50 Amazon Customer Most-Loved Fall Fashion Styles—Up to 85% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including finds from Kate Spade, Adidas, Levi’s, and more.

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland



It’s officially the first day of fall and cooler weather is finally here to stay. Amazon is celebrating accordingly with tons of discounted popular fashion staples, up to 85 percent off.

Amazon’s Customers’ Most-Loved section is filled with shoppers' very favorite fashion picks across a wide range of clothing styles and accessories. All items within the section have earned a five-star rating from reviewers who love these tried-and-true picks. Plus, there are dozens of marked down pieces including cozy sweaters, comfy pants, stylish dresses, and more just in time for autumn.

10 Best Most-Loved Deals Overall

Related: Amazon Has the Best Halloween Decorations for Your Porch, and They’re All Under $35

Not only are these deals highly rated and perfect for fall, they also include several items from popular brands. You can expect to find deals from Kate Spade, Levi’s, Adidas, Nine West, Dr. Martens, Fossil, and Michael Kors. Plus, score Chelsea boots, ballet flats, designer watches, shackets, sunglasses, and more, starting at just $11.

Dr. Martens Faux Fur Lined Leonore Chelsea Boot

Amazon

$180

$117

Buy on Amazon

Boot season is back and these Dr. Martens Chelsea booties are the perfect fall and winter shoe to have in your wardrobe. The versatile pick is comfortable and warm due to its cushioned insole and faux fur lining, so your feet will feel their best even in cold temperatures. The shoes also have a slip-resistant bottom, making them great for rainy days or snow outings. One shopper noted they “held up beautifully” in below freezing temperatures and another person wrote, “[They’re] the warmest and best-looking boots I’ve ever owned.” Be sure to grab the boots while they’re on sale for $117.

Story continues

Fossil Jolie Crossbody Purse

Amazon

$195

$120

Buy on Amazon

A leather bag is a must-have in the fall, and this Fossil Crossbody Purse is a steal at just $120. The multifunctional purse can be worn across your body or over your shoulder for everyday errands, traveling, or work. The bag offers plenty of room to store all of your daily essentials such as a phone, wallet, or keys. And there’s a hidden external pocket as well as two pockets inside to securely hold other items. The purse is made with leather and comes in 11 different colors, including brown, black, and mahogany.

Fuinloth Lightweight Quilted Vest

Amazon

$37

$30

Buy on Amazon

Vests have made a major comeback this fall, and this $26 popular quilted vest is no exception. The Amazon best-seller has more than 19,200 five-star ratings with shoppers dubbing it “the perfect vest” thanks to its lightweight design and shape. The vest comes with a collared neck, fitted waist, and zipper closure to easily wear outside. Plus, it comes with two built-in pockets to keep your hands warm and hold your keys or phone. Many shoppers say the versatile jacket can be worn well into winter and even spring since it is warm on its own, yet thin enough for layering.

Most-Loved Blouse and Sweater Deals

Amazon

It’s time to swap out your summer tanks and tees with tops that offer a little more coverage. There are so many deals available on shopper-loved fall blouses and sweaters right now, including long-sleeved shirts, corduroy button-downs, and quilted pullovers. Plus, there are plenty of ways to layer your look with marked-down cardigans and cozy turtlenecks—up to 66 percent off for a limited time.

Most-Loved Dress and Skirt Deals

Amazon

Fall weddings, gamedays, and holiday outings are finally here. And there are plenty of popular dresses and skirts on sale to help you look the part. You can expect to find best-selling flowy dresses, knit sweater dresses, and midi pleated skirts for as low as $21. Whether you’re going for a casual or elevated look, there are plenty of options available from relaxed T-shirt dresses to structured pencil skirts.

Most-Loved Pant Deals

Amazon

‘Tis the season for jeans, leggings, and comfy pants, and thankfully these picks below are all on sale. There are so many customers’ most-loved styles available from popular brands, like Hanes, Levi’s, Lee, Nine West, and more. You can grab discounted skinny, wide-leg, straight, and flare jeans all for as low as $12. And if you’re looking for new work pants, there are plenty of comfortable and stylish finds available, including high-waisted pants, palazzo trousers, and more.

Most-Loved Shoe and Accessory Deals

Amazon

Your fall wardrobe wouldn’t be complete without new shoes and accessories, and these deals are sure to impress. There are several discounted shoe styles available like these Dr. Scholl’s slip-ons, classic Adidas sneakers, and popular knit ballet flats. And you can save on other must-have accessories, including this Anne Klein watch, these Michael Kors sunglasses, and this Montana West Tote—all up to 55 percent off.

Jessica Simpson Adored High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Amazon

$70

$11

Buy on Amazon

Amoretu Flowy Tunic Shift Dress

Amazon

$53

$33

Buy on Amazon

Aldo Greenwald Crossbody Bag

Amazon

$75

$50

Buy on Amazon

Automet Long-Sleeve Plaid Shacket

Amazon

$50

$20

Buy on Amazon

PrettyGarden Long Lantern Sleeve Knit Dress

Amazon

$48

$27

Buy on Amazon

Dr. Scholl’s Nova Slip-On Sneaker

Amazon

$70

$34

Buy on Amazon

Grace Karin High-Waisted Pencil Pants

Amazon

$38

$26

Buy on Amazon

Kate Spade Kiya Square Sunglasses

Amazon

$160

$60

Buy on Amazon

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.