or keys. And there’s a hidden external pocket as well as two pockets inside to securely hold other items. The purse is made with leather and comes in 11 different colors, including brown, black, and mahogany.
Fuinloth Lightweight Quilted Vest
$37
$30
Vests have made a major comeback this fall, and this $26 popular quilted vest is no exception. The Amazon best-seller has more than 19,200 five-star ratings with shoppers dubbing it “the perfect vest” thanks to its lightweight design and shape. The vest comes with a collared neck, fitted waist, and zipper closure to easily wear outside. Plus, it comes with two built-in pockets to keep your hands warm and hold your keys or phone. Many shoppers say the versatile jacket can be worn well into winter and even spring since it is warm on its own, yet thin enough for layering.
Most-Loved Blouse and Sweater Deals
It’s time to swap out your summer tanks and tees with tops that offer a little more coverage. There are so many deals available on shopper-loved fall blouses and sweaters right now, including long-sleeved shirts, corduroy button-downs, and quilted pullovers. Plus, there are plenty of ways to layer your look with marked-down cardigans and cozy turtlenecks—up to 66 percent off for a limited time.
Zesica Turtleneck Knit Sweater, $46 (was $55)
Ouges Long-Sleeve Open Cardigan, $26 (was $56)
Dokotoo Ruffle Bubble-Sleeve Blouse, $29 (was $36)
Btfbm Long-Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater, $37 with coupon (was $56)
Kirundo Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Knit Sweater, $34 with coupon (was $60)
Salent Oversized Knit Sweater, $42 with coupon (was $60)
Merokeety Cable Knit Button Cardigan, $32 with coupon (was $50)
Zesica Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Sweater, $31 with coupon (was $41)
Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shirt, $32 with coupon (was $46)
Btfbm Quilted Zipper Pullover Sweatshirt, $36 (was $42)
Most-Loved Dress and Skirt Deals
Fall weddings, gamedays, and holiday outings are finally here. And there are plenty of popular dresses and skirts on sale to help you look the part. You can expect to find best-selling flowy dresses, knit sweater dresses, and midi pleated skirts for as low as $21. Whether you’re going for a casual or elevated look, there are plenty of options available from relaxed T-shirt dresses to structured pencil skirts.
Anrabess Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $35 with coupon (was $63)
Amoretu Flowy Tunic Shift Dress, from $33 (was $53)
Grecerelle Short-Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress, $36 (was $46)
PrettyGarden Long Lantern Sleeve Knit Dress, $27 (was $48)
Exlura High-Waist Pleated Midi Swing Skirt, $34 (was $60)
Grace Karin Pleated Chiffon Midi Swing Skirt, $38 (was $52)
Merokeety T-Shirt Midi Dress, $36 (was $43)
Anrabess Turtleneck Knit Sweater Dress, $37 (was $67)
MakeMeChic High-Waisted Plaid Pencil Skirt, $27 (was $31)
Pink Queen Loose Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $21 with coupon (was $44)
Most-Loved Pant Deals
‘Tis the season for jeans, leggings, and comfy pants, and thankfully these picks below are all on sale. There are so many customers’ most-loved styles available from popular brands, like Hanes, Levi’s, Lee, Nine West, and more. You can grab discounted skinny, wide-leg, straight, and flare jeans all for as low as $12. And if you’re looking for new work pants, there are plenty of comfortable and stylish finds available, including high-waisted pants, palazzo trousers, and more.
Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High-Rise Jean, $12 (was $40)
Hanes Sport Performance Fleece Jogger, $19 (was $33)
Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans, from $49 (was $80)
Ueu Loose Wide-Leg Yoga Lounge Pants, $28 with coupon (was $43)
Tronjori High-Waisted Palazzo Pants, $33 with coupon (was $40)
Hdlte High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans, $40 (was $80)
Lee Relaxed Fit All Day Straight-Leg Pant, from $27 (was $43)
Nine West High-Rise Perfect Skinny Jean, from $21 (was $40)
Grapent High-Waisted Flare Jeans, $42 (was $56)
Grace Karin High-Waisted Pencil Pants, $26 (was $38)
Most-Loved Shoe and Accessory Deals
Your fall wardrobe wouldn’t be complete without new shoes and accessories, and these deals are sure to impress. There are several discounted shoe styles available like these Dr. Scholl’s slip-ons, classic Adidas sneakers, and popular knit ballet flats. And you can save on other must-have accessories, including this Anne Klein watch, these Michael Kors sunglasses, and this Montana West Tote—all up to 55 percent off.
Michael Kors Chelsea Aviator Sunglasses, $45 (was $99)
Athlefit Chunky Chelsea Boots, from $52 (was $66)
Montana West Tote Bag, $25 with coupon (was $40)
Frank Mully Knit Ballet Flats, $32 (was $50)
Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzz’n Slippers, $31 (was $60)
JW Pei Mini Flap Crossbody Bag, $67 (was $79)
Dr. Scholl’s Nova Slip-On Sneakers, from $34 (was $70)
Aldo Greenwald Crossbody Bag, $50 (was $75)
Adidas Nizza Platform Sneakers, from $60 (was $75)
Anne Klein Bracelet Watch, $28 (was $55)
Jessica Simpson Adored High-Rise Skinny Jeans
$70
$11
Amoretu Flowy Tunic Shift Dress
$53
$33
Aldo Greenwald Crossbody Bag
$75
$50
Automet Long-Sleeve Plaid Shacket
$50
$20
PrettyGarden Long Lantern Sleeve Knit Dress
$48
$27
Dr. Scholl’s Nova Slip-On Sneaker
$70
$34
Grace Karin High-Waisted Pencil Pants
$38
$26
Kate Spade Kiya Square Sunglasses
$160
$60
For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on Real Simple.