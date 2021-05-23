5 Women-Led Podcasts From India You'll Want To Tune Into

India's love for the medium has grown over the past year as people have spent more time indoors.

Home to the third-largest podcast market in the world, according to a 2020 KPMG report, India’s love for the medium has continued to skyrocket, amplified by people spending more time indoors due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Unsurprisingly, self-development and motivational content continue to be amongst the most popular among Indians, but more niche subjects including indie music, sexuality, and literature are also gaining popularity. According to a Spotify report, 18-24 year olds form the largest audience of first-time podcast listeners. It also emphasized that women were tuning in more regularly than male listeners!

If you’re looking to start listening and don’t know where to begin or simply want to diversify your list, here are five women-led podcasts you’ll want to tune into.

1. Maed In India

India’s first indie music podcast, Maed in India is hosted by Mae Mariyam Thomas and sheds light on the best of independent music in India and abroad. With no bar on genre, the show features interviews with artists as well as an acoustic rendition of their original music ensuring that you’re kept hooked throughout.

2. NoSugarCoat with Pooja Dhingra

Hosted by pastry chef and owner of Le15 Patisserie, Pooja Dhingra, NoSugarCoat explores the journey of entrepreneurs. Through the show, Dhingra navigates the graph of entrepreneurial struggle across industries. Startup aspirants or those who are part of the startup ecosystem (#StartUpStruggles) might find this one particularly interesting.

3. Apocalipstick: The Podcast at the End of the World

This one is for all dystopian fiction fans out there. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, show hosts Berry Blast and Cherry Bomb take listeners along for the ride as they attempt to connect with a world that has deserted them. Climate change, virus outbreak, or AI uprising, listen in to find out how the world ended.

4. Overthink Tank

Comedian Surbhi Bagga helms this show where she ‘overthinks’ everything from dating etiquette to pop culture along with a range of guests including fellow comedians Urooj Ashfaq, Kenny Sebastian and Sumukhi Suresh. If you’re a 20-something looking for the answers to questions you think no one else has ever thought about, you’re probably going to find it in this fun show.

5. Vision-Nari

When avid podcast listener Swati Rawat went searching for a show that featured the lives of Indian women, she found a vacuum and launched her own show Vision-Nari to bridge that gap. From leaders to entrepreneurs, Rawat showcases women doing exemplary work in their fields and serving as inspiration for newer generations.

(Edited by Sanhati Banerjee)