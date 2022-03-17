5 yummy air fryer donut recipes from TikTok

Credit: mealsandmunchies, diningwithskyler, patrickzeinali/TikTok

Looking for a healthier, easy-to-make donut recipe? Just use your air fryer! While many donut recipes require you to fry the pastry dough in oil, air fryer donut recipes are oil-free and still produce perfectly fluffy and delicious donuts. Whether you’re looking for a simple recipe that uses pre-made dough or are craving something decadent that you can make from scratch, there’s an air fryer donut recipe on TikTok for you. Here are five air fryer donut recipes that will have your mouth watering!

This air fryer donut recipe uses store-bought biscuit dough and is incredibly easy to make. Just grab a container of pre-made biscuit dough, and place it on a plate. Cut a hole in the center of each biscuit. Then air fry for five to six minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Halfway through cooking, flip each donut over. Once cooked, brush the donuts with butter and top with a mixture of cinnamon and sugar.

These air fryer pumpkin spice donuts have serious autumn vibes, but they’re delicious year-round! To make them, pour store-bought spice cake mix in a bowl. Then mix it with a can of pumpkin puree. Pour the batter into donut tins, and air fry at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for eight minutes. Once baked, top them with a glaze made with powdered sugar, milk and pumpkin spice.

These air fryer glazed donuts take a little extra work to make, but it’s so worth it! To make them, mix flour, sugar, yeast, salt, one egg, melted butter and milk. Knead the dough for 10 to 15 minutes. Then cover it and let it rise for one hour. Next, roll out the dough, cut it into donut shapes, and top with melted butter. Then let the donuts sit for another hour, and air fry at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for three to five minutes. Top with the glaze or frosting of your choice.

These three-ingredient air fryer donut holes make a perfect bite-size snack! To make them, mix together self-rising flour, Greek yogurt and sugar in a bowl until they form a dough. Then roll the dough into balls, and bake them in the air fryer at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Top with a homemade glaze, and dig in!

These decadent air fryer cronuts take no time to make! Just roll out some store-bought puff pastry dough, and cut it into circles. (TikToker @diningwithskyler uses a Mason jar lid to create uniform shapes). Layer three circles on top of each other. Then roll them out to create one thick piece of dough. Cut holes in the center of each donut, and air fry them. Meanwhile, make icing by mixing raspberry jam and powdered sugar. When the donuts are done baking, dip them in the icing and enjoy!

