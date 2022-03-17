5 yummy air fryer donut recipes from TikTok

In The Know
·3 min read
Credit: mealsandmunchies, diningwithskyler, patrickzeinali/TikTok
Credit: mealsandmunchies, diningwithskyler, patrickzeinali/TikTok

Looking for a healthier, easy-to-make donut recipe? Just use your air fryer! While many donut recipes require you to fry the pastry dough in oil, air fryer donut recipes are oil-free and still produce perfectly fluffy and delicious donuts. Whether you’re looking for a simple recipe that uses pre-made dough or are craving something decadent that you can make from scratch, there’s an air fryer donut recipe on TikTok for you. Here are five air fryer donut recipes that will have your mouth watering!

1. Air fryer biscuit donut with cinnamon sugar

@kortneyandkarlee

Air fried donuts!🍩🤩 #airfryerdessert #airfryerrecipe #airfryertutorial #airfryer

♬ original sound – Kortney and Karlee

This air fryer donut recipe uses store-bought biscuit dough and is incredibly easy to make. Just grab a container of pre-made biscuit dough, and place it on a plate. Cut a hole in the center of each biscuit. Then air fry for five to six minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Halfway through cooking, flip each donut over. Once cooked, brush the donuts with butter and top with a mixture of cinnamon and sugar.

2. Two-ingredient air fryer pumpkin spice donuts

@mealsandmunchies

Homemade donuts! #pumpkinspice #homemadedonuts #bakingrecipe #fallrecipes #airfryer #foodtiktok #foodie #trending #dessert #breakfastideas #donuts

♬ I WANNA SEE SOME (feat. jetsonmade) – Jack Harlow

These air fryer pumpkin spice donuts have serious autumn vibes, but they’re delicious year-round! To make them, pour store-bought spice cake mix in a bowl. Then mix it with a can of pumpkin puree. Pour the batter into donut tins, and air fry at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for eight minutes. Once baked, top them with a glaze made with powdered sugar, milk and pumpkin spice.

3. Air fryer glazed donuts

@patrickzeinali

Don’t sweat the technique 🍩 #fypシ #airfryer #donuts #easyrecipe #glazed #dessert #simplerecipe

♬ original sound – Patrick Zeinali

These air fryer glazed donuts take a little extra work to make, but it’s so worth it! To make them, mix flour, sugar, yeast, salt, one egg, melted butter and milk. Knead the dough for 10 to 15 minutes. Then cover it and let it rise for one hour. Next, roll out the dough, cut it into donut shapes, and top with melted butter. Then let the donuts sit for another hour, and air fry at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for three to five minutes. Top with the glaze or frosting of your choice.

4. Three-ingredient air fryer donut holes

@sweatininpink

lower calorie 3-ingredient air-fryer DONUT HOLES #donutday #donutholes #donuts #airfryer #quickrecipes #homechef

♬ Candy – Doja Cat

These three-ingredient air fryer donut holes make a perfect bite-size snack! To make them, mix together self-rising flour, Greek yogurt and sugar in a bowl until they form a dough. Then roll the dough into balls, and bake them in the air fryer at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Top with a homemade glaze, and dig in!

5. Air fryer cronut with raspberry icing

@diningwithskyler

Make the famous cronut in your AIR FRYER or oven!!! Get the recipe on my instagram!❤️✨ #airfryer #recipe #easyrecipes #fyp #food #chef #cronut #donut

♬ Uhhh. – Baby Blue

These decadent air fryer cronuts take no time to make! Just roll out some store-bought puff pastry dough, and cut it into circles. (TikToker @diningwithskyler uses a Mason jar lid to create uniform shapes). Layer three circles on top of each other. Then roll them out to create one thick piece of dough. Cut holes in the center of each donut, and air fry them. Meanwhile, make icing by mixing raspberry jam and powdered sugar. When the donuts are done baking, dip them in the icing and enjoy!

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you liked this article, check out Girl Scout cookies inspire delicious TikTok desserts!

The post 5 yummy air fryer donut recipes from TikTok appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

The 4 best air purifiers for smaller spaces that actually help with allergies — as low as $43

I literally just bought these $5 bike shorts, and I already never want to wear anything else ever again

Conair just released the 'best handheld steamer ever' — and it’s 30% off

Nail your office's business casual dress code with this $49 blazer

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Caleb Jones, Jonathan Toews score two each as Blackhawks rally past Senators 6-3

    OTTAWA — For the second straight game the Ottawa Senators learned they can ill afford to sit back on a lead. Saturday night the Senators had a solid start only to see it slip away along with the game as they fell 6-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks (22-30-8) were led by veterans Jonathan Toews, who scored twice, and Patrick Kane, who picked up three assists. Caleb Jones also scored twice with Sam Lafferty and Dylan Strome rounding out the scoring. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots, wh

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Daws makes 33 saves, Devils beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In the past couple of weeks, Nico Daws has staked a claim as the New Jersey Devils' No. 1 goaltender. Daws made 33 saves and stopped two Anaheim shootout attempts to lead the Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night. Daws has been impressive the past seven days in winning three of the four games on the just completed home stand, allowing eight goals. The 21-year-old has started the last seven games and he is 6-4 on the season. “We’ve been given that opportunit

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Edmonton Stingers win 2nd straight in Calgary, but fail to advance in Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers won their second straight game on home soil in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Wednesday night in Calgary, but the team failed to qualify for the competition's Final 8. The CEBL champions wrapped up the final window of group play at WinSport Arena with an 88-79 win over Real Estelí of Nicaragua, but it was not enough as they finished last in their three-team group due to point differential. The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, wit

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;