Up to 50,000 visitors expected in SLO for Cal Poly graduation this weekend

If you’re out and about in San Luis Obispo this weekend, prepare for some crowds.

According to the university, up to 50,000 visitors could flock to the city this weekend for two days of Cal Poly graduation festivities.

More than 5,000 Cal Poly students are eligible to be honored in this year’s six commencement ceremonies Saturday and Sunday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium, according to a news release. The ceremonies will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

In light of the influx of visitors to town, the San Luis Obispo Police Department urged people to “please practice patience if out and about as there will be a higher volume of traffic.”

The department said in a tweet Friday afternoon that traffic is expected to be heaviest near campus and downtown.